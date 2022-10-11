ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Blonde’ Didn’t Have More Fun: It’s Disappeared from the Netflix Top 10

By Tom Brueggemann
IndieWire
IndieWire
 3 days ago

Netflix ’s highly touted and well publicized (perhaps too well) Marilyn Monroe biopic “ Blonde ” dropped off its top 10 movie chart after only eight days, only three of those at number one. This stunning result reaffirms the suspicion that, as much as subscribers gravitate to originals, top directors and awards attention don’t provide a leg up when it comes to viewer interest.

There can be exceptions and it’s likely that “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” will be one of them. (It arrives December 30, a month after a one-week, 600-theater domestic theatrical release.) Rian Johnson’s film will have the benefit of its predecessor, a theatrical hit, as well as its cast and strong reviews. (Coincidentally, “Blonde” star Ana de Armas was part of the initial ensemble).

Netflix originals can thrive, but it’s usually for the short term. The current chart has three originals among the top five and these films received a fraction of the “Blonde” attention. It suggests that while viewers may crave social buzz about movies, that’s not necessarily the same movies they want to watch.

On the VOD charts, indie originals thrive with Screen Media’s “Jeepers Creepers: Reborn” ($6.99) leading the way. It ranks as high as #2 among the top 10 charts. Gerald Butler actioner “Last Seen Alive” — a VOD release that displaced “Blonde” as #1 and stayed there for five days, compared to three for “Blonde” — is still #3. After “Blonde,” horror film “Mr. Harrigan’s Phone” (starring Donald Sutherland as a beloved teacher who contacts a student from the grave) briefly took the top spot; it’s from John Lee Hancock, whose directing credits include “The Blind Side” and “Saving Mr. Banks.”

But “Mr. Harrigan’s Phone” only spent a day at #1 (it’s currently #2) before being displaced by “Luckiest Girl Alive” with Mila Kunis (which benefited from online attention after her Jimmy Kimmel appearance). The thriller has placed first since it debuted Friday. “The Redeem Team,” an original documentary about the 2008 American Olympics basketball squad, is #4. “Old People,” a German horror film shot in Poland, has just entered at #8.

Non-studio releases with limited theatrical exposure have eight of the 3o slots on the charts this week. The fourth “Jeepers Creepers” entry grossed nearly $2 million in mid-September, mostly from weekday Fathom Events as a launch for the film’s home release. The success suggests a strategy that could come into play, even if it limits broader theatrical play. Even with its lower price it took second place at the revenue-charting Vudu.

“Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount/$5.99) continues to rebound with its reduced price, taking #1 at iTunes and Google Play (though down to third at Vudu). “Bullet Train” (Sony/$19.99) is #1 at Vudu, second elsewhere. “Minions: The Rise of Gru” (Universal/$4.99, price just reduced) and “Where the Crawdads Sing” (Sony/$5.99) complete the list of titles on all three.

iTunes and Google Play rank films daily by number of transactions. These are the listings for October 10. Distributors listed are current rights owners. Prices for all titles are for rental.

iTunes

1. Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount) – $5.99

2. Bullet Train (Sony) – $19.99

3. Where the Crawdads Sing (Sony) – $5.99

4. Minions: The Rise of Gru (Universal) – $4.99

5. Jeepers Creepers Reborn (Screen Media) – $6.99

6. Emily the Criminal (Roadside Attractions) – $6.99

7. Vesper (IFC) – $6.99

8. Bandit (Quiver) – $6.99

9. God’s Country (IFC) – $6.99

10. Jurassic World: Dominion (Universal) – $5.99

Google Play

1. Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount) – $4.99

2. Bullet Train (Sony) – $19.99

3. Jeepers Creepers Reborn (Screen Media) – $6.99

4. Where the Crawdads Sing (Sony) – $5.99

5. Jurassic World: Dominion (Universal) – $5.99

6. Minions: The Rise of Gru (Universal) – $4.99

7. Nope (Universal) – $19.99

8. Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24) – $4.99

9. Thor: Love and Thunder (Disney) – $5.99

10. The Black Phone (Universal) – $5.99

Vudu

Vudu ranks by revenue, not transactions, which elevates Premium VOD titles. This list covers  October 3-9.

1. Bullet Train (Sony) – $19.99

2. Jeepers Creepers: Reborn (Screen Media) – $6.99

3. Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount) – $4.99

4. Beast (Universal) – $19.99

5. Minions: The Rise of Gru (Universal) – $4.99

6. Fall (Lionsgate) – $19.99

7. Nope (Universal) – $19.99

8. Elvis (WBD) – $5.99

9. After Ever Happy (Voltage) – $19.99

10. Where the Crawdads Sing (Sony) – $5.99

Netflix Movies

Most viewed, current ranking on Netflix’s daily chart on Monday, October 10. Originals include both Netflix-produced and -acquired titles it initially presents in the U.S. Netflix publishes its own weekly top 10 on Tuesdays based on time viewed.

1. Luckiest Girl Alive (2022 Netflix original)

2. Mr. Harrigan’s Phone (2022 Netflix original)

3. Last Seen Alive (2022 VOD release)

4. The Redeem Team (2022 Netflix documentary original)

5. Jexi (2019 theatrical release)

6. Megamind (2010 theatrical release)

7. The Inheritance (2021 VOD release)

8. Old People (2022 Netflix German original)

9. Mr. and Mrs. Smith (2005 theatrical release)

10. Sing 2 (2021 theatrical release)

More from IndieWire Best of IndieWire

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Rachel Maddow’s Replacement Is No Rachel Maddow

Alex Wagner had a tough assignment: Take over Rachel Maddow’s 9 p.m. MSNBC time slot and try not to lose viewers. After eight weeks, it’s not a mission accomplished. Since “Alex Wagner Tonight” began in mid-August, it has averaged 1.581 million total viewers per evening according to Nielsen. Of that tally, 147,000 viewers come from the 25-54 demographic — the key age range sought by news programming advertisers. Wagner’s averages are down 30 percent and 49 percent, respectively, from “The Rachel Maddow Show” during the same eight-week period in 2021. Yes, Wagner has shed nearly one-third of Maddow’s audience and roughly half...
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

Netflix Rolls Out Its Ad-Supported Plan, Reveals Pricing and Content Restrictions

A day that would have been unthinkable just a few years ago has finally arrived: Netflix is ready to add commercials. The streaming giant announced the rollout of its latest pricing tier, Basic with Ads, on Thursday. The plan, which launches in 12 countries including the United States this November, will cost $6.99 per month. That’s about 30 percent cheaper than a Basic Netflix subscription, which costs $9.99 per month. Both plans allow users to stream content in 720p/HD, but as the title suggests, the Basic with Ads plan will feature limited commercial breaks. Netflix says that Basic with Ads users should...
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

Kevin Smith Will Never Direct a Marvel or ‘Star Wars’ Movie Because It’s a ‘Fool’s Errand’

Kevin Smith is sticking to DC…maybe. The “Clerks” director, who famously was offered to head up Warner Bros’ DC department in 1996, revealed that he will never work for Marvel or the “Star Wars” franchise due to the “rabid” fans of both IPs. “It’s a fool’s errand — you’re going to piss somebody off,” Smith told The Guardian. “Fandom is rabid and tribal. When I worked on ‘Masters of the Universe,’ I took a lot of heat from people who felt like I had ruined their childhood. Going near a Marvel or a Star Wars would make me insanely reticent.” Smith continued, “They’ve...
MOVIES
BGR.com

8 new releases hit Netflix today – here’s what you should watch

An adaptation of a Stephen King story. A reality game show, a documentary about the Thai cave survivors, and a glam- and glitz-filled reality series about Asian and Asian-American friends living the high life in Los Angeles. For those of you keen to find something new to binge, these and more titles are among the new Netflix releases debuting on the streaming giant today, and we’ve got all the details below.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rian Johnson
Person
Mila Kunis
Person
Dahmer
Person
John Lee Hancock
Person
Elvis
BGR.com

The #1 movie on Netflix right now is basically a female-led version of John Wick

My first introduction to Allison Janney as an actress, and the role for which she’s probably best known to many of you, was as the calm and steady White House press secretary C.J. Cregg in NBC’s landmark drama The West Wing. And if, like me, the first thing you think of when you hear Janney’s name is the sight of the White House briefing room — well, let’s just say you are going to have your mind blown by her new Netflix movie Lou, an action-packed thriller that’s #1 on the streamer in the US right now.
MOVIES
BGR.com

22 movies and shows leave Netflix this week – watch these while you can

The end of the month is upon us, which means a few different things for Netflix fans eager to stream the newest hits on the service like the just-released movie Blonde and hit TV series like Ryan Murphy’s Dahmer. Content like those titles, of course, is constantly being added to the incomprehensibly large library of shows and movies that already exists for the streamer’s subscribers to binge. But plenty of titles are also leaving Netflix, too — and in short order.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Netflix Originals#Blonde#Screen Media
ComicBook

Chris Evans Reacts to Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe in Blonde: "You're Going to Win an Oscar"

Though best known to many audiences for playing Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Chris Evans could very well add another title to his resume soon, fortune teller. Speaking in a new interview with Variety as part of profile of Blonde star Ana de Armas, Evans revealed his reaction to seeing her in the role of Marilyn Monroe for the upcoming film, predicting that she'll take home an Academy Award for her work. The movie is already earning some controversial reviews but considering the talent in front of and behind the camera, plus Netflix's tenacity for Oscar buzz, Evans may not be that far off.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Keanu Reeves Returning for Long-Awaited Sequel, Social Media Goes Nuts

Recently, Warner Bros. confirmed that Hollywood star Keanu Reeves will portray fan-favorite character John Constantine once again in a sequel to the 2005 hit film Constantine. Fans have called for the studio to make a sequel to the blockbuster movie for years. So it’s no surprise many couldn’t contain their excitement after reports came out of the sequel as fans freaked out on social media over the news.
MOVIES
msn.com

Tom Hanks Says He's Only Made 4 Good Movies

Tom Hanks has only four movies that are “pretty good,” which is a pretty divisive statement that would no doubt create an internet frenzy of love for one of Hollywood’s favorite actors and a lot of hate for the person saying it. But what if the actor himself is the utterer of that statement?
MOVIES
The Independent

Martin Scorsese names the ‘disturbing’ new film that left him unable to sleep after watching

Martin Scorsese was left feeling “deeply disturbed” after watching the latest movie from indie film house A24.The legendary director wrote a rave review of Ti West’s new horror movie, Pearl, starring Mia Goth and sent it to A24, which was subsequently published by /Film.Goth plays the titular role of a young woman living with her infirm and paralyzed father and domineering mother in their Texas farmstead. It’s a prequel to West’s previous A24 film X, which was released earlier this year.In his review, Scorsese raved: “Ti West’s movies have a kind of energy that is so rare these days,...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Netflix
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ Casts ‘The Strain’ Star Kevin Durand (Exclusive)

Kevin Durand is the latest actor joining the growing cast of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, 20th Century’s continuation of the long-running property. Durand joins a cast that includes Owen Teague, Freya Allen, Peter Macon and Eka Darville. The film picks up many years after the conclusion of the previous trilogy, which starred Andy Serkis as ape leader Caesar and ended with 2017’s War for the Planet of the Apes. That film followed Caesar as he led his people to the promised land after much turmoil.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' Casts 'Jessica Jones'...
MOVIES
TVGuide.com

Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, October 3

What we're learning from these Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Movies and Shows lists is that you all love movies, but aren't really into Prime Video original movies. Following the no-show on the list by Naomi Watts' Goodnight Mommy, the new Prime Video original film My Best Friend's Exorcism, which was just released on Friday, also failed to make the list. Meanwhile, Ambulance and Firestarter, which were both released in theaters (Firestarter was also released on Peacock), made the list after debuting on Prime Video on Friday. Of the five films on today's list, only one — Samaritan — is a Prime Video original. You guys ever hear of movie theaters?
TV SHOWS
GamesRadar

The 24 best Netflix action movies to watch right now

Our picks of the best Netflix action movies to stream right now. Netflix is packed with high octane flicks that are more than worth a watch, but pinning down the best Netflix action movies can often prove quite the challenge given how many titles are hosted on the platform. If you've found yourself scrolling endlessly through the streamer's selection but can't make up your mind on what to watch, we're here to help.
MOVIES
TechRadar

7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (October 7)

It may only be the first week of October, but spooky season is well and truly underway on streaming services. Conversations With a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes is perhaps the most gruesome of this weekend’s new arrivals, but Werewolf by Night, Hellraiser, The Midnight Club and Luckiest Girl Alive all boast their fair share of bloody thrills on Disney Plus, Hulu and Netflix, respectively.
TV SHOWS
IndieWire

IndieWire

22K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy