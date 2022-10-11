Deal | ZTE Axon-series smartphones with under-display cameras are up to US$200 off on Amazon right now

Read full article on original website
These Apple Watches Are More Than Half Off on Amazon Right Now
Apple is notorious for rarely going on sale, so it’s smart to pounce fast when you see a good deal online. Currently, there are more than a few Apple Watch models on huge sales on Amazon, but with dozens of competing sales and listing prices on different retailers it can be hard to keep track of the best deals. The best deal is on the Apple Watch Series 5, currently 56% off on Amazon, bringing down the price from $429 to $188. The sub-$200 price tag is unbeatable for the fairly new model, which was the first smart watch to debut an...
Honor X40 GT ultra-high refresh rate and cooling detailed in new official leak
Honor now has less than 24 hours to debut the new GT variant for its existing X40 smartphone in China. Despite this, the company has now chosen to elaborate on hints of a gaming appeal in this upcoming device in much more detail. A number of Android smartphones have been...
Formovie THEATER: Premium ultra-short throw projector arrives in the UK for £3,499
The Formovie THEATER has arrived in the UK, a month or so after the ultra-short throw (UST) projector's release in the US. Sold by Pure Theatre in the UK, the Formovie THEATER recently outperformed the likes of the Hisense PX1-PRO and the Samsung 'The Premiere' LSP9T in the 2022 Laser TV Showdown, hosted annually by ProjectorScreen and Projector Central.
Microsoft refreshes Surface Laptop 13.5-inch and 15-inch models without AMD Ryzen options
Microsoft has unveiled the Surface Laptop 5, arguably the most minor of upgrades at today's hardware launch event. As expected, Microsoft offers the Surface Laptop 5 series with the Core i5-1235U and the Core i7-1255U. According to Microsoft's website, consumers can order the Surface Laptop 5 series in the following configurations:
Rumor | OPPO Reno9 or 9 Pro is snapped in the wild with a OnePlus 10 Pro-esque camera hump
5G Android Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Touchscreen OnePlus. OPPO's Reno8 series of premium mid-range Android smartphones were. launch with camera humps more like those of OnePlus (a subsidiary of their own OEM) than those of their Reno7 predecessors. Now, that line of speculation is back as this line of mobile devices reportedly gears up to produce yet another new generation.
JamesDonkey RS2 is a modern wireless mechanical keyboard with a retro 90s look
The old-but-new keyboard is now shipping for $99 USD for nostalgic users who miss the age of beige-colored PC accessories. It's not perfect, however, despite all the modern touches. Most mechanical keyboards nowadays are often overly designed with chrome-cut edges, auxiliary buttons and keys, and sometimes even extra displays. The...
Purported Xiaomi 13 hands-on image lands with huge camera array
Last month, an alleged hands-on image of the Xiaomi 13 Pro surfaced online, albeit only of the device's front. To recap, the image highlighted the device's curved screen and centred punch-hole camera, all things that could be said of the Xiaomi 12 Pro too. Additionally, the image contained information about the device's specifications, as we discussed at the time.
Xiaomi Mijia Smart Ceiling Light Pro with up to 140 W power and 10,000 lumens brightness arrives
The Xiaomi Mijia Smart Ceiling Light Pro for the bedroom and living room are now available to pre-order in China. The living room model comprises two rectangular panels, while the bedroom panel is round, both surrounded by a silver metal bar with an integrated light strip. Each product has a color rendering of Ra95 and a wide temperature range of 2,700 to 6,000 K.
Lenovo ThinkPhone: Design and specifications leak for future flagship smartphone
Evan Blass shared more details about 'Bronco', a device that the leaker revealed in June alongside 'Canyon'. As we discussed at the time, Blass believed that both models would launch under the Edge 40 series, although we suspected that Bronco could be a Moto G200 successor instead, given that Blass claimed it would rely on the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, not the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.
Microsoft Surface Studio 3: Late rumour claims Surface Studio 2 Plus launch with outrageous European pricing and last-generation hardware
Microsoft is on the verge of announcing new products, with rumours suggesting that the Surface Laptop 5, Surface Pro 9, Project Volterra and the Surface Studio 3 are all in play. Scheduled for later today and watchable on Microsoft's website, the event should be the company's largest in a few years. However, Roland Quandt claims to have obtained some fairly disheartening specifications for Microsoft's next Surface Studio.
Meta Quest Pro: Flagship VR headset arrives for US$1,499 with Quest Pro controller support for Quest 2
Meta has introduced the Quest Pro, a high-end VR headset that relies on the Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Plus Gen 1, 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. Meta has baked in eye and face tracking too, although it seems that the Quest Pro does not quite live up to leaks.
Google Pixel 7 Pro: New flagship impresses in DxOMark camera and display tests
The Pixel 7 Pro has finally started shipping and is already receiving praise for various improvements compared to the Pixel 6 Pro. According to DxOMark, the Pixel 7 Pro offers one of the most complete camera experiences for a smartphone, alongside the likes of the iPhone 14 Pro, Honor Magic4 Ultimate and the Huawei P50 Pro. The Pixel 7 Pro only falls short of the iPhone 14 Pro Max in display tests, too.
Microsoft Surface Studio 2+ arrives with Intel Core i7-11370H and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 combination for US$4,499.99
Microsoft has unveiled the Surface Studio 2+, four years on from the Surface Studio 2. Surprisingly, Microsoft has not updated the display at all and has only brought the Surface Studio series up to the lowly Intel Core i7-11370H. The Surface Studio 2+ is orderable now in one configuration that retails for US$4,499.99.
Suunto 9 Peak Pro: Smartwatch finally launches with new UI, improved sports offering and superior battery life
Suunto has finally released the 9 Peak Pro, a smartwatch that retailers leaked several times during the summer. As expected, the Suunto 9 Peak Pro resembles its non-Pro sibling, with a 43 mm case that is also 10.8 mm thick and weighs 64 g. In short, the Suunto 9 Peak Pro is slightly thicker than the Suunto 9 Peak, as well as being a few grams heavier.
Honor X40 GT launches with the Snapdragon 888 alongside the new, budget 5G Play 6C smartphone
Honor has just compounded "gamer grade" claims made for the X40 GT ahead of its launch by revealing that its 144Hz display is driven by a Snapdragon 888 processor. Accordingly, it may prove to be something of a flagship killer in the X40's updated chassis. The OEM has also unveiled...
Nothing head (1) speculative renders purport to outline what could be expected of the Carl Pei-led OEM's first-gen headphones
Nothing has yet to launch its second-gen audio accessories, the ear (stick) TWS buds. However, according to the blog Yanko Design, it should forge right ahead with the development of its first-ever wireless headphones already. Its designers Junwoo Kim, Chaewon Lee, Hyeonseung Yang and Joonho Sung hope to have done the OEM's job for it by not merely working up renders for this hypothetical project, but inventing a final product name for it, not to mention an interesting companion accessory.
ECOVACS AIRBOT Z1 air purifying robot launches in Europe with AI camera
ECOVACS has unveiled the AIRBOT Z1 in European countries, including France and Germany. The air purifier moves through your home like a robot vacuum, using AI and 3D technologies to move through your home and avoid obstacles. TrueMapping 2.0 is four times more accurate than LDS in detecting smaller items and can sense objects up to 10 m (~33 ft) away.
Thermaltake ARGENT P900 Smart Gaming Desk designed with STUDIO F. A. PORSCHE launches
The Thermaltake ARGENT P900 Smart Gaming Desk, designed in collaboration with STUDIO F. A. PORSCHE, has been unveiled. The desk surface has a carbon-fiber-like texture, with a second level, integrated cable management system, headset hanger and cup holder. Plus, an RGB lighting strip at the rear of the desk projects color onto the wall behind it.
Beelink GTR6 previewed with AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX and four HDMI 2.1 ports
Beelink has teased the GTR6, its next-generation mini-PC. According to the company, the machine will come with the Ryzen 9 6900HX, a 45 W APU with 8 Zen 3+ CPU cores and a Radeon 680M iGPU. It remains to be seen whether this will be the only processor option, although it is surpassed by the Ryzen 9 6980HX in AMD's mobile product stack.
Microsoft delivers iCloud Photos support to Windows 11's Photos app
Although it is only available in the Dev Channel, support for iCloud Photos in Windows 11's Photos app is an inspired move by Microsoft that promises to bring its ecosystem closer to Apple's. Even more, Apple TV and Apple Music will hit Windows 11 next year, while preview versions will show up in a few weeks.
