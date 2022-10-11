Read full article on original website
This New York Trail Was Recently Named One of the Scariest Hikes in the United StatesTravel MavenNew York City, NY
Paterson, NJ is Forced to Hire Back Fired Planner After Laser Eye Surgery Left Him Legally BlindZack LovePaterson, NJ
BJ's Wholesale Club opens in White Plains, NY.Bassey BYWhite Plains, NY
A hidden gem in the heart of Paterson New Jersey.Multi Media Solutions TodayPaterson, NJ
The Coolest Small Town in America Just So Happens To Be in New YorkGeorge J. ZiogasBeacon, NY
News 12
Monroe-Woodbury Board of Education member criticized for remarks about Newburgh
A Monroe-Woodbury Board of Education member is facing scrutiny for an insensitive comment he made about Newburgh students while talking about a competitive school activity involving shotguns. School officials say trustee Donald Beeler was heard saying, "Newburgh is extremely good at this," during a board meeting Wednesday night – days...
Hudson Valley School Cancels Activities After Bear Sighting on Campus
Cancelations were done out of an abundance of caution. Living in the Hudson Valley we all know there are a few unwritten things that we all expect, right? We know that during the fall there is going to be more traffic in some areas (New Paltz, Beacon) because people from New York City come to the area to look at the fall foliage. We know that everyone comes to the area to hike, to go apple and pumpkin picking, we also know that we live in the country, so yes, there are going to be wildlife encounters.
Orange County Town Transforms into a Halloween Haven this Weekend
Those of us that grew up in Orange County and those who live there now are all familiar with Washingtonville. Back in the day I probably drove through Washingtonville more that actually visiting it. It’s on the way to a lot of places. But one day when I was older I decided to stop in Washingtonville, walk around, and maybe do some shopping. What a great day it was.
rcbizjournal.com
Town Of Haverstraw Prepares To Sell Portion Of Letchworth Village To NJ Developer
BNE Will Buy 23 Acres For $12 Million To Build Around 300 Market-Rate Housing Units. The Town of Haverstraw has negotiated a contract with a housing developer to build market-rate apartments on a vacant portion of the former Letchworth Village site in Haverstraw. The Town Board recently amended its Urban...
rcbizjournal.com
Hudson Park Group Details Proposed Letchworth Village Redevelopment Plan To Packed Room
Developer Glen Vetromile and Stony Point Supervisor Jim Monaghan Stress MOU Is A Starting Point To Negotiate A Future Contract To Sell Land; Voters Will Decide On Whether To Move Forward In Nov. 8 Referendum. More than 200 people filled a standing-room-only hall at Patriot Hills Golf Course Wednesday evening...
Mystery Solved: Orange County, NY Gets Answers on New Building
New businesses in the Hudson Valley mean more growth for the community. Locals have more job opportunities and out-of-town visitors can add another pit stop to their list. Unique, locally owned establishments have been joining the small business community. Inglenook Marketplace, also known as the "Best Candles in the Hudson...
Break Out The Flannel For One Large Festival In Upstate New York
Do you like flannel? Do you like beards? How about axe throwing? There is one festival in Upstate New York calling your name. The Foothills Flannel Festival will take place on Saturday October 22nd from 2PM - 9PM at 12 North Sports Bar of Utica. The festival is free to attend. There is all sorts of events happening throughout the day:
New York Department of Labor announces minimum wage increase for home care aides
This announcement comes after the NYS Department of Labor announced that the general minimum wage in New York to be raised to $14.20.
New York Mother Shot On Her Home’s Porch In ‘Safe’ Hudson Valley, Near Child
Police are seeking answers after a mother was shot while on her porch, near her young child, in a "safe" part of the Hudson Valley. Detectives from the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting in Port Ewen. Woman Shot On Porch In Ulster County, New York. On...
These Are Top 10 Pizzerias In Westchester Area, According To Yelp Rankings
A ranking has detailed the best pizzerias in and around Westchester County. Yelp released a ranking in the top-rated pizzerias in the region based on the reviews the eateries received. According to the report, the following pizzerias were some of the highest rated in the area:. 1. Grigg Street Pizza.
Main break may result in loss of water for up to 48 hours for some Newburgh residents
The main break erupted on Little Britain Road.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Sullivan County wants to make historic theater a Monticello anchor
Sullivan County is renovating a historic theater that closed decades ago and needs work to get back up and running again. Sullivan County Deputy Commissioner of Planning and Community Development Jill Weyer said some renovations have begun in partnership with the Sullivan County Land Bank Corporation, which acquired the space.
Celebrating Fall With 15 Of The Best Soups In Upstate New York
The leaves have changed all across Central New York. It's getting dark by 5PM and 6PM. It's time to focus and shift into soup mode. Who has the best soup in the Utica and Rome area?. Let's be honest, there are few better ways to warm-up after coming in from...
Hudson Valley Man Killed Getting Out Of Car In New York
Police continue to investigate. Anyone with information should call New York State Police. New York State Police from Troop F is continuing to investigate a fatal accident on Route 17 in Orange County, New York. New York State Police Investigating Fatal Crash Involving a Car and a Pedestrian. On Saturday,...
Popular Pine Bush Restaurant Goes to the Birds Sunday
With all the wildlife we have in the Hudson Valley it is nice to know that we have people that help us understand the various animals that share our yards and trails. So many of them make sure they get out to places where we spend our weekends so that we can learn more.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Newburgh firefighters’ president critical of proposed fire commissioner post
NEWBURGH – The 2023 budget for the City of Newburgh proposed by Manager Todd Venning calls for the creation of the position of fire commissioner. That would be in addition to the current fire chief’s post. That has raised the ire of Nick Bedetti, president of Local 589...
Bridge In Hudson Valley, New York Closed Over ‘Old Stick Of Dynamite’
A bomb squad team was called to investigate after a worker found an "old stick of dynamite with wires attached." On Wednesday around 10:30 a.m., the Westchester County Police Department responded to the Mamaroneck Avenue Bridge at Saxon Drive after construction workers doing excavating work discovered "what appeared to be an old stick of dynamite with wires attached."
This Undiscovered Hudson Valley Hamlet is Only 2 Square Miles Big
The Hudson Valley is one of the most magical places in New York state. Each season brings a new beginning and something unique to explore. There's something for everyone in the Hudson Valley. Whether you're a nature lover, foodie, beer, cider or wine enthusiast or someone who admires art, you can find it in different counties.
Hey Guy at the 4 Way Stop in Poughkeepsie: You’re an Entitled Jerk
There’s a new 4 way stop sign at Cedar Street and Fairview Avenue in Poughkeepsie. It’s been there for a month or so, but it’s still pretty new. Not only is it a 4 way stop, there are flashing red lights to warn that there is a stop for everybody. Well, almost everybody. Apparently there is a guy who doesn’t think the rules apply to him. So what did this guy do?
Have You Been to this Hidden Hyde Park Gem?
I’ve lived in Dutchess County for almost than 30 years, and I like to think I’ve been to most of the well known museums and attractions. In Hyde park alone there is the Roosevelt Estate and Library, the Vanderbilt Mansion, and the Hyde Park Train Station Museum. Wait… backup a moment. Did I say the Hyde Park Train Station Museum? Indeed I did.
