‘Blonde’ Didn’t Have More Fun: It’s Disappeared from the Netflix Top 10

Netflix ’s highly touted and well publicized (perhaps too well) Marilyn Monroe biopic “ Blonde ” dropped off its top 10 movie chart after only eight days, only three of those at number one. This stunning result reaffirms the suspicion that, as much as subscribers gravitate to originals, top directors and awards attention don’t provide a leg up when it comes to viewer interest.

There can be exceptions and it’s likely that “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” will be one of them. (It arrives December 30, a month after a one-week, 600-theater domestic theatrical release.) Rian Johnson’s film will have the benefit of its predecessor, a theatrical hit, as well as its cast and strong reviews. (Coincidentally, “Blonde” star Ana de Armas was part of the initial ensemble).

Netflix originals can thrive, but it’s usually for the short term. The current chart has three originals among the top five and these films received a fraction of the “Blonde” attention. It suggests that while viewers may crave social buzz about movies, that’s not necessarily the same movies they want to watch.

On the VOD charts, indie originals thrive with Screen Media’s “Jeepers Creepers: Reborn” ($6.99) leading the way. It ranks as high as #2 among the top 10 charts. Gerald Butler actioner “Last Seen Alive” — a VOD release that displaced “Blonde” as #1 and stayed there for five days, compared to three for “Blonde” — is still #3. After “Blonde,” horror film “Mr. Harrigan’s Phone” (starring Donald Sutherland as a beloved teacher who contacts a student from the grave) briefly took the top spot; it’s from John Lee Hancock, whose directing credits include “The Blind Side” and “Saving Mr. Banks.”

But “Mr. Harrigan’s Phone” only spent a day at #1 (it’s currently #2) before being displaced by “Luckiest Girl Alive” with Mila Kunis (which benefited from online attention after her Jimmy Kimmel appearance). The thriller has placed first since it debuted Friday. “The Redeem Team,” an original documentary about the 2008 American Olympics basketball squad, is #4. “Old People,” a German horror film shot in Poland, has just entered at #8.

Non-studio releases with limited theatrical exposure have eight of the 3o slots on the charts this week. The fourth “Jeepers Creepers” entry grossed nearly $2 million in mid-September, mostly from weekday Fathom Events as a launch for the film’s home release. The success suggests a strategy that could come into play, even if it limits broader theatrical play. Even with its lower price it took second place at the revenue-charting Vudu.

“Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount/$5.99) continues to rebound with its reduced price, taking #1 at iTunes and Google Play (though down to third at Vudu). “Bullet Train” (Sony/$19.99) is #1 at Vudu, second elsewhere. “Minions: The Rise of Gru” (Universal/$4.99, price just reduced) and “Where the Crawdads Sing” (Sony/$5.99) complete the list of titles on all three.

iTunes and Google Play rank films daily by number of transactions. These are the listings for October 10. Distributors listed are current rights owners. Prices for all titles are for rental.

iTunes

1. Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount) – $5.99

2. Bullet Train (Sony) – $19.99

3. Where the Crawdads Sing (Sony) – $5.99

4. Minions: The Rise of Gru (Universal) – $4.99

5. Jeepers Creepers Reborn (Screen Media) – $6.99

6. Emily the Criminal (Roadside Attractions) – $6.99

7. Vesper (IFC) – $6.99

8. Bandit (Quiver) – $6.99

9. God’s Country (IFC) – $6.99

10. Jurassic World: Dominion (Universal) – $5.99

Google Play

1. Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount) – $4.99

2. Bullet Train (Sony) – $19.99

3. Jeepers Creepers Reborn (Screen Media) – $6.99

4. Where the Crawdads Sing (Sony) – $5.99

5. Jurassic World: Dominion (Universal) – $5.99

6. Minions: The Rise of Gru (Universal) – $4.99

7. Nope (Universal) – $19.99

8. Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24) – $4.99

9. Thor: Love and Thunder (Disney) – $5.99

10. The Black Phone (Universal) – $5.99

Vudu

Vudu ranks by revenue, not transactions, which elevates Premium VOD titles. This list covers October 3-9.

1. Bullet Train (Sony) – $19.99

2. Jeepers Creepers: Reborn (Screen Media) – $6.99

3. Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount) – $4.99

4. Beast (Universal) – $19.99

5. Minions: The Rise of Gru (Universal) – $4.99

6. Fall (Lionsgate) – $19.99

7. Nope (Universal) – $19.99

8. Elvis (WBD) – $5.99

9. After Ever Happy (Voltage) – $19.99

10. Where the Crawdads Sing (Sony) – $5.99

Netflix Movies

Most viewed, current ranking on Netflix’s daily chart on Monday, October 10. Originals include both Netflix-produced and -acquired titles it initially presents in the U.S. Netflix publishes its own weekly top 10 on Tuesdays based on time viewed.

1. Luckiest Girl Alive (2022 Netflix original)

2. Mr. Harrigan’s Phone (2022 Netflix original)

3. Last Seen Alive (2022 VOD release)

4. The Redeem Team (2022 Netflix documentary original)

5. Jexi (2019 theatrical release)

6. Megamind (2010 theatrical release)

7. The Inheritance (2021 VOD release)

8. Old People (2022 Netflix German original)

9. Mr. and Mrs. Smith (2005 theatrical release)

10. Sing 2 (2021 theatrical release)