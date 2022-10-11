ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

xda-developers

Grab these Samsung Galaxy S22 series deals on Amazon before they’re gone

Google’s new Pixel 7 series and Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro models are getting all the attention right now. But if you’re not interested in any of those phones and you’d rather buy a Samsung flagship then you might want to grab your credit card. For its Prime Early Access sale, Amazon is offering huge discounts on both Galaxy S22 Plus and the Galaxy S22 Ultra that you shouldn’t miss. You can save up to $310 on these phones right now, which is simply amazing if you’re in the market to buy a new flagship phone for the holidays.
notebookcheck.net

Razercon 2022 | Razer Kraken Kitty Edition V2 Pro gaming headphones announced with three interchangeable RGB-enabled ears

Razer has announced an upgraded version of its feline-themed headphones at Razercon 2022. The Razer Kraken Kitty Edition V2 Pro now lets gamers try out different new looks with interchangeable cat, bear and rabbit ears. All three accessories are included in the retail packaging and are customizable with Razer Chroma RGB. Razer also claims that they can "react in real-time to in-stream events".
notebookcheck.net

Shuttle announces XPC Slim DH610 and XPC Slim DH610S mini-PCs powered by Intel Alder Lake processors

Shuttle has revised its mini-PC offering with the XPC Slim DH610 and XPC Slim DH610S, two models equipped with the LGA 1700 socket. As such, Shuttle sells the pair with Intel Alder Lake processors, with SKUs ranging from lowly Pentium Gold models to powerful Core i9 editions with 65 W TDPs. Fundamentally, the XPC Slim DH610 and XPC Slim DH610S are similar machines, albeit with some differences in a few areas.
notebookcheck.net

Xiaomi Poco X4 GT: Powerful budget smartphone for gaming and entertainment

Xiaomi's Poco line of smartphones stand out with their great value for money. The latest addition to the line-up – Poco X4 GT – is no exception. Despite officially costing just 380 Euro (around US$370), the 6.6-inch phone is capable of delivering upper mid-range performance and also features a 144 Hz IPS display.
notebookcheck.net

Suunto 9 Peak Pro: Smartwatch finally launches with new UI, improved sports offering and superior battery life

Suunto has finally released the 9 Peak Pro, a smartwatch that retailers leaked several times during the summer. As expected, the Suunto 9 Peak Pro resembles its non-Pro sibling, with a 43 mm case that is also 10.8 mm thick and weighs 64 g. In short, the Suunto 9 Peak Pro is slightly thicker than the Suunto 9 Peak, as well as being a few grams heavier.
notebookcheck.net

Lenovo ThinkPhone: Design and specifications leak for future flagship smartphone

Evan Blass shared more details about 'Bronco', a device that the leaker revealed in June alongside 'Canyon'. As we discussed at the time, Blass believed that both models would launch under the Edge 40 series, although we suspected that Bronco could be a Moto G200 successor instead, given that Blass claimed it would rely on the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, not the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.
Phone Arena

Apple Watch Ultra vs Apple Watch Series 8

The Apple Watch Ultra and the Apple Watch Series 8 are more alike than they are different... and at the same time, they aren't. Despite their mostly similar shared hardware and feature sets, the two smartwatches are devised with different use cases. The rugged Apple Watch Ultra, a device with...
notebookcheck.net

Purported Xiaomi 13 hands-on image lands with huge camera array

Last month, an alleged hands-on image of the Xiaomi 13 Pro surfaced online, albeit only of the device's front. To recap, the image highlighted the device's curved screen and centred punch-hole camera, all things that could be said of the Xiaomi 12 Pro too. Additionally, the image contained information about the device's specifications, as we discussed at the time.
