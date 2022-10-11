Blaze That Destroys Abandoned Structure Overnight Under Investigation: Maryland Fire Marshal

The fire broke out at 27266 Mud Mill Rd, Henderson, Caroline County Photo Credit: Office of The State Fire Marshal

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal has launched an investigation after an abandoned structure was torched overnight in Caroline County.

Shortly after 1 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11, firefighters from the Marydel Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to a Mud Mill Road home in Henderson, when the owner of the structure reported it was up in flames.

A team of 30 firefighters took approximately 45 minutes to get the flames under control, though it caused an estimated $30,000 in damages.

The structure was burned to the ground.

It is unclear what caused the fire or where it originated, according to the fire marshal.

Anyone with information regarding the incident has been asked to contact the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal by calling (410) 822-7609.

