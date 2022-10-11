Read full article on original website
Fat Bear Week 2022 Has Arrived at Katmai National Park
Alaska's Katmai National Park and Preserve has kicked off its Fat Bear Week tournament—and the competition looks as fierce, and chonky, as ever.
The Icelandic Tradition of Tossing Baby Puffins Off Sea Cliffs
Several Nordic traditions have gained attention overseas, from the Danish art of hygge to Iceland’s Christmas “book floods.“ But the Icelandic practice of tossing baby birds off cliffs at the end of the summer should probably stay local. As NPR reports, puffling season on the Westman Islands...
How Do You Carve a Giant Pumpkin? With a Chainsaw, Of Course
See what a chainsaw does to a pumpkin that's too big to fit on most people's porches.
