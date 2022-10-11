ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Most Popular Michigan Baby Names by Year From 1980-2021

Check out the top male and female baby names from 1980-2021 in Michigan. Deciding on a name for a baby can be a tough choice for parents. Typically, parents want that name to either be a unique name or a name that somehow honors the family. In Michigan, unique names are not a strong point.
Michigan Formula Maker Recalling Liquid Product

Remember the formula shortage just a few months ago? Remember when we all learned that only one or two companies make baby formula in the United States? Well, now we have that same company with a new warning, issue. Abbott is the company producing many popular formulas like Similac, plus...
Are These Michigan Places Still The Most Snobby?

People can be snobby, but did you know places can be snobby too?. Road Snacks is constantly ranking cities in Michigan from best to worst, richest to poorest, and yes, the snobbiest places in the Great Lakes State too. When I saw the headline for the snobbiest places, I was intrigued.
Is Michigan Getting Ready to Oust the Robin as the State Bird?

For nearly a century, the American Robin has been Michigan's state bird but that could soon change thanks to a group of Michigan legislators in Lansing. Although the Robin has been the official state bird of the Mitten State since 1931, legislators think it's time to honor the Kirtland's warbler, a bird that is found almost exclusively in Michigan. The Kirtland's warbler has recovered from almost certain extinction since being placed on the US Fish & Wildlife Service's Endangered Species list in 1967.
14-Year-Old Jumps Off I-75 Bridge in Detroit After Stealing Ford Mustang

A 14-year-old boy tried to avoid being arrested for stealing a Ford Mustang by jumping off an I-75 overpass bridge in Brownstown Township, just south of Detroit. The incident happened just after 7 pm Wednesday (10/12) when police began chasing three stolen Mustangs that had been reported stolen on Tuesday from the Flat Rock Assembly Plant lot in Woodhaven.
Does Michigan Have an Official State Dog?

There was an article this week that we shared that talked about how the American Robin has been Michigan's state bird for nearly a century but that could be changing soon. The topic got me wondering whether or not Michigan had an official state dog. You would think every state...
The Old Windmills of Michigan: 1900-1923

I’ve mentioned in the past how creepy those wind turbines are once you reach Ithaca, if you’re heading north. Can you honestly call these metal gargoyles ‘windmills’? They may be slightly similar to the more familiar barnyard windmills, but blade-wise, that’s about it. Give me an old-fashioned farm windmill any day.
Does Michigan Have Mountains?

Michigan is known for beautiful fall color tours, great golf courses, sledding hills and the Great Lakes. In fact, we have over 3,200+ miles of freshwater shoreline -- the largest in the world. And take away "freshwater" as a descriptor and we have the second-most shoreline in the United States -- only behind Alaska.
Buried Ghost Town: Singapore, Michigan

Michigan has dozens of ghost towns dating back to pre-statehood, post-statehood and Civil War eras. Many of which you'll find in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan -- mining towns of yester-year. There's one ghost town you can't see anymore, but still exists on the Westside of the state near Saugatuck:...
What to Do if You Hit a Deer With Your Car in Michigan

Living in Michigan, chances are good you're going to hit a deer with your car at some point. People hit deer year-round in Michigan but the majority of accidents happen in the spring and fall. According to Michigan.gov, each year, there are nearly 50,000 reported vehicle-deer crashes in Michigan. About...
What is the Longest River in Michigan?

The longest river in Michigan is the Grand River. It's the mother of all rivers in Michigan as it runs 252 miles from its source to the mouth. The Grand River flows north from Jackson and hooks west toward Grand Rapids and into its eventual destination, Lake Michigan. The Grand...
Will Michigan Ever Get High Speed Train Service?

Train service in Michigan has been getting a lot more attention recently. The nightmarish Amtrak train from Pontiac to Chicago took 19 hours instead of its usual 5.5 hours. That was due to numerous issues from engine failure to loss of electricity, heat, toilets not flushing, a medical request to stop...and apparently a deer strike which caused much of the issues (full details in my story, here.)
US 103.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

