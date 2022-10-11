Read full article on original website
South Dakota high school football scores, schedule, livestream: Oct. 14
It's the last week of the regular season for small schools as playoffs start next week for those programs. A lot of teams have a bye week, but for others, it's business as usual. Stay with argusleader.com for updates throughout the night. Refresh this page for livestreams, recaps and more. South Dakota high school...
South Dakota prep volleyball scores from Tuesday, October 11
Aberdeen Roncalli def. Mobridge-Pollock, 25-20, 16-25, 25-17, 25-16 Belle Fourche def. Spearfish, 20-25, 16-25, 25-21, 25-21, 15-8 Bon Homme def. Scotland, 22-25, 25-21, 25-13, 25-14 Burke def. Andes Central/Dakota Christian, 25-11, 25-10, 25-8 Canton def. Parker, 25-16, 25-9, 25-13 Chester def. West Central, 25-13, 25-18, 25-15 Cheyenne-Eagle Butte def. Potter...
