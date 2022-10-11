ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Tony Award®-Winning Actress and Singer Idina Menzel Takes Audiences on an Intimate Journey Into Her Life On and Off the Stage in New Disney+ Documentary ‘Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage?’

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZdinA_0iUgzRBv00

BURBANK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2022--

Today, Disney+ announced the premiere of the new documentary film “Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage?” From Disney Branded Television, the intimate and inspirational film follows Tony Award ® -winning icon Idina Menzel on her path to realize a lifelong dream: headlining a concert at Madison Square Garden in her hometown of New York City. Featuring never-before-seen performance footage alongside raw and vulnerable interviews, the documentary follows Idina on an intimate journey as she juggles the challenges of being a working mom and wife on a grueling travel schedule while preparing to take the stage at the legendary arena.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011006086/en/

Photo Credit: John Russo

Directed by filmmaker Anne McCabe and produced in partnership with Ideal Partners, “Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage?” makes its world premiere on Dec. 9, exclusively on Disney+.

Through unprecedented interviews and footage, the beloved actress and singer, whose triumphant roles include Broadway productions of “Rent” and “Wicked” as well as the celebrated voice of Elsa in Disney’s “Frozen,” pulls back the curtain on her remarkable career, the incredible — and oftentimes laborious — moments that prepared her for her big breaks and the people who have supported her since the beginning. Additionally, Menzel reflects on motherhood, marriage and the realities of juggling work and family. Throughout the film, she shares her personal experience with in vitro fertilization, an emotional process that runs parallel to her runway toward Madison Square Garden.

“We made this documentary to show firsthand how important it is to pursue your passions and lean on those around you in times of hardship,” said Menzel. “This documentary was a joy to make, and I hope it resonates with my fans and new audiences alike who find themselves balancing motherhood, work and marriage while chasing their own dreams and inspires others to keep pushing forward.”

Captured in striking intimacy and detail, “Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage?” follows Menzel on a national tour over the course of 16 shows on the road. The film showcases never-before-seen footage of Menzel throughout her life, from home videos of her early days as a singer at just 7 years old to her beginnings at the premiere of “Rent” the musical in 1996 to preparing for the original role of Elphaba in “Wicked” and the creation and subsequent phenomenon that was “Frozen.” Featuring interviews with Menzel herself, her parents, family, friends and co-creatives, the documentary weaves in Menzel’s show-stopping performance as she conquers the stage at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

“Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage?” is produced by Disney Branded Television and Ideal Partners for Disney+. For Ideal Partners, Rachel Cohen and Jana Edelbaum are producers. The documentary film is directed by Anne McCabe.

Menzel was recently honored at this year’s 35th annual Disney Legends Award ceremony, where she was inducted for her roles as Elsa in “Frozen” and Nancy Tremaine in “Enchanted.” Menzel also recently released an inspiring children’s book with her sister, writer and teacher Cara Mentzel, titled “Loud Mouse.” From Disney-Hyperion, “Loud Mouse” is a picture book about a little mouse finding her big voice and is all about self-acceptance and being true to yourself. She also released a companion song for the book.

Facebook: @DisneyPlus

Twitter: @DisneyPlus

Instagram: @DisneyPlus

TikTok: @DisneyPlus

Hashtag: #DisneyPlus

About Disney+

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic, along with The Simpsons and much more. In select international markets, it also includes the general entertainment content brand, Star. The flagship direct-to-consumer streaming service from The Walt Disney Company, Disney+ is part of the Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution segment. The service offers an ever-growing collection of exclusive originals, including feature-length films, documentaries, live-action and animated series, and short-form content. With unprecedented access to Disney’s long history of incredible film and television entertainment, Disney+ is also the exclusive streaming home for the newest releases from The Walt Disney Studios. Disney+ is available as a standalone streaming service, as part of the Disney Bundle in the U.S. that gives subscribers access to Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+, or as part of Combo+ in Latin America with Star+, the standalone general entertainment and sports streaming service in the region. For more, visit disneyplus.com, or find the Disney+ app on most mobile and connected TV devices.

About Ideal Partners

IDEAL PARTNERS is an independent film and television production company based in NYC. Current projects include: a feature film biopic about iconic choreographer, ALVIN AILEY, directed by Barry Jenkins and distributed by Searchlight; THE LIBRARIANS, a feature documentary about book banning in Texas, directed by Kim Snyder; a drama series based on a New Yorker article in development with AMC and produced with Blumhouse TV; THE GIRL WITH SEVEN NAMES, a feature documentary about North Korean human rights abuses and defectors; a comedy series inspired by the life of fashion designer, Peter Som. Previous projects include the feature documentary, HOUSE OF Z; and feature films STRANGE WEATHER; THE INEVITABLE DEFEAT OF MISTER & PETE; DIRTY GIRL. www.idealpartners.co

About Disney Branded Television

Disney Branded Television encompasses the creative storytellers and production and content marketing teams responsible for Disney-branded television series, movies and other programming spanning live-action, animated and unscripted formats. The group fuels the Disney+ streaming platform and Disney Channel, Disney XD and Disney Junior linear networks with content geared toward kids, tweens, teens and families, with stories that are imaginative, aspirational and reflective of their world and experiences. Projects include “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series,” “Monsters at Work,” “The Mysterious Benedict Society” and “Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends.” Disney Branded Television has created some of the most iconic and award-winning properties and franchises, including Peabody Award winners “Doc McStuffins” and “The Owl House”; Emmy Award winners “Big City Greens” and “Elena of Avalor”; the beloved “Mickey Mouse” cartoon shorts plus the Disney Channel Original Movie (DCOM) franchise, comprised of more than 100 titles.

**COPYRIGHT ©2022 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All photography is copyrighted material and is for editorial use only. Images are not to be archived, altered, duplicated, resold, retransmitted or used for any other purposes without written permission of Disney+. Images are distributed to the press in order to publicize current programming. Any other usage must be licensed. Photos posted for Web use must be at the low resolution of 72dpi, no larger than 2x3 in size.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011006086/en/

CONTACT: MEDIA:

Disney+

Cara Freitas

Cara.Freitas@disney.comDisney Branded Television

Jennifer Driscoll

Jennifer.Driscoll@disney.comNadia Aziz

Nadia.Aziz@disney.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: OTHER ENTERTAINMENT FILM & MOTION PICTURES TV AND RADIO THEATRE MUSIC GENERAL ENTERTAINMENT CELEBRITY ENTERTAINMENT

SOURCE: Disney Branded Television

PUB: 10/11/2022 01:25 PM/DISC: 10/11/2022 01:26 PM

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ComicBook

American Horror Story Season 11: New York City Premiere Date & Key Art Revealed

American Horror Season 11 has revealed it's premiere date, which will be Wednesday, October 19th. The next installment of Ryan Murphy's anthology series will be American Horror Story: New York City, whose title alone has already sparked a bunch of jokes and memes on social media. FX will premiere the first two episodes of American Horror Story: New York City on October 19th, with the remaining eight episodes also being aired in a two-episode-per-week format thereafter. American Horror Story: New York City will also be streaming next day on Hulu.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
California State
State
Texas State
New York City, NY
Entertainment
FanSided

Blue Bloods cast: Is Tom Selleck leaving Blue Bloods?

For over a decade, fans have been inviting the Reagan family into their households every Friday night with new episodes of Blue Bloods. The Reagan family might be fictional, but they feel like old friends at this point as we’ve been alongside the family through all the ups and downs life has brought their way over the last 12 years as they’ve protected and served the citizens of New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barry Jenkins
Person
Alvin Ailey
Person
Walt Disney
Person
Idina Menzel
wegotthiscovered.com

A half-baked supernatural thriller finds a lot more support than it deserves

Any feature hailing from Roman Polanski is guaranteed to stir up a hornet’s nest of controversy and conversation, but even if we put the contentious filmmaker’s personal history to one side, it’s hard to fathom why his 1999 supernatural thriller The Ninth Gate has remained so enduringly popular since it was first released.
MOVIES
soultracks.com

Singer and actress Marva Hicks dies

(September 18, 2022) She was a multi-talented performer who won over fans on both stage and screen. We are sad to report the passing of singer and actress Marva Hicks. The cause of Ms. Hicks death is unknown. Hicks' husband, Akwasi Taha, issued the following statement: “It is with heavy...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Disney Studios#Documentary#Film Star#Local Life#Movie Info#Havingfun#Performance Info#Ideal Partners
TVLine

The Big Bang Theory: The 4 Actresses That Could've Been 'Penny' — Including an Academy Award Winner

The Big Bang Theory almost had a very different girl next door. The forthcoming oral history The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series by Jessica Radloff (pre-order here) reveals the four well-known actresses who auditioned for the role of Penny, originally named Katie, in the 2006 pilot. “I read with Marisa Tomei,” series star Jim Parsons discloses in the book, out Oct. 11 (per THR). “I remember going to the snack room after we were done and telling [casting directors] Ken [Miller] and Nikki [Valko], ‘I’ve never been in someone else’s audition before!’ And they...
TV SERIES
ohmymag.co.uk

Netflix's new releases in October: Here are 4 movies you shouldn't miss

It’s that time of the year again. Spooky season is officially here as we crawl into the second week of October. With shorter days, longer nights, and not to mention Halloween coming up, there is a lot of eeriness in the air. And Netflix is here to add to the general spookiness of the season.
TV SHOWS
Daily Mail

Boardwalk Empire actor Michael Pitt, 41, is strapped down on a stretcher and taken to hospital in NYC after 'outburst where he threw objects'... two months after arrest for punching man

Actor Michael Pitt was seen strapped down to a stretcher and taken to a hospital in New York on Friday after an emotional outburst. The star, who is best known for his work on Boardwalk Empire, had a public meltdown on a Brooklyn street which involved him throwing objects, TMZ claimed, which caused onlookers to call the police.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Pixar
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
540K+
Post
551M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy