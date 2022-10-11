ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Comments / 0

Related
Mental_Floss

The Icelandic Tradition of Tossing Baby Puffins Off Sea Cliffs

Several Nordic traditions have gained attention overseas, from the Danish art of hygge to Iceland’s Christmas “book floods.“ But the Icelandic practice of tossing baby birds off cliffs at the end of the summer should probably stay local. As NPR reports, puffling season on the Westman Islands...
ANIMALS
Mental_Floss

Mental_Floss

33K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Mental Floss delivers smart, fun and shareable content in an upbeat and witty environment. An encyclopedia of everything, we answer life’s big questions and uncover stories so interesting our readers absolutely must share them.

 https://www.mentalfloss.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy