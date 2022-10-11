Read full article on original website
notebookcheck.net
Microsoft refreshes Surface Laptop 13.5-inch and 15-inch models without AMD Ryzen options
Microsoft has unveiled the Surface Laptop 5, arguably the most minor of upgrades at today's hardware launch event. As expected, Microsoft offers the Surface Laptop 5 series with the Core i5-1235U and the Core i7-1255U. According to Microsoft's website, consumers can order the Surface Laptop 5 series in the following configurations:
Doogee AJ01 (non-)smart glasses hands-on: An interesting new product with an outdated design approach
Although audio sunglasses are far from what full-featured smart glasses usually deliver, both are still niche products. On the bright side, we need to highlight that fans of high-quality audio can get audio sunglasses from a top brand like BOSE, but those usually come with price tags over US$200. Thankfully, there are also sub-US$100 products like the Doogee AJ01 that target budget-conscious buyers.
Honor X40 GT ultra-high refresh rate and cooling detailed in new official leak
Honor now has less than 24 hours to debut the new GT variant for its existing X40 smartphone in China. Despite this, the company has now chosen to elaborate on hints of a gaming appeal in this upcoming device in much more detail. A number of Android smartphones have been...
Formovie THEATER: Premium ultra-short throw projector arrives in the UK for £3,499
The Formovie THEATER has arrived in the UK, a month or so after the ultra-short throw (UST) projector's release in the US. Sold by Pure Theatre in the UK, the Formovie THEATER recently outperformed the likes of the Hisense PX1-PRO and the Samsung 'The Premiere' LSP9T in the 2022 Laser TV Showdown, hosted annually by ProjectorScreen and Projector Central.
Redmi K60 Pro is tipped to debut with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, whereas the K60 might not
5G Android Chinese Tech Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Touchscreen. The famed tipster Digital Chat Station has dropped yet another slightly cryptic Weibo post that might pertain to an upcoming mobile device. In this case, it can be interpreted to mean that Redmi's 2023 line of flagship Android smartphones has entered a stage of development called design verification testing (DVT), which could indicate that the specs as leaked have been finalized for the 2 "K60" variants.
iQOO Neo7 launch announcement gives the new, potentially Dimensity 9000 Plus-powered smartphone an upcoming October 2022 debut
The next Neo-series launch is now officially a go, as iQOO has just announced that the 7 will be unveiled in full soon. The OEM has yet to make its rumored top-end Dimensity chipset official, even though it has indicated that it will have at least 1 8GB RAM/256GB internal storage SKU.
JamesDonkey RS2 is a modern wireless mechanical keyboard with a retro 90s look
The old-but-new keyboard is now shipping for $99 USD for nostalgic users who miss the age of beige-colored PC accessories. It's not perfect, however, despite all the modern touches. Most mechanical keyboards nowadays are often overly designed with chrome-cut edges, auxiliary buttons and keys, and sometimes even extra displays. The...
Purported Xiaomi 13 hands-on image lands with huge camera array
Last month, an alleged hands-on image of the Xiaomi 13 Pro surfaced online, albeit only of the device's front. To recap, the image highlighted the device's curved screen and centred punch-hole camera, all things that could be said of the Xiaomi 12 Pro too. Additionally, the image contained information about the device's specifications, as we discussed at the time.
Huawei releases Watch D in Europe for €399 with pre-order bonus
Huawei has finally started selling the Watch D in Europe, five months after confirming that the smartwatch would be available in the region. For some reason, the Watch D is not yet orderable in the UK. Instead, the company's UK website still displays a 'notify me' button on its Watch D product listing. However, Huawei has confirmed that the Watch D will cost £349.99 in the UK, £50 more than the Watch GT 3 Pro Titanium.
Rumor | OPPO Reno9 or 9 Pro is snapped in the wild with a OnePlus 10 Pro-esque camera hump
5G Android Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Touchscreen OnePlus. OPPO's Reno8 series of premium mid-range Android smartphones were. launch with camera humps more like those of OnePlus (a subsidiary of their own OEM) than those of their Reno7 predecessors. Now, that line of speculation is back as this line of mobile devices reportedly gears up to produce yet another new generation.
Microsoft Surface Studio 3: Late rumour claims Surface Studio 2 Plus launch with outrageous European pricing and last-generation hardware
Microsoft is on the verge of announcing new products, with rumours suggesting that the Surface Laptop 5, Surface Pro 9, Project Volterra and the Surface Studio 3 are all in play. Scheduled for later today and watchable on Microsoft's website, the event should be the company's largest in a few years. However, Roland Quandt claims to have obtained some fairly disheartening specifications for Microsoft's next Surface Studio.
Microsoft Surface Pro 9 debuts with modest updates and more colours from US$999
Windows Intel Alder Lake Convertible / 2-in-1 Launch. Microsoft has announced the Surface Pro 9, a modest update on the Surface Pro 8. As such, the Surface Pro 9 retains its predecessor's 13-inch display, which operates natively at 2,880 x 1,920 pixels, 120 Hz and in a 3:2 aspect ratio. The Surface Pro 9 weighs 879 g though, 11 g lighter than the Surface Pro 8. Additionally, Microsoft has upgraded the Surface Pro series to Alder Lake processors, although not 28 W parts like the Surface Pro 8 has.
Honor X40 GT launches with the Snapdragon 888 alongside the new, budget 5G Play 6C smartphone
Honor has just compounded "gamer grade" claims made for the X40 GT ahead of its launch by revealing that its 144Hz display is driven by a Snapdragon 888 processor. Accordingly, it may prove to be something of a flagship killer in the X40's updated chassis. The OEM has also unveiled...
Thermaltake ARGENT P900 Smart Gaming Desk designed with STUDIO F. A. PORSCHE launches
The Thermaltake ARGENT P900 Smart Gaming Desk, designed in collaboration with STUDIO F. A. PORSCHE, has been unveiled. The desk surface has a carbon-fiber-like texture, with a second level, integrated cable management system, headset hanger and cup holder. Plus, an RGB lighting strip at the rear of the desk projects color onto the wall behind it.
Nothing head (1) speculative renders purport to outline what could be expected of the Carl Pei-led OEM's first-gen headphones
Nothing has yet to launch its second-gen audio accessories, the ear (stick) TWS buds. However, according to the blog Yanko Design, it should forge right ahead with the development of its first-ever wireless headphones already. Its designers Junwoo Kim, Chaewon Lee, Hyeonseung Yang and Joonho Sung hope to have done the OEM's job for it by not merely working up renders for this hypothetical project, but inventing a final product name for it, not to mention an interesting companion accessory.
Beelink GTR6 previewed with AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX and four HDMI 2.1 ports
Beelink has teased the GTR6, its next-generation mini-PC. According to the company, the machine will come with the Ryzen 9 6900HX, a 45 W APU with 8 Zen 3+ CPU cores and a Radeon 680M iGPU. It remains to be seen whether this will be the only processor option, although it is surpassed by the Ryzen 9 6980HX in AMD's mobile product stack.
Made-in-USA Polestar 3 performance SUV priced at $84,000 with top safety feature that scans for forgotten children or pets
After teasing it throughout the summer, the Swedish EV maker finally unveiled its Polestar 3 "performance SUV" that will for the first time be made in the US. Equipped with a big 111 kWh battery pack that offers about 300 miles of EPA range on a charge, and up to 380 kW electric motors that produce up to 910 Nm of torque, the Polestar 3 release date is set for Q3 of next year.
MSI G322C: 32-inch curved gaming monitor introduced with 1000R curvature and 170 Hz refresh rate
MSI has introduced the G322C, a curved gaming monitor with a 32-inch VA panel. Built with a 1000R curvature, the MSI G322C combines a 1,920 x 1,080-pixel native resolution with a 170 Hz refresh rate and 1 ms response times (MPRT). Additionally, the VA panel peaks at just 250 nits, although it delivers a 3,000:1 contrast ratio.
Google promises yearly OS updates for Pixel Watch and Galaxy Watch5 series with Wear OS commitment
Yesterday, we reported that Google would provide software updates for the Pixel Watch 'until at least October 2025', a year shy of the Samsung Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro. Subsequently, Google has confirmed to Wired that Wear OS users should now expect a major OS update per year, bringing Wear OS in line with Android and competitors like Apple Watch Series smartwatches.
Microsoft Surface Studio 2+ arrives with Intel Core i7-11370H and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 combination for US$4,499.99
Microsoft has unveiled the Surface Studio 2+, four years on from the Surface Studio 2. Surprisingly, Microsoft has not updated the display at all and has only brought the Surface Studio series up to the lowly Intel Core i7-11370H. The Surface Studio 2+ is orderable now in one configuration that retails for US$4,499.99.
