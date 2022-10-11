Exploring Syracuse University’s Future Through the Academic Strategic Plan: ‘A Roadmap to the Future We Collectively Create’ on the ‘’Cuse Conversations’ Podcast

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
syr.edu
Diane Lyden Murphy, One of Syracuse University’s Longest-Serving Deans, Concludes Tenure as First Dean of the Falk College
A longtime member of the Orange community, Diane Lyden Murphy ’67, G’76, G’78, G’83, dean of the David B. Falk College of Sport and Human Dynamics, has had an impactful, accomplished career at Syracuse University—as a student, faculty member and academic leader. Today, Murphy announced her plans to conclude her tenure as dean at the end of the academic year in 2023. A search for her successor will begin in January 2023.
syr.edu
Michelle K. Mitchell Joins Libraries as Reference and Instruction Librarian
Michelle K. Mitchell recently joined Syracuse University Libraries as reference and instruction librarian. In this role she will be responsible for supporting student achievement and success through reference support, outreach and liaison partnerships, and instruction. Prior to joining Syracuse University, Mitchell was the education librarian at the Winston-Salem State University...
syr.edu
BioInspired Institute’s First Symposium Provides Continuing Inspiration for Research Cluster Initiative
Energy. Excitement. Enthusiasm. Opportunity. Those words convey the atmosphere evident at last week’s inaugural BioInspired Institute symposium and the sentiments of students, faculty, staff, University leaders and external stakeholders attending the event to describe the research cluster’s efforts of the past three-plus years. In celebration of academic excellence...
syr.edu
Communication and Rhetorical Studies Professor to be Honored with Prestigious Scholar Awards from National Communication Association
Charles E. Morris III, professor in the College of Visual and Performing Arts’ Department of Communication and Rhetorical Studies and affiliated professor of LGBT studies in the College of Arts and Sciences, will be honored with two prestigious scholar awards from the National Communication Association (NCA) at its annual conference in November.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
syr.edu
Bandier Program Named Top Music Business Program
The Newhouse School’s Bandier program for recording and entertainment industries has been named a top music business program by Billboard magazine. The program has been included on the publication’s “Top Music Business Schools” list every time it has run. The Bandier program combines the study of...
syr.edu
Filmmaker Milton Santiago is Providing Life-Changing, Hands-On Experiences
The voice inside Milton Santiago’s head eventually became too loud for him to ignore. After graduating from Canisius College in Buffalo with a degree in communication studies and English, Santiago landed a job as a production assistant for Sundance Channel in New York City. Santiago received his first look at how the television production world operated, and eventually, through hard work and dedication, was promoted to the role of producer.
syr.edu
University Employees Encouraged to Support the Annual United Way Campaign
The Syracuse University United Way Employee Giving 2023 pledge campaign officially kicks off on Oct. 14. During this year’s campaign—which runs through Dec. 16.—University employees are encouraged to consider making a voluntary pledge through MySlice. Options are available for either a one-time donation or a regular donation through payroll deduction each pay period.
syr.edu
Syracuse Views Fall 2022
We want to know how you experience Syracuse University. Take a photo and share it with us.We select photos from a variety of sources. Submit photos of your University experience using #SyracuseU on social media, fill out a submission form or send directly to Syracuse University News at newsphoto@syr.edu. You might see it featured here.
IN THIS ARTICLE
syr.edu
Join the Lender Center for Social Justice for a Conversation With National Organizers on Labor’s Revival on Oct. 24
After decades of decline, the labor movement in the United States is once again on the rise as workers turn to collective action to address workplace concerns and stagnant wages in the face of inflation. On the evening of Monday, Oct. 24, a group of prominent labor leaders and scholars will convene in Dineen Hall for a Lender Center Conversation exploring the 21st-century labor movement and the ongoing struggle for dignity and democracy at work.
syr.edu
Remembrance Week 2022 Begins on Sunday
This year marks the 34th anniversary of the bombing of Pan Am 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland, on Dec. 21, 1988. The 2022-23 Remembrance and Lockerbie Scholars have planned events and activities to remember the 270 people who lost their lives in the tragedy. Remembrance Week, the annual weeklong series of...
syr.edu
Recognizing Dating and Domestic Violence Awareness Month
October is National Dating and Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM) and to raise awareness and show our community’s support for those impacted, the Barnes Center at The Arch is hosting several events this year. As part of the month’s activities, Hendricks Chapel, JMA Wireless Dome and the Hall of Languages will also be illuminated purple, the color for Domestic Violence Awareness Month, on the nights of Oct. 24 through Oct. 27 to honor survivors and victims of interpersonal violence.
syr.edu
Art and Chandler Jones Target New Football Operations Center With Gift to Syracuse Athletics
Years after making their presence felt on the gridiron, the Jones brothers are committed to impacting the Orange football program well into the future. Arthur ’09 and Chandler Jones ’15, who dominated the line of scrimmage for Syracuse from 2005 through 2011, are helping to position Syracuse Athletics—and every person who wears the Orange—for success for years to come. The brothers announced a seven-figure commitment in support of the John A. Lally Athletics Complex, a state-of-the-art academic and athletics village that will benefit more than 600 student-athletes. Their commitment will assist with construction of the new Football Operations Center at the Lally Athletics Complex.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
syr.edu
Department of Drama Opens 2022/2023 Season With ‘Sweet Charity’
The Syracuse University Department of Drama begins the 2022/2023 season on Oct. 15 with the popular musical “Sweet Charity” directed by David Lowenstein and choreographed by Kira Schmidt-Carper, with musical direction by Brian Cimmet. Performances will be held Oct. 15-23 in the Syracuse Stage/SU Drama Complex at 820 East Genesee St. Tickets are available through the Syracuse Stage Box Office or by phone at 315.443.3275.
Comments / 0