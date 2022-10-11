ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Kardashian's SEC fines; Brad Pitt abuse allegations; Jury deliberates in Kristin Smart case - TCD Sidebar

In this episode of True Crime Daily The Sidebar Podcast: Kirk Nurmi joins host Joshua Ritter to break down the biggest cases making headlines across the nation. They discuss Kim Kardashian’s hefty SEC fine for promoting a cryptocurrency, the countersuit leveled by Angelina Jolie against her ex-husband Brad Pitt, ongoing trial delays as the suspect in the Waukesha Christmas parade massacre represents himself, and the closing statements in Paul Flores' murder trial.

