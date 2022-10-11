Read full article on original website
David Zulisky
3d ago
I see they are in plan B mode Allready .should have to walk in ,show ID.cast you're vote ,and leave the grounds ! accept for a few dead guys and nursing home patients in comas ?!!!
Pennsylvania State Troopers Association endorses Democrat Shapiro, Republican Oz
The Pennsylvania State Troopers Association on Wednesday threw its support behind Republican Senate candidate Mehmet Oz and Democratic gubernatorial nominee Josh Shapiro in a midterm election cycle that’s seen crime emerge as a major campaign issue. In a statement posted on its website, the association calls Oz “a strong...
SCOTUS Lets Dr. Oz Weigh in Before Shredding Appeals Court’s Decision to Allow Pa. Officials to Count Undated Mail-in Ballots
The U.S. Supreme Court has rubbished as moot a lawsuit from a former Republican candidate for judicial office in Pennsylvania. The legal process attached to the case has wiped away a Third Circuit Court of Appeals decision that allowed local elections boards to count vote-by-mail ballots that did not contain voter-provided dates.
US News and World Report
U.S. Supreme Court Rejects Challenge to Pennsylvania Electoral Map
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday turned away a Republican former congressman's challenge to a map charting Pennsylvania's U.S. House of Representatives districts that the state's highest court adopted in place of one drawn up by Republican lawmakers. The justices declined to hear an appeal of a ruling...
Slate
Following Supreme Court’s Lead, Judge Finds Right to Remove Serial Numbers From Guns
For decades, federal law has forbidden gun owners from scratching out the serial numbers that manufacturers are legally required to place on firearms. The reason is obvious: These serial numbers help state and federal law enforcement trace guns that are used in crimes and identify suspected shooters. Indeed, the only apparent reason anyone would remove a serial number is to avoid becoming a suspect after their gun is used illegally. On Wednesday, however, a federal judge ruled that the law prohibiting alteration of serial numbers violates the Second Amendment. Why? Because serial numbers were virtually nonexistent when the amendment was ratified in 1791, so the government has no power to mandate them today.
US Supreme Court reverses Pennsylvania mail-in voting law decision
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP/KDKA) - The U.S. Supreme Court invalidated a lower appeals court decision Tuesday regarding how rules for mail-in ballots had been applied in a Pennsylvania election, adding an element of uncertainty about voting procedures four weeks ahead of the state's high-stakes elections for governor and U.S. Senate. The...
'I don't know what John Fetterman's doing': Widow of killed officer slams candidate over parole board appointment
Maureen Faulkner, the widow of a slain police officer, slammed Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman for his appointment of Celeste Trusty, who had called her husband's convicted killer a "buddy" to the state's Board of Pardons.
Gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano said women who get abortions should be charged with murder
HARRISBURG (KDKA) - The Republican candidate for Pennsylvania governor, Doug Mastriano, is drawing attention for comments he made three years ago about potential punishment for women who get an abortion. Mastriano introduced legislation in the Pennsylvania State Senate that would've banned abortion after six weeks. His comments were part of an interview on Harrisburg radio station WITF on November 14, 2019. He said he believed doctors who performed an abortion should be referred to the courts, should his legislation go into effect. The host then asked Mastriano about women who get an abortion after six weeks. Scott LaMar: My question is, again can you give...
newsnet5
Supreme Court overrules LaRose; says he must place Democrat on ballot
ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio — The following article was originally published in the Ohio Capital Journal and published on News5Cleveland.com under a content-sharing agreement. The Ohio Supreme Court overruled GOP Secretary of State Frank LaRose once again Tuesday, finding that a Democratic House candidate had a “clear legal right” to the ballot that he denied.
Dr. Oz campaign claims Fetterman lied during 'Big K Morning Show' interview
The Dr. Memhet Oz’s campaign is responding after an exclusive interview on KDKA Radio with Democratic Senate Candidate John Fetterman on “The Big K Morning Show” with Larry Richert and Marty Griffin.
Supreme Court throws out lower court ruling that allowed undated ballots to be counted in Pennsylvania judicial race
The Supreme Court on Tuesday threw out a lower court ruling that said undated mail-in ballots in a Pennsylvania judicial race had to be counted, a decision that could eventually impact the commonwealth's closely watched US Senate race.
John Fetterman lacks the qualifications to be Pennsylvania’s next senator | Letter
As a longtime Independent I vote the candidate, not the party. Every election I do research on the candidates. So, when it comes to the open Senate seat here in Pennsylvania, I cannot support, by any metric, John Fetterman. Simply put, he has no qualifications to hold even a local...
$3,000 stimulus payment could be coming for millions of Pennsylvania residents
As we all know, residents of Pennsylvania are already facing so much financial trouble due to the cost of living crisis, and high inflation, so to help families in this challenging time, millions of Pennsylvania residents will receive a stimulus payment of $3,000.
2 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Pennsylvania, you should add the following towns to your list.
Pennsylvania judge rules city can remove Christopher Columbus statue
An Italian heritage group in western Pennsylvania vowed to appeal a judge’s ruling that Pittsburgh officials can remove a 13-foot statue of Christopher Columbus from a city park. Attorneys for the Italian Sons and Daughters of America have argued that the mayor doesn’t have the power to override an ordinance passed by the city council […]
Biden administration proposes new rule that could upend "gig" work
The Biden administration is proposing a rule that could result in more "gig" workers being considered full-time employees, a potentially major shift in the nation's labor laws that could disrupt ride-sharing, delivery, construction and other companies that employ independent contractors. The draft rule, to be formally published on Thursday, is...
Democrats working to turn state House of Representatives blue
By: KDKA-TV's Seth KaplanHARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Midterm elections are usually tough for the president's party, and that would be the Democrats this year.But Pennsylvania Democrats think they could turn the state House of Representatives blue. If it happens, it could be a rare state chamber flip in a year that a lot of observers think will be pretty good for Republicans. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa said one thing is the best hope for down-ballot Democrats."Two words: Doug and Mastriano. There is a belief that if Mastriano is seen as too far to the right and...
NBC News
What we learned from the NBC News Fetterman interview
Pennsylvania Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman sat down with NBC News' Dasha Burns last week for a wide-ranging discussion about his stroke recovery and the issues at stake in his Senate election against Republican Mehmet Oz. You can watch the full, 30-minute interview below but here are some of the...
Come to Braddock, Pa. and see why I am not for Fetterman
I run a restaurant and business in Braddock, Pa. where Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman once served as mayor. This was my experience in Braddock when Fetterman was in charge.
An Additional 420,000 Pennsylvanians Are Eligible To Receive SNAP Benefits
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, is becoming available to more Pennsylvanians who need the program’s aid. PENNSYLVANIA STATE | As of October 1st, the income threshold to be applicable for SNAP was increased to 200 percent of the Federal Poverty Guidelines (FPIG). The increase is estimated to allow another 420,000 Pennsylvania residents to receive SNAP benefits.
NBC News
Pennsylvania Republican Senate candidate Mehmet Oz says abortion should be ‘up to the states’
Republicans and Democrats hone in on Senate races in key battleground states. NBC News Correspondent Dasha Burns reports on her interviews with both Senate candidates in Pennsylvania, NBC News Correspondent Shaq Brewster reports on the latest in Wisconsin, Atlanta Journal Constitution Political Reporter Greg Bluestein previews the Senate debate in Georgia and Nevada Independent CEO Jon Ralston has the latest on the silver state.Oct. 14, 2022.
Comments / 13