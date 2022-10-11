ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, OH

Fragrances that caused students to become ill were sprayed before bus left school

By Lou Whitmire, Mansfield News Journal
 3 days ago
Fragrances sprayed on a Mansfield City Schools bus Friday that forced the bus driver to pull over when students became ill had been sprayed while the bus was still at Malabar Intermediate School, according to the Mansfield Fire Department.

The students were evaluated by school nursing staff and placed back on the bus for the usual bus ride home, but the driver pulled over half a mile from the school, evacuated all 45 children from the bus and called for help.

Mutual aid units responded to assist multiple children who had difficulty breathing and who had become emotional, according to the fire department report obtained by the News Journal Tuesday.

Multiple students on the bus had asthma, according to the fire department report.

School employees said a non-aerosol spray can of Bod and an aerosol can of Axe cologne had been sprayed on the bus before it left Malabar Middle School.

Madison and Washington townships emergency squads responded to Elmridge Road about 3:30 p.m. Friday to find the school bus parked on the street. All 45 children had exited the bus and gathered on a nearby lawn.

District Superintendent Stan Jefferson and various school staff were quickly on the scene.

Students were treated at the scene. Some parents came to pick up their children while other students were transported home on another district school bus.

Jefferson was not available for comment Tuesday regarding whether any students were disciplined for spraying the fragrances.

lwhitmir@gannett.com

419-521-7223

