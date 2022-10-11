ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
See the Greater Lansing high school cross country team rankings, fastest times

By Brian Calloway, Lansing State Journal
 3 days ago
Here is a look at the team rankings and fastest times by high school runners in Greater Lansing ahead of the Greater Lansing Cross Country Championships scheduled for Saturday.

TEAM RANKINGS

BOYS

1. St. Johns

2. East Lansing

3. Okemos

4. Grand Ledge

5. Alma

6. Saranac

7. St. Louis

8. Howell

9. Pewamo-Westphalia

10. Mason

GIRLS

1. Okemos

2. Pewamo-Westphalia

3. Alma

4. Williamston

5. Grand Ledge

6. DeWitt

7. St. Johns

8. Howell

9. Lansing Catholic

10. Holt

FASTEST TIMES

BOYS

Name, school - Season-best time

Joey Bowman, St. Johns – 15:30.0

Parks Allen, Ithaca – 15:38.9

Jesse Carson, Capital Homeschool – 15:38.9

Nate Carmody, Haslett – 15:41.7

Theodore Davis, Dansville – 15:54.3

Logan Zahn, Capital Homeschool – 15:56.4

Collin Farmer, Pewamo-Westphalia – 16:01.3

Camden Johnecheck, Williamston – 16:05.3

Isaac Staib, St. Johns – 16:08.8

Nolan Inglis, DeWitt – 16:15.7

Thomas Larson, Alma – 16:17.7

Koda Brandt, Charlotte – 16:26.7

Alex Doneth, Mason – 16:30.6

Brett Marschall, Fowlerville – 16:31.5

Cameron Pierce, Leslie – 16:36.9

Collin Cook, Stockbridge – 16:39.9

Nathan Day, Saranac – 16:41.6

Ian Morgan, Okemos – 16:46.7

Austin Rybolt, Eaton Rapids – 16:47.0

Dylan Lydic, Haslett – 16:48.6

GIRLS

Name, school - Season-best time

Anna Delgado, East Lansing – 17:59.8

CC Jones, Lansing Catholic – 18:13.3

Hannah Pricco, Lansing Catholic – 18:14.7

Tessa Roe, Lansing Catholic – 18:38.2

Taylor Pangburn, Grand Ledge – 18:40.6

Nicole Schafer, Williamston – 18:42.8

Clara Fletcher, St. Johns – 18:43.0

Whitney Werner, Pewamo-Westphalia – 18:49.5

Lauren Walker, Holt – 18:50.9

Emma Netzel, Holt – 18:51.0

Madeleine Hill, Saranac – 18:53.2

Shannon Gillahan, Okemos – 18:53.7

Ezgi Kurt, Alma – 18:56.0

Meghan Ford, Mason – 19:05.8

Abby Young, St. Johns – 19:16.5

Lily Salazar, Okemos – 19:17.5

Nicole Mays, Okemos – 19:19.3

Elizabeth Schafer, Okemos – 19:20.0

Liliana Lehnst, Haslett – 19:23.4

Aviana Skinner, Grand Ledge – 19:25.1

Contact Brian Calloway at bcalloway@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @brian_calloway.

