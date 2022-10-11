ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Judge delays Colorado recall effort for senator who quit GOP

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

DENVER (AP) — A judge has postponed a Republican-backed recall campaign against Kevin Priola, a Colorado state senator who recently switched parties to Democrat, ruling the effort should be conducted after Priola is sworn in in January to represent a new district created by redistricting.

The ruling temporarily enhances Democrats’ prospects of retaining a majority in the state Senate, where they hold a 21-14 advantage, after the Nov. 8 midterm elections. The party holds a larger majority in the House as well as all top statewide offices, including the governorship.

Recall leaders vowed Tuesday to appeal the ruling, which would likely force them to discard more than 15,000 voter signatures they say they’ve collected to force a recall in the new suburban Denver district that’s more favorable to Republicans.

Denver District Court Judge Marie Avery Moses ruled Monday that recall supporters must wait until Jan. 9, when Colorado’s 2023 Legislature convenes and Priola is sworn in, to collect signatures in the district, The Colorado Sun reports.

Moses ruled the secretary of state’s office erred in approving the recall campaign beforehand. Petitioners had until Nov. 8 to collect enough signatures to force an eventual recall vote, possibly in January.

Priola infuriated Republicans when he announced his party switch in August, saying he was disgusted by the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and what he called his party’s refusal to repudiate assertions that the 2020 presidential election was stolen. Those assertions have repeatedly been proven false.

Priola also rebuked what he called the GOP’s refusal to take climate change seriously.

A Democrat-backed committee created to fight the recall sued to challenge the secretary of state’s ruling.

The secretary of state’s office said Tuesday it was reviewing Moses’ ruling.

But Michael Fields, who heads the recall committee and is president of the conservative group Advance Colorado Institute, vowed to appeal and said the current effort will continue to collect at least 18,000 valid signatures needed to force a recall.

“Coloradans have a constitutional right to recall our elected officials,” Fields said in a statement.

Senate President Steve Fenberg said that allowing the recall campaign to continue “would have created a cascade of ridiculous recall efforts every redistricting cycle.”

Priola is in his second term as a state senator and is not up for reelection in November. The campaign needs signatures equal to at least 25% of the number of votes cast in the district in the last election to force a vote.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Challengers call Owens 'cowardly' for pulling out of debate

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The two candidates challenging U.S. Rep. Burgess Owens in a suburban Utah congressional race laid into the first-term Republican on Wednesday evening for announcing at the eleventh hour he wouldn’t participate in the sole general election debate. Democrat Darlene McDonald and United Utah Party’s January Walker both accused Owens of being a coward for skipping it and cast doubt on his reasoning — that he took issue with the moderator. Owens’ absence reflects a trend emerging in politics nationwide; while running attack ads and speaking to friendly media outlets, candidates and their consultants are deciding to minimize debate appearances or shirk them altogether. Owens said Wednesday afternoon he wouldn’t participate because the commission had chosen Salt Lake Tribune editor Lauren Gustus as moderator.
UTAH STATE
The Associated Press

Members of Nevada senate candidate's family endorse opponent

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Less than a month before Election Day, 14 members of Nevada Republican Senate candidate Adam Laxalt’s family sent a letter endorsing his opponent, Democratic U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto. “We staunchly believe that Catherine is well equipped with her own ‘Nevada grit’ — a quality that she will take forward in representation of our home state for six more years across the halls of Congress,” the letter states. The letter, first obtained by The Nevada Independent, does not mention Laxalt by name. Instead, it talks of Cortez Masto’s understanding of “the daily realities of dogged hard work” and mentions her experience in public education as well as her commitment to law enforcement.
NEVADA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
The Associated Press

High court rejects Trump plea to step into Mar-a-Lago case

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected former President Donald Trump’s plea to step into the legal fight over the FBI search of his Florida estate. The justices did not otherwise comment in turning away Trump’s emergency appeal. Trump had pressed the court on an issue relating to classified documents seized in the search authorized by a federal judge of Mar-a-Lago. The Trump team was asking the justices to overturn a lower court ruling and permit an independent arbiter, or special master, to review the roughly 100 documents with classified markings that were taken in the Aug. 8 search of Mar-a-Lago.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Trump angrily lashes out after his deposition is ordered

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump angrily lashed out Wednesday, calling the nation’s legal system a “broken disgrace” after a judge ruled he must answer questions under oath next week in a defamation lawsuit lodged by a writer who says he raped her in the mid-1990s. He also called the 2019 lawsuit by E. Jean Carroll, a longtime advice columnist for Elle magazine, “a hoax and a lie.” The outburst late in the day came hours after U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan in Manhattan rejected a request by his lawyers to delay a deposition scheduled for Oct. 19. Kaplan is presiding over the case in which Carroll said Trump raped her in the dressing room of a Manhattan Bergdorf Goodman store in the mid-1990s. He called the lawsuit “a complete con job.”
POTUS
The Associated Press

Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump, shows startling new video

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee voted unanimously to subpoena former President Donald Trump, demanding his personal testimony as it unveiled startling new video and described his multi-part plan to overturn his 2020 election loss, which led to his supporters’ fierce assault on the U.S. Capitol. With alarming messages from the U.S. Secret Service warning of violence and vivid new video of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other congressional leaders pleading for help, the panel on Thursday showed the raw desperation at the Capitol. Using language frequently seen in criminal indictments, the panel said Trump had acted in a “premeditated” way before Jan. 6, 2021, despite countless aides and officials telling him he had lost. Trump is almost certain to fight the subpoena and decline to testify. On his social media outlet he blasted members for not asking him earlier — though he didn’t say he would have complied — and called the panel “a total BUST.” “We must seek the testimony under oath of January 6′s central player,” said Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, the committee’s vice chair, ahead of the vote.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado Senate#Colorado House#Legislature#Gop#Democrats#Republicans#Denver District Court#The Colorado Sun
The Associated Press

First-of-its-kind Private Land Camping Ordinance Passes in Colorado’s Chaffee County

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Chaffee County this week approved a private-land camping ordinance that provides rural landowners with an accessible, clear, and cost-effective path to hosting small-scale commercial camping on private property. With the ordinance, the Chaffee County Board of Commissioners modernized the county’s definition of agritourism and opened critical economic opportunities to Colorado farmers and ranchers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005902/en/ “This groundbreaking policy puts outdoor recreation dollars into the hands of the rural landowners who are stewarding some of Colorado’s most historic and prized rural landscapes,” said Hipcamp Government and Community Relations Senior Manager Michal Rosenoer. “The new ordinance outlines clear, cost-effective, and thoughtful regulations for camping on private lands to ensure it’s safe for the community, good for the environment, and supportive of Chaffee County’s continued economic development.” (Photo: Business Wire)
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Associated Press

Justice Dept. asks court to deny Trump plea over FBI search

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Tuesday urged the Supreme Court to steer clear of a legal fight over classified documents seized during an FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate. The high court is weighing an emergency appeal from Trump asking it to overturn a lower court ruling and permit an independent arbiter, or special master, to review the roughly 100 documents with classified markings that were taken in the Aug. 8 search of Mar-a-Lago. The Justice Department said in a 32-page filing that Trump’s claim has no merit, noting the case involves “extraordinarily sensitive government records.” A three-judge panel from the Atlanta-based U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit last month limited the special master’s review to the much larger tranche of non-classified documents. The judges, including two Trump appointees, sided with the Justice Department, which had argued there was no legal basis for the special master to conduct his own review of the classified records.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Ben Stevens, former Alaska Senate president, dies at age 63

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Ben Stevens, a former Alaska Senate president and a son of the late U.S. Sen. Ted Stevens, has died. He was 63. The Alaska State Troopers said they responded to a report Thursday evening of a hiker having a medical emergency on the Lost Lake Trail near Seward. The hiker was later identified as Stevens, the troopers said. The troopers’ statement said a medical service reached the scene around 6:40 p.m. and that lifesaving measures were unsuccessful. Erec Isaacson, president of ConocoPhillips Alaska, where Stevens worked as vice president of external affairs and transportation, said in a statement Friday that the company was “deeply saddened by the sudden passing of our friend and colleague, Ben Stevens.” Stevens joined the company in early 2021 after working as chief of staff to Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy.
JUNEAU, AK
The Associated Press

Justice Dept. seeks end to arbiter's review of Trump docs

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department asked a federal appeals court on Friday to shut down the work of an independent arbiter who was appointed last month to review documents seized during an FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate. The appeal is the latest salvo in weeks of litigation over the scope of duties of the arbiter, also known as a special master, who was assigned to inspect the records taken in the Aug. 8 search of Mar-a-Lago and weed out any that may be protected by claims of legal privilege. The special master process has...
POTUS
The Associated Press

Arizona AG seeks probe of election integrity group

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s Republican attorney general, Mark Brnovich, on Friday asked the FBI and IRS to look into an election integrity group that claimed to have uncovered widespread fraud in the 2020 election but never provided evidence. True the Vote, a nonprofit organization, has raised “considerable sums...
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Obama coming to Wisconsin to stump for Barnes, Evers

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Former President Barack Obama, who twice won Wisconsin by large margins, is coming to the battleground state in the final days of the campaign to give a boost to the Democratic governor and challenger to Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson. Obama plans to hold an early vote event on Oct. 29 in Milwaukee, the state’s largest city and home to the largest group of African American voters. Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes is taking on Johnson and would be the first Black senator from Wisconsin should he win. Barnes, who is from Milwaukee, has been trying to energize Black voters in a race that a Marquette University Law School poll this week showed Johnson with an apparent lead. Gov. Tony Evers is challenged by Tim Michels, a construction company co-owner who is endorsed by former President Donald Trump. Marquette polls for months have shown that race to be about even.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
540K+
Post
551M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy