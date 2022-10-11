ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

'Of course not': Gov. Mike DeWine says Ohio Constitution doesn't protect abortion

By Jessie Balmert, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 3 days ago
Gov. Mike DeWine disagrees with an Ohio judge’s analysis that the Ohio Constitution protects abortion access.

“Of course not,” DeWine said when asked about the judge's decision Tuesday. “But we’ll let this play out. This is the attorney general’s job to handle this in court. He is certainly doing that.”

On Friday, Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Christian Jenkins granted a preliminary injunction to indefinitely block Ohio’s law, which prohibits doctors from performing abortions after cardiac activity is detected.

Jenkins, a Democrat, said in court the Ohio Constitution goes beyond the U.S. Constitution to protect health care decisions and safety. Ohio's abortion law, signed by DeWine in 2019, violates those rights, he said.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, a Republican, is expected to appeal.

DeWine, who made the comment at an event announcing Honda's investment with LG of more than $3.5 billion in Ohio, is running for reelection this fall. He faces Democrat Nan Whaley, a former Dayton mayor, who has hailed Jenkins' decision as a "victory" that would save women's lives.

"Too many women have already suffered under Gov. Mike DeWine’s extreme abortion ban," Whaley said in a Friday statement.

Jessie Balmert is a reporter for the USA TODAY Network Ohio Bureau, which serves the Akron Beacon Journal, Cincinnati Enquirer, Columbus Dispatch and 18 other affiliated news organizations across Ohio.

Jan Harsøn
3d ago

I'd rather vote for a dog than DeWine. He is bought. He is a fraud. He hates women. Refuses to Debate. Refuses to answer emails & calls of the people he SERVES. Would rather put guns in school than keep them out. Denies Science. Rules by Christianity. These people are Public Servants! They shouldn't be allowed to rule on their opinion alone—they work for the people...but DeWine works for himself.

Think about it?
3d ago

So is Dewine still wrapped up in Householders bribery? Since we are all still paying for that scam and fraud I will go ahead and vote against him. Too corrupt for me. Abortion should be a choice. Not some sky fairy myth or someone else's feelings. Shove that rewritten good book where the sun dosen't shine.

Chad
3d ago

This article is trying to persuade us into thinking Nan Whaley would do a better job 😂😂. Thanks for the laugh I guess.

