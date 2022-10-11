ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caroline County, MD

Blaze That Destroys Abandoned Structure Overnight Under Investigation: Maryland Fire Marshal

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZsB0z_0iUh44rO00
The fire broke out at 27266 Mud Mill Rd, Henderson, Caroline County Photo Credit: Office of The State Fire Marshal

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal has launched an investigation after an abandoned structure was torched overnight in Caroline County.

Shortly after 1 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11, firefighters from the Marydel Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to a Mud Mill Road home in Henderson, when the owner of the structure reported it was up in flames.

A team of 30 firefighters took approximately 45 minutes to get the flames under control, though it caused an estimated $30,000 in damages.

The structure was burned to the ground.

It is unclear what caused the fire or where it originated, according to the fire marshal.

Anyone with information regarding the incident has been asked to contact the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal by calling (410) 822-7609.

to follow Daily Voice Carroll and receive free news updates.

Comments / 0

Related
WBOC

Search for Cause Continues After Massive Seaford Warehouse Fire

SEAFORD, De. - Investigators were on scene at the now burned down industrial warehouse in Seaford on Thursday morning. Seaford Fire Chief Jack Wilson says he has only battled one fire in Seaford larger than this one. “In the last five years, this is probably the largest fire we’ve had...
SEAFORD, DE
WBOC

Multiple Departments Battle Commercial Fire in Seaford

SEAFORD, Del. - Authorities are investigating a Wednesday morning commercial building fire that caused an estimated $1 million in property damage. The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office said that the fire, reported shortly before 7 a.m., occurred on the 500 block of Harrington Street. The Seaford Volunteer Fire Department arrived on the scene and found smoke and flames coming from structures at the property. The fire destroyed two warehouse/ storage structures on the property and caused damage to other structures at the site. Multiple regional mutual aid fire companies assisted at the scene.
SEAFORD, DE
WMDT.com

Early morning stabbing lands woman behind bars in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Md. – Cambridge Police have charged a woman in connection to an early morning stabbing. Shortly after 1 a.m., officers responded to the 700 block of Race Street for a reported stabbing. Officers arrived on scene and located a female victim who had been stabbed in her back. She was taken to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional for treatment.
CAMBRIDGE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Accidents
City
Accident, MD
State
Maryland State
Caroline County, MD
Crime & Safety
County
Caroline County, MD
Henderson, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
City
Henderson, MD
Nottingham MD

Five injured in Nottingham rollover crash

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Five people were injured in a serious, Thursday afternoon crash in Nottingham. At around 2 p.m., units responded to a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Perry Hall Boulevard and Ridge Road (21236). One of the vehicles involved was carrying five occupants and rolled over, resulting in...
NOTTINGHAM, MD
DC News Now

Controversy arises after woman dies in Maryland restaurant bathroom

LARGO, Md. (DC News Now) — After a woman died in the bathroom of a popular Prince George’s County restaurant, the restaurant remained open, spurring controversy. A tweet sparked a lot of questions on social media Thursday morning after news about what happened at Jasper’s Restaurant in Largo spread. The user said, “Let’s talk about […]
LARGO, MD
dsp.delaware.gov

State Police Investigating Fatal Collision Involving Tractor Trailer

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a tractor trailer that occurred in the Ellendale area last night. On October 13, 2022, at approximately 7:41 p.m., a white 2015 Freightliner Cascadia pulling a Dorsey flatbed trailer was traveling southbound in the right lane of Dupont Boulevard south of VFW Road. At the same time, a blue 2018 Kia Sportage was also traveling southbound on Dupont Boulevard south of VFW Road, approaching the tractor trailer. The Freightliner had begun to slow down and was turning right onto a private drive. For unknown reasons, the operator of the Kia swerved to his right into the shoulder of Dupont Boulevard to try to avoid striking the trailer, but as he did so the front left of the Kia collided with the rear right axle of the trailer.
ELLENDALE, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daily Voice Carroll
CBS Baltimore

Where's Marty? At the Maryland State Police museum in Pikesville

Hi Everyone!  Today we were hosted by the Maryland State Police not at their headquarters, but at an old stone building just adjacent to the Pikesville HQ. It is now home to what is in the very beginnings of becoming the "Maryland State Police Museum."The building is not as old as the MSP, now celebrating 101 years of protecting and helping the citizens of Maryland, but it is an "old school" flagstone design. Over the years it has been home to a lot of things, from a civic group meeting facility to a dance studio. But recently the building was purchased...
PIKESVILLE, MD
firststateupdate.com

Newark Gas Station Robbed At Gunpoint Friday Morning

The Delaware State Police are investigating the armed robbery of a Newark area gas station that occurred early this morning, according to Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said the incident occurred at approximately 4:03 a.m., Friday, October 14, 2022, at the Shell gas station, located at 1148...
NEWARK, DE
WMDT.com

Serious crash closes part of Route 113 in Ellendale

Ellendale, Del.- A serious crash between an SUV and a semi in Ellendale has seriously injured a person and closed part of Route 113. The Ellendale Fire Company responded to a serious crash off of Dupont Boulevard (Route 113) south of Vfw Road in Ellendale, Delaware around 7:45 pm on Thursday.
ELLENDALE, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WMDT.com

Pedestrian killed in Laurel crash

LAUREL, Del. – Delaware State Police say a pedestrian was killed in a crash Tuesday night in Laurel. At around 9:45 p.m., police say a 2011 Chevrolet Malibu was traveling northbound in the left lane of Route 13, just south of Chipmans Lane. At the same time, a 36-year-old man was a pedestrian in the northbound left lane of Route 13. The driver of the Malibu, a 17-year-old female, reportedly did not see the pedestrian in the roadway, and subsequently hit the pedestrian.
LAUREL, DE
WBOC

Updated: Police ID Man Run Over, Killed by Car in Laurel

LAUREL, Del. - Delaware State Police have released the name of a man who was struck and killed by a car in Laurel late Tuesday night. Troopers on Thursday identified the victim as Terrence Deshields, 36, of Laurel. Police said that at around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday, a Chevrolet Malibu, driven...
LAUREL, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Homicide Unit Conducting Criminal Investigation Following Home Invasion

The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit is currently conducting a criminal investigation in the Seaford area that began on Tuesday night. On October 11, 2022, at approximately 11:53 p.m., troopers responded to a residence located in the 2800 block of West Stein Highway, Seaford, for a reported home invasion with a shooting where two residents were located struck by gunfire. The male victim, a 19-year-old of Seaford, was shot multiple times in the torso. He was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Identification of the victim is pending notification to the next of kin. The second victim, a 19-year-old female of Seaford, was also struck once in her lower extremity. She was transported to an area hospital where she was treated and released.
SEAFORD, DE
WUSA9

2 suspects arrested for shooting at people, homes, and cars in Anne Arundel

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Two people have been arrested after allegedly shooting at people, homes and cars in Anne Arundel, Maryland, earlier this year. On April 3, officers with the Anne Arundel County Police Department responded to Marlton Court, off of Reece Road, in Severn, around 9 p.m. after a report of a shooting. At the scene, officers learned that a group of people arrived home and began to get out of their car when gunshots were fired towards them.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
WMDT.com

Police: Seaford man shot to death during home invasion, investigation underway

SEAFORD, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating after a man was shot to death during a home invasion late Tuesday night. Just before midnight, troopers responded to a residence in the 2800 block of West Stein Highway for a reported home invasion with a shooting. Police say the male victim, a 19-year-old, was shot multiple times in the torso and was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. The second victim, a 19-year-old female, was hit once in her lower extremity. She was taken to a nearby hospital where she was treated and released.
SEAFORD, DE
WBOC

Maryland Route 90 Expansion Options

WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. -- The Maryland Department of Transportation has put out a survey asking the public what improvements they want to see on Route 90. It asks which areas they feel need to be improved the most, and provides several concepts for how the two-lane highway could be expanded.
OCEAN PINES, MD
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
380K+
Followers
56K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy