See the Greater Lansing high school cross country team rankings, fastest times

Here is a look at the team rankings and fastest times by high school runners in Greater Lansing ahead of the Greater Lansing Cross Country Championships scheduled for Saturday.
TEAM RANKINGS
BOYS
1. St. Johns
2. East Lansing
3. Okemos
4. Grand Ledge
5. Alma
6. Saranac
7. St. Louis
8. Howell
9. Pewamo-Westphalia
10. Mason
GIRLS
1. Okemos
2. Pewamo-Westphalia
3. Alma
4. Williamston
5. Grand Ledge
6. DeWitt
7. St. Johns
8. Howell
9. Lansing Catholic
10. Holt
FASTEST TIMES
BOYS
Name, school - Season-best time
Joey Bowman, St. Johns – 15:30.0
Parks Allen, Ithaca – 15:38.9
Jesse Carson, Capital Homeschool – 15:38.9
Nate Carmody, Haslett – 15:41.7
Theodore Davis, Dansville – 15:54.3
Logan Zahn, Capital Homeschool – 15:56.4
Collin Farmer, Pewamo-Westphalia – 16:01.3
Camden Johnecheck, Williamston – 16:05.3
Isaac Staib, St. Johns – 16:08.8
Nolan Inglis, DeWitt – 16:15.7
Thomas Larson, Alma – 16:17.7
Koda Brandt, Charlotte – 16:26.7
Alex Doneth, Mason – 16:30.6
Brett Marschall, Fowlerville – 16:31.5
Cameron Pierce, Leslie – 16:36.9
Collin Cook, Stockbridge – 16:39.9
Nathan Day, Saranac – 16:41.6
Ian Morgan, Okemos – 16:46.7
Austin Rybolt, Eaton Rapids – 16:47.0
Dylan Lydic, Haslett – 16:48.6
GIRLS
Name, school - Season-best time
Anna Delgado, East Lansing – 17:59.8
CC Jones, Lansing Catholic – 18:13.3
Hannah Pricco, Lansing Catholic – 18:14.7
Tessa Roe, Lansing Catholic – 18:38.2
Taylor Pangburn, Grand Ledge – 18:40.6
Nicole Schafer, Williamston – 18:42.8
Clara Fletcher, St. Johns – 18:43.0
Whitney Werner, Pewamo-Westphalia – 18:49.5
Lauren Walker, Holt – 18:50.9
Emma Netzel, Holt – 18:51.0
Madeleine Hill, Saranac – 18:53.2
Shannon Gillahan, Okemos – 18:53.7
Ezgi Kurt, Alma – 18:56.0
Meghan Ford, Mason – 19:05.8
Abby Young, St. Johns – 19:16.5
Lily Salazar, Okemos – 19:17.5
Nicole Mays, Okemos – 19:19.3
Elizabeth Schafer, Okemos – 19:20.0
Liliana Lehnst, Haslett – 19:23.4
Aviana Skinner, Grand Ledge – 19:25.1
