Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is the Best Diner in New Jersey According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenNewark, NJ
The Bronx affordable apartments available from $545 a month in new construction buildingBeth TorresBronx, NY
Meteorologists predict a warmer and drier winter for New York City.Zoran BogdanovicNew York City, NY
The Massive Burritos at this New Jersey Restaurant are Bucket List WorthyTravel MavenEnglishtown, NJ
Off-Duty Morris County Law Enforcement Officer Commended for Life-Saving InterventionMorristown MinuteMorris County, NJ
Related
4 Edison cops charged in alleged no-show job scheme
Authorities on Friday said four suspended Edison police officers were charged with stealing through no-show extra jobs they didn’t work, reviving a long-stalled prosecution that has proven costly to local taxpayers. The officers — Sgts. Ioannis (John) Mpletsakis and Brian Rossmeyer, and Patrolmen James Panagoulakos and Gregory Makras —...
FBI’s urgent plea to NJ residents: Watch out for these robbers
The FBI in New Jersey is asking for your help in tracking down a bank robber who pulled a midday stickup in Linden on Oct. 4 then fled on a bicycle. FBI Special Agent Robert DiRocco said at 12:33 p.m. on St. Georges Avenue in Linden, a male walked into Wells Fargo Bank, handed the teller a demand note and brandished a gun.
News 12
Multiple New Jersey schools swatted with hoax active shooter calls
At least eight districts across New Jersey were put into lockdown on Friday after receiving threatening phone calls. Police departments in Barnegat, East Brunswick, Freehold, Hamilton, Hardyston, Jackson, Newark and Jackson received calls that there were shooting incidents at schools in those towns. The schools were placed on lockdowns and shelters in place. The calls were quickly determined to be hoaxes. No shootings occurred.
wrnjradio.com
Morris County woman charged with prescription fraud
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County was charged after she allegedly obtained prescription medication fraudulently in Denville Township, according to police. On September 28, police received information that a suspect identified as Kristen Amabile, 42, of Denville Township was obtaining prescription medication in a fraudulent manner,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clark, NJ whistleblower might sue, months after racist tapes emerge
CLARK — A former police officer has accused the township of making life more difficult, as “payback” for going public this year with his six-figure payoff for covering up the use of racial slurs used by the mayor and police chief. Ex-police Lt. Antonio Manata filed an...
N.J. man gets 14 years after admitting to manslaughter charge, prosecutor says
A Union County man has been sentenced to serve 14 years in a New Jersey prison for the shooting death of a 38-year-old man in Linden two years ago, authorities said Friday. Dion M. Johnson, 40, must serve at least 85% of his sentence before becoming eligible for parole for the death of Darrell Q. McKoy, 38, according to Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel.
Multiple ‘swatting’ calls lock down several NJ schools
Several schools around the state received threats Friday morning. Ocean County Sheriff Mike Mastronardy told New Jersey 101.5 threats were received at schools in Barnegat, Jackson and Toms River. The threats were all unfounded, according to Mastronardy. Toms River police said Toms River High School North was locked down as...
wrnjradio.com
Morris County man who recorded ex-girlfriend in shower with spy camera sentenced to 3 years in prison
NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – A Morris County man who used a spy camera to record his ex-girlfriend in the shower was sentenced to 3 years in prison, according to Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart. William Zerden, 54, of Kinnelon Borough was sentenced on October 7 before the...
RELATED PEOPLE
In L.A., racist leaders resign. But in N.J., we keep them on the payroll | Calavia-Robertson
Former Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez called the Black son of one of her colleagues “a changuito” — a monkey. She also said the young child needed “a beatdown” and derided his parents for raising him “like a little white kid”— whatever that means.
Man found in N.Y. after allegedly moving girlfriend’s body in suspicious death case, officials say
A Mercer County man charged in the death investigation of a Trenton woman — who authorities now say was his girlfriend — was apprehended Wednesday near Albany, New York, officials said. Alton Eubanks, 48, is charged with disturbing, moving or concealing human remains in the Sept. 21 death...
theobserver.com
State labor department halts work at Belleville High School
The New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development (NJDOL) has issued stop-work orders to contractor HESP Solar L.L.C., of Montvale, and subcontractor Patriot Iron Works, of Gaithersburg, Maryland, who were working on a project at Belleville High School. Investigators from NJDOL’s Division of Wage and Hour and Contract Compliance...
City pays $40K to woman who said cops assaulted her when she recorded arrests
The City of Trenton has agreed to settle a federal lawsuit that alleged a police officer assaulted a woman when she pulled out her phone to record arrests at a bar in 2019. The City Council agreed to the $40,000 payment last week for Elizabeth Cisco. A Trenton administration spokesperson...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Democratic incumbent faces Republican newcomer for unexpired term in East Brunswick Council election
EAST BRUNSWICK – Councilwoman Dana Zimbicki is seeking re-election to the East Brunswick Township Council against Republican challenger Joseph M. Kincaid for a two-year unexpired term. Each candidate shared responses on their backgrounds, relevant experience and education, and their top priorities in this year’s race. Election day will...
Three months since infamous hit-and-run, Jersey City councilwoman still has no court date
When it comes to Hudson County politicians with legal issues behind the wheel, the justice system apparently moves at a snail’s pace. A few months after state Sen. Sandra Cunningham’s DWI was dismissed in May more than a year after she was charged, Jersey City Councilwoman Amy DeGise’s hit-and-run case is enduring similar delays.
hudsontv.com
Two Hudson Leaders of Real Estate Investment Firm Indicted In $650 Million Ponzi Scheme
NEWARK, N.J. – The president and a top officer of a real estate investment company were charged for their roles in a scheme to defraud more than 2,000 investors in a $650 million Ponzi scheme, and with conspiring to evade $26 million in tax liabilities, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced this afternoon.
Imprisoned serial killer facing new charges in alleged 4th slaying
A man already serving 160 years in prison for killing three women in Essex County and raping another, is facing more counts related to an alleged fourth slaying he was charged earlier this year — the death of a 15-year-old girl her he met online, authorities announced Thursday. Khalil...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Monmouth County Prosecutor’s seek additional information on Keyport man who raped woman at gunpoint
The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office is seeking additional information on any and all activity related to the case against a Keyport man who raped a woman at gunpoint at a Tinton Falls motel this summer. Kareem Lee, 31, of Keyport was arrested and charged with first-degree Armed Robbery, first-degree Aggravated...
Dog owner punched by N.J. police officer to receive nearly $1M settlement
It was a rough four-month stretch for the Jersey City Police Department, and now the City Council is writing out another check to pay for it. A city man who suffered multiple facial fractures when he was punched by a police officer in May 2017 over his unleashed dog will receive $925,000 from the city to end his federal lawsuit, the second six-figure police brutality lawsuit settlement in two weeks.
Man is charged after shootout on Jersey City street: police
A Jersey City man was arrested Thursday afternoon after heavily armored police tracked him down to his Wilkinson Avenue home following a shootout on the street, authorities said. Kevin Dawkins, 35, was charged with multiple offenses, including aggravated assault with a firearm, possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose...
New Jersey Globe
Video shows Republican elections official taking down Democratic signs in Passaic County
A top Republican election official in Passaic County who serves on the board that counts votes was caught on camera this past weekend pulling down Democratic campaign signs. Video obtained by the New Jersey Globe shows Tim Troast, a member of the county board of elections who also serves as the Pompton Lakes GOP municipal chairman, removing signs for Passaic County Sheriff Richard Berdnik, County Commissioner Pat Lepore, and County Commissioner Terry Duffy and loading them into his car. Law enforcement is reportedly aware of Troast’s actions.
NJ.com
NJ
224K+
Followers
127K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 2