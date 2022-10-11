ROLETTE COUNTY, N.D. (KFGO) – A Minot man has died and two people were seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Rolette County near the Sky Dancer Casino Thursday night. The crash happened when a small SUV driven by 73 year-old Richard Casavant of Rolette failed to stop at a stop sign on county road 15 at the intersection of Highway 281. Casavant’s vehicle then collided with another SUV which was headed westbound on Highway 281, causing it to enter the ditch and roll. None of the occupants of the westbound SUV were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash and all were ejected during the crash. The driver, 57 year-old Ernest Counts of Minot, died at the scene. The passengers, 30 year-old Jasmine Counts of Dunseith and 32 year-old Brandon Reese of Clinton Township, Mich., both suffered serious injuries.

ROLETTE COUNTY, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO