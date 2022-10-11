Tony Award®-Winning Actress and Singer Idina Menzel Takes Audiences on an Intimate Journey Into Her Life On and Off the Stage in New Disney+ Documentary ‘Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage?’

BURBANK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2022--

Today, Disney+ announced the premiere of the new documentary film “Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage?” From Disney Branded Television, the intimate and inspirational film follows Tony Award ® -winning icon Idina Menzel on her path to realize a lifelong dream: headlining a concert at Madison Square Garden in her hometown of New York City. Featuring never-before-seen performance footage alongside raw and vulnerable interviews, the documentary follows Idina on an intimate journey as she juggles the challenges of being a working mom and wife on a grueling travel schedule while preparing to take the stage at the legendary arena.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011006086/en/

Photo Credit: John Russo

Directed by filmmaker Anne McCabe and produced in partnership with Ideal Partners, “Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage?” makes its world premiere on Dec. 9, exclusively on Disney+.

Through unprecedented interviews and footage, the beloved actress and singer, whose triumphant roles include Broadway productions of “Rent” and “Wicked” as well as the celebrated voice of Elsa in Disney’s “Frozen,” pulls back the curtain on her remarkable career, the incredible — and oftentimes laborious — moments that prepared her for her big breaks and the people who have supported her since the beginning. Additionally, Menzel reflects on motherhood, marriage and the realities of juggling work and family. Throughout the film, she shares her personal experience with in vitro fertilization, an emotional process that runs parallel to her runway toward Madison Square Garden.

“We made this documentary to show firsthand how important it is to pursue your passions and lean on those around you in times of hardship,” said Menzel. “This documentary was a joy to make, and I hope it resonates with my fans and new audiences alike who find themselves balancing motherhood, work and marriage while chasing their own dreams and inspires others to keep pushing forward.”

Captured in striking intimacy and detail, “Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage?” follows Menzel on a national tour over the course of 16 shows on the road. The film showcases never-before-seen footage of Menzel throughout her life, from home videos of her early days as a singer at just 7 years old to her beginnings at the premiere of “Rent” the musical in 1996 to preparing for the original role of Elphaba in “Wicked” and the creation and subsequent phenomenon that was “Frozen.” Featuring interviews with Menzel herself, her parents, family, friends and co-creatives, the documentary weaves in Menzel’s show-stopping performance as she conquers the stage at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

“Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage?” is produced by Disney Branded Television and Ideal Partners for Disney+. For Ideal Partners, Rachel Cohen and Jana Edelbaum are producers. The documentary film is directed by Anne McCabe.

Menzel was recently honored at this year’s 35th annual Disney Legends Award ceremony, where she was inducted for her roles as Elsa in “Frozen” and Nancy Tremaine in “Enchanted.” Menzel also recently released an inspiring children’s book with her sister, writer and teacher Cara Mentzel, titled “Loud Mouse.” From Disney-Hyperion, “Loud Mouse” is a picture book about a little mouse finding her big voice and is all about self-acceptance and being true to yourself. She also released a companion song for the book.

Facebook: @DisneyPlus

Twitter: @DisneyPlus

Instagram: @DisneyPlus

TikTok: @DisneyPlus

Hashtag: #DisneyPlus

About Disney+

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic, along with The Simpsons and much more. In select international markets, it also includes the general entertainment content brand, Star. The flagship direct-to-consumer streaming service from The Walt Disney Company, Disney+ is part of the Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution segment. The service offers an ever-growing collection of exclusive originals, including feature-length films, documentaries, live-action and animated series, and short-form content. With unprecedented access to Disney’s long history of incredible film and television entertainment, Disney+ is also the exclusive streaming home for the newest releases from The Walt Disney Studios. Disney+ is available as a standalone streaming service, as part of the Disney Bundle in the U.S. that gives subscribers access to Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+, or as part of Combo+ in Latin America with Star+, the standalone general entertainment and sports streaming service in the region. For more, visit disneyplus.com, or find the Disney+ app on most mobile and connected TV devices.

About Ideal Partners

IDEAL PARTNERS is an independent film and television production company based in NYC. Current projects include: a feature film biopic about iconic choreographer, ALVIN AILEY, directed by Barry Jenkins and distributed by Searchlight; THE LIBRARIANS, a feature documentary about book banning in Texas, directed by Kim Snyder; a drama series based on a New Yorker article in development with AMC and produced with Blumhouse TV; THE GIRL WITH SEVEN NAMES, a feature documentary about North Korean human rights abuses and defectors; a comedy series inspired by the life of fashion designer, Peter Som. Previous projects include the feature documentary, HOUSE OF Z; and feature films STRANGE WEATHER; THE INEVITABLE DEFEAT OF MISTER & PETE; DIRTY GIRL. www.idealpartners.co

About Disney Branded Television

Disney Branded Television encompasses the creative storytellers and production and content marketing teams responsible for Disney-branded television series, movies and other programming spanning live-action, animated and unscripted formats. The group fuels the Disney+ streaming platform and Disney Channel, Disney XD and Disney Junior linear networks with content geared toward kids, tweens, teens and families, with stories that are imaginative, aspirational and reflective of their world and experiences. Projects include “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series,” “Monsters at Work,” “The Mysterious Benedict Society” and “Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends.” Disney Branded Television has created some of the most iconic and award-winning properties and franchises, including Peabody Award winners “Doc McStuffins” and “The Owl House”; Emmy Award winners “Big City Greens” and “Elena of Avalor”; the beloved “Mickey Mouse” cartoon shorts plus the Disney Channel Original Movie (DCOM) franchise, comprised of more than 100 titles.

**COPYRIGHT ©2022 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All photography is copyrighted material and is for editorial use only. Images are not to be archived, altered, duplicated, resold, retransmitted or used for any other purposes without written permission of Disney+. Images are distributed to the press in order to publicize current programming. Any other usage must be licensed. Photos posted for Web use must be at the low resolution of 72dpi, no larger than 2x3 in size.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011006086/en/

CONTACT: MEDIA:

Disney+

Cara Freitas

Cara.Freitas@disney.comDisney Branded Television

Jennifer Driscoll

Jennifer.Driscoll@disney.comNadia Aziz

Nadia.Aziz@disney.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: OTHER ENTERTAINMENT FILM & MOTION PICTURES TV AND RADIO THEATRE MUSIC GENERAL ENTERTAINMENT CELEBRITY ENTERTAINMENT

SOURCE: Disney Branded Television

PUB: 10/11/2022 01:25 PM/DISC: 10/11/2022 01:26 PM