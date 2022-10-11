ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Gov. McKee releases state and federal tax returns. Will opponent Kalus do the same?

By Katherine Gregg, The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18I0wa_0iUh1EQM00

PROVIDENCE — Gov. Dan McKee on Tuesday voluntarily made public his state and federal tax returns, and he called on his Republican challenger Ashley Kalus to do the same.

In April, both sent word they had filed for extensions, but their spokesmen indicated they would make their tax filings public when they were filed .

According to the filings that McKee, 71, made public on Tuesday, he and his wife, Susan, paid $30,068 in federal income taxes, and $8,085 in state income taxes to Rhode Island on their $203,508 adjusted gross income.

Their 2021 income included her $56,511 pension as a retired public school reading teacher, and  $41,808 in Social Security benefits.

No law requires any political candidate in Rhode Island to make their tax returns public, but the majority of top office candidates have done so in recent years.

Most of their filings are reflections of salaried government employees who at top echelons in Rhode Island often make less than the career state employees around them.

In some cases, they are revealing, however, like former Gov. Gina Raimondo's disclosures, which detailed income from her blind trust holdings in Point Judith Capital during years when the state was locked into its own investment in her former venture capital company.

When asked why McKee was willing to make his own family's returns public, spokeswoman Andrea Palagi said: "The Governor believes it’s in the public’s interest to release this information."

The McKees' returns reveal little new about their life.

But Kalus is a relatively new arrival to Rhode Island.

On her financial disclosure filings with the state Ethics Commission earlier this year, she indicated that Doctors Test Centers - the entity created by her plastic surgeon husband, that had the state contract for a Covid testing and vaccination site - paid her between $500,001 and $1 million in 2021.

Political Scene: McKee, Kalus duking it out in public and in private over testing contract

The filing did not provide a full picture. It is unclear, for example, to which state Kalus and her husband - Jeffrey Weinzweig - paid their resident tax returns in 2021, whether it was Florida — where Kalus was registered to vote until shortly before declaring her run for governor — or Illinois, where she had a "homestead exemption" on a home.

A Kalus spokesman told The Journal on April 19 that: "Ashley had to file for an extension, but will release her returns upon completion."

With the Oct. 17 tax filing deadline for people who sought extensions now less than a week away, there was no immediate response on Tuesday from the Kalus campaign on when she intends to make good on that pledge.

Previous coverage: Questions swirl amid Ashley Kalus and Gov. Dan McKee's still-unreleased tax returns

Noting that McKee has made his returns public since he last faced voters in 2018, his campaign spokesman Alana O'Hare said recently: "We hope Ashley Kalus will also release at least three years of tax returns as well."

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Gov. McKee releases state and federal tax returns. Will opponent Kalus do the same?

Comments / 5

Related
whatsupnewp.com

Kalus loans campaign additional million dollars; total now nears $4 million

Ashley Kalus, the Republican candidate for governor in Rhode Island, continues to pour her own money into the election, loaning the campaign an additional $1 million since Sept. 6, bringing the total she has loaned her campaign to $3.7 million, according to her campaign finance report filed on Oct. 11.
ELECTIONS
whatsupnewp.com

Andrew Kelly withdraws from race for Senate District 11

At the League of Women Voters of Rhode Island Senate District 11 Candidate Forum, Andrew V. Kelly, an Independent candidate, announced the end of his campaign. The seat represents Bristol, Portsmouth, and Tiverton. The remaining candidates include Democrat Linda Ujifusa, Republican Kenneth Mendonca, and Independent Mario Teixeira. Describing his years...
PORTSMOUTH, RI
Turnto10.com

Background and boxing figure in new ads from McKee, Kalus

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — New political ads hit the airwaves in the Rhode Island governor’s race Thursday. One from Democrat incumbent Dan McKee has various people questioning where Republican challenger Ashley Kalus is from, with people on screen saying:. “Has she ever had a hot wiener or a...
ELECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Florida State
State
Rhode Island State
NECN

Rhode Island Midterm 2022 Candidates, Polls: What You Need to Know

Voters across Rhode Island will head to the polls to cast their ballots in the state’s midterm election on November 8. Several key races line the state’s midterm ballot including governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, attorney general, and more. From who’s on the ballot to polling locations...
ELECTIONS
NECN

‘This Could Drive People Away': Ballot Question 1 Hotly Debated

Is the proposed 4% surtax on income over $1 million a reliable way to invest in education and transportation, or a sure-fire method to convince more people to avoid calling Massachusetts home?. That question, and other divides over the constitutional amendment before voters in ballot Question 1, drove the conversation...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gina Raimondo
ABC6.com

Gov. McKee launces website to help Rhode Islanders with winter bills

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Governor McKee will announce a website with resources that might help Rhode Islander’s afford their electric bills this winter. Gov. McKee will be with the Rhode Island Office of Energy Resources (OER), as well as the Department of Human Resources (DHS), to announce this at the Rhode Island Public Utilities Commission in Warwick this morning.
WARWICK, RI
GoLocalProv

Fung’s Foodie Strategy for Victory

The foodie campaign for congress is now upon us in Rhode Island. GOP candidate Allan Fung’s newest TV commercial unveils his new energy plan in his effort to win the open second congressional seat. Energy costs are rocketing. OPEC+ has cut oil exports setting gasoline prices shooting upward. In...
POLITICS
ABC6.com

What we know so far about federal student loan forgiveness

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE)- The U.S. Department of Education has said its student loan forgiveness application will go live in early October. However, those eligible still can’t apply and loan cancelling isn’t scheduled to begin until after October 23rd. Rhode Island’s Commissioner of Post Secondary Education Shannon Gilkey said...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Return#Adjusted Gross Income#Politics State#Politics Governor#Republican#Social Security#Point Judith Capital
johnstonsunrise.net

Fung surges in Rhode Island CD2 polls

Former Cranston Mayor Allan Fung, a Republican, has emerged as the frontrunner in the race for Rhode Island’s second Congressional seat. “People will vote their pocket books,” said Johnston Mayor Joseph M. Polisena. “The economy is paramount on people’s minds.”. Last week, Polisena appeared on-stage with...
ELECTIONS
johnstonsunrise.net

As election showdown nears; good news for Fung, bad for Kalus

CD2 Republican Allan Fung is projecting a sunny disposition in ads and media appearances while making his case in Rhode Island’s Second Congressional District. This serves a twofold purpose: 1) it builds on Fung’s acknowledged likeability as the former 12-year mayor of Cranston; and 2) it aims to inoculate him from the boogeyman represented by D.C. Republicans. So far, the approach is working – polls by WPRI/RWU and the Boston Globe/Suffolk University respectively show Fung with a six-point and eight-point lead over Democrat Seth Magaziner (with a 6.2 and a 5 percentage point margin of error) and one in four Democrats are supporting Fung. Magaziner’s campaign says its tracking shows a smaller gap in the race, with voters most concerned about abortion and Social Security. So far, though, a visit to RI by Kevin McCarthy, a flotilla of Democratic ads about abortion and Jan. 6, and Fung’s go-soft approach on outrageous statements by Donald Trump do not appear to have changed the landscape. After losses while running for governor in 2014 and 2018, Fung must be feeling good about his chance of scoring a rare GOP win for a federal office in Rhode Island. (That would be ironic, given how Fung became a Republican years ago after finding a less-than-welcoming reception among Cranston Democrats). It was that prospect of CD2 flipping that alarmed RI’s congressional delegation and sparked Magaziner’s entry in the CD2 race, after running for governor, back in January.
ELECTIONS
commonwealthmagazine.org

Auditor identifies $1.2 billion in unfunded mandates

THE STATE HAS a $1.2 billion shortfall in aid promised to cities, towns, and school districts, Auditor Suzanne Bump concluded in a report released Thursday. The report looked at several major categories of state aid and identified $711.4 million in unfunded mandates related to school aid; $448.3 million related to school transportation; and $103.3 million in government aid, mainly related to the Community Preservation Act.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
ABC6.com

McKee slated to make announcement on gun safety in Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee is slated to make an announcement Tuesday on gun safety in Rhode Island. The Rhode Island Coalition Against Gun Violence and Moms Demand Action will be in attendance, as well as local and state officials. In a release, a spokesperson for McKee’s...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Ethics
rinewstoday.com

Pallet Shelters. Not here, not there, maybe not anywhere. No hotel takeovers. What’s next?

Photo from UpRise RI video, below, of community meeting last year in Olneyville. Rhode Island is taking its plan for using Pallet Shelters to provide emergency winter housing for the estimated 500 people in need. Housing officials have been quietly taking the project to local mayors and communities, looking for a home. But while this may be the first many have heard about Pallet Shelters – or tiny, temporary, pop-up housing units, they have been gaining in popularity around the country – but communities in Rhode Island remain resistant or regulations get in the way of an easy or quick implementation.
PAWTUCKET, RI
The Providence Journal

The Providence Journal

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Providence, RI from The Providence Journal.

 http://providencejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy