ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 13

David Zulisky
3d ago

I see they are in plan B mode Allready .should have to walk in ,show ID.cast you're vote ,and leave the grounds ! accept for a few dead guys and nursing home patients in comas ?!!!

Reply
5
Related
Law & Crime

SCOTUS Lets Dr. Oz Weigh in Before Shredding Appeals Court’s Decision to Allow Pa. Officials to Count Undated Mail-in Ballots

The U.S. Supreme Court has rubbished as moot a lawsuit from a former Republican candidate for judicial office in Pennsylvania. The legal process attached to the case has wiped away a Third Circuit Court of Appeals decision that allowed local elections boards to count vote-by-mail ballots that did not contain voter-provided dates.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
US News and World Report

U.S. Supreme Court Rejects Challenge to Pennsylvania Electoral Map

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday turned away a Republican former congressman's challenge to a map charting Pennsylvania's U.S. House of Representatives districts that the state's highest court adopted in place of one drawn up by Republican lawmakers. The justices declined to hear an appeal of a ruling...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Slate

Following Supreme Court’s Lead, Judge Finds Right to Remove Serial Numbers From Guns

For decades, federal law has forbidden gun owners from scratching out the serial numbers that manufacturers are legally required to place on firearms. The reason is obvious: These serial numbers help state and federal law enforcement trace guns that are used in crimes and identify suspected shooters. Indeed, the only apparent reason anyone would remove a serial number is to avoid becoming a suspect after their gun is used illegally. On Wednesday, however, a federal judge ruled that the law prohibiting alteration of serial numbers violates the Second Amendment. Why? Because serial numbers were virtually nonexistent when the amendment was ratified in 1791, so the government has no power to mandate them today.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
CBS Pittsburgh

Gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano said women who get abortions should be charged with murder

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - The Republican candidate for Pennsylvania governor, Doug Mastriano, is drawing attention for comments he made three years ago about potential punishment for women who get an abortion. Mastriano introduced legislation in the Pennsylvania State Senate that would've banned abortion after six weeks. His comments were part of an interview on Harrisburg radio station WITF on November 14, 2019. He said he believed doctors who performed an abortion should be referred to the courts, should his legislation go into effect. The host then asked Mastriano about women who get an abortion after six weeks. Scott LaMar: My question is, again can you give...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
newsnet5

Supreme Court overrules LaRose; says he must place Democrat on ballot

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio — The following article was originally published in the Ohio Capital Journal and published on News5Cleveland.com under a content-sharing agreement. The Ohio Supreme Court overruled GOP Secretary of State Frank LaRose once again Tuesday, finding that a Democratic House candidate had a “clear legal right” to the ballot that he denied.
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Wolf
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Court#Appellate Court#Ballots#State Supreme Court#U S Supreme Court#Politics Courts#Politics Federal#Politics State#Election State#Election Federal#Duquesne University#The U S Supreme Court#Commonwealth Court#Democrat#The 3rd Circuit
CBS News

Biden administration proposes new rule that could upend "gig" work

The Biden administration is proposing a rule that could result in more "gig" workers being considered full-time employees, a potentially major shift in the nation's labor laws that could disrupt ride-sharing, delivery, construction and other companies that employ independent contractors. The draft rule, to be formally published on Thursday, is...
U.S. POLITICS
CBS Pittsburgh

Democrats working to turn state House of Representatives blue

By: KDKA-TV's Seth KaplanHARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Midterm elections are usually tough for the president's party, and that would be the Democrats this year.But Pennsylvania Democrats think they could turn the state House of Representatives blue. If it happens, it could be a rare state chamber flip in a year that a lot of observers think will be pretty good for Republicans. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa said one thing is the best hope for down-ballot Democrats."Two words: Doug and Mastriano. There is a belief that if Mastriano is seen as too far to the right and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NBC News

What we learned from the NBC News Fetterman interview

Pennsylvania Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman sat down with NBC News' Dasha Burns last week for a wide-ranging discussion about his stroke recovery and the issues at stake in his Senate election against Republican Mehmet Oz. You can watch the full, 30-minute interview below but here are some of the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pocono Update

An Additional 420,000 Pennsylvanians Are Eligible To Receive SNAP Benefits

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, is becoming available to more Pennsylvanians who need the program’s aid. PENNSYLVANIA STATE | As of October 1st, the income threshold to be applicable for SNAP was increased to 200 percent of the Federal Poverty Guidelines (FPIG). The increase is estimated to allow another 420,000 Pennsylvania residents to receive SNAP benefits.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NBC News

Pennsylvania Republican Senate candidate Mehmet Oz says abortion should be ‘up to the states’

Republicans and Democrats hone in on Senate races in key battleground states. NBC News Correspondent Dasha Burns reports on her interviews with both Senate candidates in Pennsylvania, NBC News Correspondent Shaq Brewster reports on the latest in Wisconsin, Atlanta Journal Constitution Political Reporter Greg Bluestein previews the Senate debate in Georgia and Nevada Independent CEO Jon Ralston has the latest on the silver state.Oct. 14, 2022.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy