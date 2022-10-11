Philips announces three new monitors for offices with built-in webcams, KVM switches and USB Type-C docking stations

Read full article on original website
Microsoft debuts Surface Laptop 5 in 13.5-inch and 15-inch sizes
In brief: Microsoft at its Surface hardware event earlier today announced a refreshed version of its conventional laptop. The aptly-named Surface Laptop 5 is offered with two screen sizes. The more compact unit packs a 13.5-inch PixelSense 3:2 aspect ratio display with a resolution of 2,256 x 1,504 (201 PPI) and a contrast ratio of 1300:1.
notebookcheck.net
RedMagic starts selling Esports gaming monitor with 160 Hz refresh rate, Mini LED backlights and HDMI 2.1 connectivity
RedMagic is now offering a high-end gaming monitor in China. Equipped with a 4K and 160 Hz panel, the gaming monitor also features Mini LED backlights that deliver up to 1,000 nits of peak brightness. RedMagic has included other tantalising features too, like HDMI 2.1 and USB Type-C connectivity. RedMagic...
notebookcheck.net
Acer Chromebook 516 GE: Well-equipped Chromebook lands for US$649 with Intel Alder Lake-P series processors
Acer has introduced the Chromebook 516 GE, a gaming laptop based around Intel Alder Lake processors and ChromeOS. One of three manufacturers to launch gaming Chromebooks this week, Acer has equipped the Chromebook 516 GE with 28 W parts, unlike ASUS and Lenovo. For reference, the Chromebook Vibe CX55 Flip features Tiger Lake-U series options, while the IdeaPad Gaming Chromebook comes with a choice of Alder Lake-U series processors.
notebookcheck.net
Beelink GTR6 previewed with AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX and four HDMI 2.1 ports
Beelink has teased the GTR6, its next-generation mini-PC. According to the company, the machine will come with the Ryzen 9 6900HX, a 45 W APU with 8 Zen 3+ CPU cores and a Radeon 680M iGPU. It remains to be seen whether this will be the only processor option, although it is surpassed by the Ryzen 9 6980HX in AMD's mobile product stack.
notebookcheck.net
Honor X40 GT launches with the Snapdragon 888 alongside the new, budget 5G Play 6C smartphone
Honor has just compounded "gamer grade" claims made for the X40 GT ahead of its launch by revealing that its 144Hz display is driven by a Snapdragon 888 processor. Accordingly, it may prove to be something of a flagship killer in the X40's updated chassis. The OEM has also unveiled...
notebookcheck.net
Galaxy S23 battery life could be better than the Galaxy S22 as the device is reportedly coming with a bigger power pack and an FHD+ display
A deluge of Galaxy S23 leaks is sweeping the mobile landscape as of late. From design changes and possible color options to minute details like display bezels, new details about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 keep on emerging. This time we have information regarding the battery capacity and screen size of the upcoming Galaxy S flagship thanks to the Chinese leaker Digital Chat Station.
notebookcheck.net
Microsoft Surface Studio 3: Late rumour claims Surface Studio 2 Plus launch with outrageous European pricing and last-generation hardware
Microsoft is on the verge of announcing new products, with rumours suggesting that the Surface Laptop 5, Surface Pro 9, Project Volterra and the Surface Studio 3 are all in play. Scheduled for later today and watchable on Microsoft's website, the event should be the company's largest in a few years. However, Roland Quandt claims to have obtained some fairly disheartening specifications for Microsoft's next Surface Studio.
notebookcheck.net
Microsoft refreshes Surface Laptop 13.5-inch and 15-inch models without AMD Ryzen options
Microsoft has unveiled the Surface Laptop 5, arguably the most minor of upgrades at today's hardware launch event. As expected, Microsoft offers the Surface Laptop 5 series with the Core i5-1235U and the Core i7-1255U. According to Microsoft's website, consumers can order the Surface Laptop 5 series in the following configurations:
The gorgeous 12.4-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus tablet is $350 off for Prime Day
The Galaxy Tab S7+ from Samsung was easily one of our favorite Android tablets when it was released, and it's a stellar deal thanks to some steep Prime Day savings on Amazon. If you're looking for a large 12.4-inch tablet with plenty of power for work and play, it's hard to go wrong with this Galaxy Tab S7+.
Phone Arena
Verizon has updates ready for these dozen Samsung phones and tablets
If you are a Verizon subscriber who owns a Samsung Galaxy phone or tablet, the odds are that there is a software update waiting for you to pull the trigger. Spotted by Droid-Life, there are 12 different models that have received an update starting with the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note 20 models and including the Galaxy Z Fold 4. The full list of phone and tablet models and the new software builds include:
notebookcheck.net
IdeaPad Gaming Chromebook: Lenovo introduces Cloud Gaming device with a 120 Hz display and an RGB keyboard from US$599
Lenovo has presented the IdeaPad Gaming Chromebook, powered by Intel 12th Gen Core processors. Available later this month from US$599, the IdeaPad Gaming Chromebook has a 16-inch, 2.5K and 120 Hz display, along with a four-stage RGB backlit keyboard and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity. Lenovo has revealed the IdeaPad Gaming Chromebook,...
Consumer Reports.org
Motorola Moto G Stylus (2022) Smartphone Review
Budget phones are on the rise. Apple, Google, and Samsung all introduced models this year that cost around $450 and do everything most people want a phone to do, such as taking clear, Instagrammable photos and running for at least a day on a single charge. These new models should be welcome for many people shopping for a new cellphone, especially given today’s high inflation.
notebookcheck.net
MINISFORUM Venus series of Ryzen-powered mini PCs' most affordable variant is released to the European market
MINISFORUM has announced that the least expensive version of its 'Venus' (or UMxx0) mini PCs is now shipping to Europe. The Ryzen 7 4800U-powered compact desktop can support triple 4K monitors, has dual USB type C ports, 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2. It starts at just under US$330, albeit without RAM or memory included.
notebookcheck.net
Microsoft Surface Pro 9 debuts with modest updates and more colours from US$999
Windows Intel Alder Lake Convertible / 2-in-1 Launch. Microsoft has announced the Surface Pro 9, a modest update on the Surface Pro 8. As such, the Surface Pro 9 retains its predecessor's 13-inch display, which operates natively at 2,880 x 1,920 pixels, 120 Hz and in a 3:2 aspect ratio. The Surface Pro 9 weighs 879 g though, 11 g lighter than the Surface Pro 8. Additionally, Microsoft has upgraded the Surface Pro series to Alder Lake processors, although not 28 W parts like the Surface Pro 8 has.
The best USB-C chargers of 2022
To find the best USB-C charger for your devices, we tested 15 devices from respected manufacturers to find the best for your needs, whether you need to charge a phone, a laptop, or a bagful of accessories.
notebookcheck.net
MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC announced for affordable 5G phones
MediaTek has announced yet another 5G-ready, mid-range SoC for Android smartphones called the Dimensity 1080. Based on its spec sheet, it is a watered-down version of the MediaTek Dimensity 1050 that aims to power lower-mid-range devices in the US$300 bracket. MediaTek says that Dimensity 1080-powered smartphone will begin hitting shelves sometime in Q4 2022.
notebookcheck.net
MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ powered iQOO Neo 7 makes Geekbench debut
MediaTek's newest Dimensity 9000+ SoC made quite a splash by propelling the Asus ROG Phone 6D to the top of AnTuTu's performance charts. The high-end mobile AP was rumoured to power iQOO's upcoming iQOO Neo 7 smartphone. MySmartPrice has confirmed the said rumour via a Geekbench listing. Going by previous launch cycles, one can expect to see the smartphone hit shelves (at least in China) in the coming weeks.
Best RAM for Gaming: DDR4, DDR5 Kits for 2022
Here are the best RAM kits we’ve tested: computer memory ideal for gaming, video editing, and graphics-heavy applications.
yankodesign.com
The Microsoft Audio Dock gives you a versatile smart speakerphone that manages audio for Teams calls
“Add connections, reduce cord clutter, and upgrade your audio for meetings, music, and more.”. The Microsoft Audio Dock, announced alongside several Surface hardware releases, hopes to be the smartest most convenient speaker on your workplace tabletop. Styled to look somewhat like a cross between the Google Nest Audio and Apple’s HomePod, the Microsoft Audio Dock empowers and declutters, putting all your audio needs and requirements into one easy-to-use solution, so you’re never going “can you hear me now?” while on calls again.
notebookcheck.net
Hardkernel reveals ODROID-H3 series SBCs with Intel Jasper Lake processors
Hardkernel has introduced the ODROID-H3 and ODROID-H3+, two single-board computers (SBC) that retain their predecessor's form factor. Incidentally, Hardkernel alleges that the pair should deliver comparable energy efficiency to the ODROID-H2 and ODROID-H2+ too. Unsurprisingly, Hardkernel has included a few upgrades, with a change in processor being one of the greatest.
