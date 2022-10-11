ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

‘Our ballot box has been stuffed’: Fat Bear Week rocked by cheating scandal

By Prarthana Prakash
Fortune
Fortune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49GirF_0iUh2NTW00
Courtesy of NPS Photo/L. Law

An Alaskan brown bear is the latest creature to fall prey to spambots.

Every year, a contest called “Fat Bear Week” takes the internet by storm, and the public is asked to decide on the largest brown bear in Katmai National Park. A bear’s girth is critical to its winter hibernation, and survival until spring.

But this year, contest organizers say the competition was sabotaged by fake votes.

“Like bears stuff their face with fish, our ballot box, too, has been stuffed,” organizers of the contest tweeted late Sunday.

The Fat Bear Week contest received an unprecedented number of votes in a short span of time for contestant 435, a bear nicknamed Holly, Bloomberg reported. Contestant 747, who does not have a nickname, and is the largest brown bear on Brooks River that runs through the park, had been in the lead until that point.

Explore.org, a philanthropic multimedia library that partners with Katamai to put on the contest, found fake email IDs from several IP addresses, according to Bloomberg. The park also noted that the fake votes were identified and removed, knocking Holly out of the lead, and putting bear 747 in the lead by 7,000 votes.

“The spam votes were fairly easy to detect once we realized what was going on, so filtering them out was a simple matter,” Candice Rusch, the director of new media at Explore.org, told Fortune. “We have also added a captcha to the poll.”

She added that no matter who wins the online contest, there is more at stake than an internet vote.

“I know that some people were disappointed since they wanted 435 Holly to win so badly,” Rusch said. “But it’s important to remember that for 435, and all the bears, being fat for winter is the real win.”

Spambots have become a pesky feature of many social media platforms, and mimic human-user behavior. They have featured prominently in Elon Musk’s on-again-off-again bid to take over Twitter, as the Tesla billionaire first tried to walk away from the deal after saying, without evidence, that the platform was overrun with them.

The Fat Bear Week spawns lively Twitter discussions each year about favorite bears competing each season. It was first organized in 2014 by the Katmai National Park, which is home to nearly 2,200 brown bears.

Not all of those bears compete in the official contest. Instead, a handful of animals are selected by rangers every season based on their life histories, and available footage to demonstrate changes in their body mass, according to Katmai National Park, which uses before-and-after images, live webcam coverage, and more to track each bear’s progress in bulking up on sockeye salmon to brave the winter.

The single-elimination contest features 12 bears this year. After the fraudulent votes were removed, bear contestants 747 and 901 reached the finals.

Last year’s tournament received 600,000 votes, the New York Times reported. A similar version of the contest for younger bears called Fat Bear Junior 2022 drew 69,000 votes.

The contest concludes with Fat Bear Tuesday on October 11.

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations.

Comments / 8

Related
The Independent

Bear Force One: Meet the beast crowned 2022’s Fat Bear Week champion

A bear weighing a whopping 1,400lbs (635kg) has been crowned the 2022 winner of Fat Bear Week.Voters decided which bruin in Katmai National Park, Alaska, should be crowned fattest bear of the year, with brown bear 747 taking the top spot for the second time after previously being named champion in 2020.The competition coincides with the bears’ preparation for winter, in which they consume huge amounts of salmon from the park’s Brooks River to fatten up for hibernation.Sign up for our newsletters.
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
AFP

The Big Lie: Scandal in US as Fat Bear Week uncovers ballot stuffing

A hugely popular web poll to find the fattest bear in an Alaskan national park has become the target of rampant ballot stuffing, according to organizers who said they had pounced to protect US democracy from another hammer blow. "Like bears stuff their face with fish, our ballot box, too, has been stuffed," tweeted Katmai National Park Service, which organizes the annual tongue-in-cheek vote.
ALASKA STATE
CNN

Fat Bear Week has a 2022 winner

After an online cheating scandal disrupted the competition, a winner was announced Tuesday night in Katmai National Park & Preserve's annual Fat Bear Week contest.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brown Bears#Hibernation#Bear Week#Alaskan#Explore Org#Ip
ohmymag.co.uk

Crocodile-like creatures seen swarming the shore of this island (VIDEO)

Did crocodiles get together to invade a Brazilian beach? That's what one Twitter user implied, sharing a video in which hundreds of reptilescan actually be seen sunning themselves near the water. The rather scary tweet indicates that the local population is frightened and that the presence of the reptiles could be explained by an impending earthquake. However, this is not the case.
ANIMALS
vinlove.net

Climbing to the top of the tree to harvest ‘black gold’, farmers pocket thousands of dollars

During the season, about 300 households in Hiep Hoa, Bac Giang can earn thousands of dollars thanks to the old trees in the garden. That is a true story in Hoang Van commune (Hiep Hoa, Bac Giang).In Van Xuyen village, there are more than 300 households, every house has at least one ancient black oak tree in the garden. In the season, each tree can be harvested from several tens of kilograms to tens of kilograms of fruit.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Tesla
Daily Mail

Terrifying moment seven women dancing for joy plummet into a pit as backyard ground collapses from right under them - the birthday party continued after they only suffered minor scrapes

These seven dancing ladies are fortunate to have only escaped with only minor scrapes after they fell into a pit in the backyard of a home in the northeastern Brazilian city of Alagoinhas. Footage of the frightening accident shows the women forming a small circle with their arms wrapped around...
THEATER & DANCE
Outsider.com

LOOK: Gruesome Photo Shows Whitetail Buck That Speared Itself Trying to Jump a Cemetery Fence

When animals like a whitetail buck come into areas they are not familiar with in life, then things can go really wrong. For a case in point, take a look at our photo right here. A whitetail buck ends up spearing itself. How did this happen? The buck was reportedly trying to jump a cemetery fence. As you can see, tragically it did not happen. The buck’s intestines can be seen in this photo. Sometimes, these viral photos will reflect what can happen in nature.
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

This Huge Buck May Have the Most Bizarre Yet Incredible Rack You’ll See This Season: VIDEO

If you consider yourself an outdoorsman (or woman) by any measure, then you’ve certainly seen, at least in photos, some pretty cool non-typical white-tailed bucks before. However, with deer hunting season just kicking off in some states, we’re celebrating with this super awesome video of the most bizarre non-typical buck you’ll ever see. Pay close attention to the antler on the right side of the deer’s head facing out.
ANIMALS
Fortune

Fortune

226K+
Followers
9K+
Post
101M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy