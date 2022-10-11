ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What OU football coach Brent Venables said about QB play, why his team is tired & more

By Ryan Aber, Oklahoman
 3 days ago

NORMAN — After Saturday's 49-0 loss to Texas , OU coach Brent Venables said his team looked tired.

Tuesday, in his weekly press conference, Venables clarified what he meant, saying being worn down was about what's happened during this season, not a build up of everything they've been through over the last 10 months.

"The season's always challenging, mentally and physically, whether you're winning or losing," Venables said. "As the season goes on, the air gets thinner, not easier, no matter whether you're being successful or not being successful."

The Sooners (3-3, 0-3 Big 12) have dropped three consecutive games for the first time since 1998, the year before Bob Stoops and Venables arrived in Norman.

"There's a lot of people paying attention to all of us right now, and seeing how we're going to respond moving forward," Venables said. "There's plenty of people (on the outside) throwing in the towel, and that's fine. ... The criticism that's taken place is well-deserved, the way I look at it. It doesn't mean the guys aren't working."

Venables said he had made changes to the Sooners' practice schedule this week to try to keep players fresher.

"This is that week that we start to tweak our schedule," Venables said. "Maybe it's a week or so too late, I don't know."

Carlson: OU football fans can be upset about the present mess but excited about the future

What is OU quarterback Dillon Gabriel's status for Kansas game?

Monday night, Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel said he remained in concussion protocol but was hopeful he'd be able to return this week.

Tuesday, Venables wouldn't go much into detail, but echoed Gabriel's comments.

"I don't get into the deep weeds," Venables said. "He's full-go in practice."

Without a setback, Gabriel remains expected to play Saturday vs. Kansas (11 a.m., ESPN2) .

Venables said he expected to know Thursday whether Gabriel can play.

Without Gabriel against the Longhorns, backup Davis Beville struggled and the Sooners largely used a wildcat offense with running backs Marcus Major and Eric Gray or wide receiver Jalil Farooq behind center.

More: OU defense wrapped up in a song: It has 'long way to go and a short time to get there'

Brent Venables on OU defense, Kansas Jayhawks

Venables on the Sooners' defensive problems:

"I know we're not playing fundamentally sound," Venables said. "We're not tackling well."

➤ Venables confirmed linebacker Shane Whitter will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery.

Whitter, the backup weakside linebacker to starter Danny Stutsman, played in four games with eight tackles.

➤ Venables on Kansas, which comes into Saturday's game 5-1, more wins than they've had in any full season since 1999: "Terrific Kansas team that's playing with a tremendous amount of confidence. ... Coach (Lance) Leipold has done a tremendous job."

Tramel's ScissorTales: Backup quarterbacks are suddenly dominating Big 12 football

Brent Venables on fixing Sooners' problems

Venables said he was willing to make changes when he thought they were necessary, but was largely staying the course even through rocky times.

"You use maybe 10 years of experience. Over a decade of excellence systematically. The biggest thing is developing the fundamentals, the understanding the techniques.... Trust their eyes, trust the responsibility."

He did say the Sooners needed to use more players, especially defensively.

➤ Venables said he hasn't received much in the way of suggestions from the outside to fix OU's problems.

"Other than my wife," Venables said. "I haven't gotten many suggestions."

But Venables said a fan got ahold of Venables' phone number.

"He did make a suggestion," Venables said. "But he didn't answer back after I reached back out to him."

More: OU football willing to do 'whatever it takes' to score if Dillon Gabriel is out vs. Kansas

➤ Venables said he wasn't going to criticize his team's quarterback play, but didn't push back against it much.

He was asked why other programs have been able to develop quarterback depth while his team hasn't, and if it was a function of the changing nature of the college game with the transfer portal, along with the uniqueness of the quarterback position.

"I don't think it has to be that way. I think we understand why things took place here in that regard. I'm not writing the stories. I'm not pointing a finger," Venables said. "I don't believe that it has to be that way. I've seen plenty of other guys that have multiple good quarterbacks. Kansas is one of them. How do they do it? Maybe I need to ask Coach Leipold that."

The Sooners lost Caleb Williams and Spencer Rattler in the offseason, after losing Tanner Mordecai and Chandler Morris the offseason before.

Venables said he thought OU would be able to develop better quarterback depth down the line, even if quarterbacks often leave if they don't win starting jobs.

"They want opportunities, I get that too," Venables said. "I want guys to love us so much and feeling a sense of loyalty that making a decision like that is incredibly difficult."

In January, the Sooners were in the running for USC quarterback transfer Jaxson Dart, who ultimately wound up at Ole Miss. OU eventually added Davis Beville, a Pitt transfer who started last week's game. Dart has helped lead the Rebels to a 6-0 start.

"Once we got Dillon, we didn't get the kind of reception, maybe because of his success where he was," Venables said.

More: How Brayden Willis, OU plan to navigate 'uncharted territory' after third straight loss

➤ Venables on the offensive line play of late:

"They've actually played pretty good," Venables said. "They've been playing pretty good. ... That's been a group, the last few weeks — probably three weeks — our guys have done a nice job."

Venables recounted a conversation he had with Sooners' offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh on Sunday.

"I think they can be great," Bedenbaugh told Venables. "But they're good right now."

➤ Perhaps the most animated Venables got Tuesday was in defense of redshirt senior defensive back Justin Broiles.

Broiles has started each of the last five games and has 20 career starts, but has become something of a symbol for OU's defensive struggles over the last two seasons among a vocal group of fans on social media.

"I'm not sure why he's a lightning rod.... I don't know what's behind that. That's kind of disturbing but it is what it is," Venables said. "Justin's terrific. ... He comes with a workmanlike attitude, blue-collar work ethic. He takes every moment, if something isn't going right, he takes it on his own shoulder.

"He just cares. He cares as much as any player I've ever been around. ... You said lightning-rod. I think I know what it means, but that's weird, especially when you're talking about a guy who could've gone anywhere in the country and he chose to come here."

Tramel: Don't blame Lincoln Riley's bolting to USC for all of OU football's problems

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: What OU football coach Brent Venables said about QB play, why his team is tired & more

