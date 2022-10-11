IdeaPad Gaming Chromebook: Lenovo introduces Cloud Gaming device with a 120 Hz display and an RGB keyboard from US$599

Read full article on original website
Honor X40 GT ultra-high refresh rate and cooling detailed in new official leak
Honor now has less than 24 hours to debut the new GT variant for its existing X40 smartphone in China. Despite this, the company has now chosen to elaborate on hints of a gaming appeal in this upcoming device in much more detail. A number of Android smartphones have been...
Surface Pro 9 5G: Microsoft replaces Surface Pro X with 120 Hz display, larger battery and Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 derived chipset upgrades
Microsoft has lifted the lid on the Surface Pro 9 5G, a successor to the Surface Pro X. While the Surface Pro 9 5G does not come cheap, it features numerous upgrades over the Surface Pro X, including a more powerful chipset and a much faster display. Windows ARM Convertible...
Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Plus Gen 1 unveiled as a platform for "true mixed reality" as well as next-gen VR and AR hardware
5G Accessory Launch Virtual Reality (VR) / Augmented Reality (AR) Gaming. Meta mentioned that its new Quest Pro headset is based on Qualcomm's very latest platform for its form-factor during its launch, but more or less left it at that. Never fear, the Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 1's maker has released a deeper dive into its use-cases and potential advantages over its XR2 predecessor.
Formovie THEATER: Premium ultra-short throw projector arrives in the UK for £3,499
The Formovie THEATER has arrived in the UK, a month or so after the ultra-short throw (UST) projector's release in the US. Sold by Pure Theatre in the UK, the Formovie THEATER recently outperformed the likes of the Hisense PX1-PRO and the Samsung 'The Premiere' LSP9T in the 2022 Laser TV Showdown, hosted annually by ProjectorScreen and Projector Central.
Microsoft Surface Studio 3: Late rumour claims Surface Studio 2 Plus launch with outrageous European pricing and last-generation hardware
Microsoft is on the verge of announcing new products, with rumours suggesting that the Surface Laptop 5, Surface Pro 9, Project Volterra and the Surface Studio 3 are all in play. Scheduled for later today and watchable on Microsoft's website, the event should be the company's largest in a few years. However, Roland Quandt claims to have obtained some fairly disheartening specifications for Microsoft's next Surface Studio.
JamesDonkey RS2 is a modern wireless mechanical keyboard with a retro 90s look
The old-but-new keyboard is now shipping for $99 USD for nostalgic users who miss the age of beige-colored PC accessories. It's not perfect, however, despite all the modern touches. Most mechanical keyboards nowadays are often overly designed with chrome-cut edges, auxiliary buttons and keys, and sometimes even extra displays. The...
Purported Xiaomi 13 hands-on image lands with huge camera array
Last month, an alleged hands-on image of the Xiaomi 13 Pro surfaced online, albeit only of the device's front. To recap, the image highlighted the device's curved screen and centred punch-hole camera, all things that could be said of the Xiaomi 12 Pro too. Additionally, the image contained information about the device's specifications, as we discussed at the time.
Deal | Zotac's GeForce RTX 3070 Ti desktop graphics card drops to US$578 in latest gaming GPU sale
As the price of many gaming-focused graphics cards continue to fall, a well-known retailer has now discounted the well-performing Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti and offers the enthusiast-grade desktop GPU for 1440p and 4K gaming for well under US$600. Although the Santa Clara-based GPU behemoth Nvidia has just recently unveiled...
Lenovo ThinkPhone: Design and specifications leak for future flagship smartphone
Evan Blass shared more details about 'Bronco', a device that the leaker revealed in June alongside 'Canyon'. As we discussed at the time, Blass believed that both models would launch under the Edge 40 series, although we suspected that Bronco could be a Moto G200 successor instead, given that Blass claimed it would rely on the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, not the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.
Microsoft Surface Studio 2+ arrives with Intel Core i7-11370H and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 combination for US$4,499.99
Microsoft has unveiled the Surface Studio 2+, four years on from the Surface Studio 2. Surprisingly, Microsoft has not updated the display at all and has only brought the Surface Studio series up to the lowly Intel Core i7-11370H. The Surface Studio 2+ is orderable now in one configuration that retails for US$4,499.99.
Bizarre Xperia 1 V rumor claims irregular camera setup for Sony's 2023 flagship as lower price point is also predicted
Every now and again a tidbit of information about a Sony Xperia 1 V emerges, and, of course, it pays to take a pinch of salt with every one of these rumor snippets. Two of the latest claims about the Xperia 1 V have focused on the camera setup and potential starting price for the premium device. There have been rumors reported about the Xperia 1 V cameras in the past, and it appears this new claim follows on from recent news suggesting the phone will have enhanced primary sensors.
Google promises yearly OS updates for Pixel Watch and Galaxy Watch5 series with Wear OS commitment
Yesterday, we reported that Google would provide software updates for the Pixel Watch 'until at least October 2025', a year shy of the Samsung Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro. Subsequently, Google has confirmed to Wired that Wear OS users should now expect a major OS update per year, bringing Wear OS in line with Android and competitors like Apple Watch Series smartwatches.
GeForce RTX 4080 12 GB abruptly cancelled ahead of November release
Nvidia's questionably-specced GeForce RTX 4080 12 GB received a lot of flak after its launch, and rightfully so. The AD04-based card with 12 GB of GDDR6 memory on a 192-bit bus was, at best, an RTX xx70 class graphics card. To make matters worse, it carried a US$990 price tag. Nvidia seems to have taken cognizance of the outrage and has cancelled the card outright.
Moto G72: Motorola brings mid-range smartphone to Europe with new MediaTek Helio G99 chipset
Motorola has decided to release the Moto G72 in Europe, less than two weeks after the smartphone's debut. Announced first in India, the Moto G72 is Motorola's latest member of the Moto G series, having introduced the Moto G22 through Moto G82 already this year. As its name suggests, the Moto G72 is one of the better-equipped Moto G series models, with a 108 MP camera as one of its major selling points.
Google Pixel 7 Pro: New flagship impresses in DxOMark camera and display tests
The Pixel 7 Pro has finally started shipping and is already receiving praise for various improvements compared to the Pixel 6 Pro. According to DxOMark, the Pixel 7 Pro offers one of the most complete camera experiences for a smartphone, alongside the likes of the iPhone 14 Pro, Honor Magic4 Ultimate and the Huawei P50 Pro. The Pixel 7 Pro only falls short of the iPhone 14 Pro Max in display tests, too.
Dell Latitude 7230 Rugged Extreme announced with Intel Alder Lake vPro processors, a 16:10 screen and loads of accessories
Dell has announced a new tablet tailor-made for operation in extreme conditions. The Latitude 7230 Rugged Extreme has all the bells and whistles of a rugged device, complete with MIL-STD 810H certification, a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on the screen, corner tether points and programmable buttons. At the back, one gets two hot-swappable 35.6 Wh batteries, a stylus slot, a smart card reader (optional) and an easily accessible NVMe SSD slot.
Doogee AJ01 (non-)smart glasses hands-on: An interesting new product with an outdated design approach
Although audio sunglasses are far from what full-featured smart glasses usually deliver, both are still niche products. On the bright side, we need to highlight that fans of high-quality audio can get audio sunglasses from a top brand like BOSE, but those usually come with price tags over US$200. Thankfully, there are also sub-US$100 products like the Doogee AJ01 that target budget-conscious buyers.
Hardkernel reveals ODROID-H3 series SBCs with Intel Jasper Lake processors
Hardkernel has introduced the ODROID-H3 and ODROID-H3+, two single-board computers (SBC) that retain their predecessor's form factor. Incidentally, Hardkernel alleges that the pair should deliver comparable energy efficiency to the ODROID-H2 and ODROID-H2+ too. Unsurprisingly, Hardkernel has included a few upgrades, with a change in processor being one of the greatest.
MINISFORUM Venus series of Ryzen-powered mini PCs' most affordable variant is released to the European market
MINISFORUM has announced that the least expensive version of its 'Venus' (or UMxx0) mini PCs is now shipping to Europe. The Ryzen 7 4800U-powered compact desktop can support triple 4K monitors, has dual USB type C ports, 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2. It starts at just under US$330, albeit without RAM or memory included.
Microsoft to soon introduce DirectStorage 1.1 with GPU decompression for even faster game loading times
Back in March this year, Windows 10 and 11 received support for DirectStorage, opening up new ways to reduce game load times through optimized IO throughput, also freeing CPU overhead in the process. Initial DirectStorage 1.0 tests showed that game load times on an NVMe SSD are indeed lower, but saving up less than 1 second did not seem to make a meaningful impact. This is because DS 1.0 does not include GPU decompression, which essentially moves all game asset decompression tasks from the CPU to the GPU. Microsoft recently announced that GPU decompression will be added with DS 1.1 by the end of 2022, and offered a preview with estimated performance improvements.
