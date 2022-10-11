DJI Mavic 3 Classic: Specifications, design, pricing and a potential release date for upcoming cheaper drone option

Read full article on original website
Samsung Galaxy S23: release date news, price, features and spec leaks
Samsung's next flagship Galaxy phones are tipped to launch in early 2023. Join us for a look at all the latest rumours, leaks and news.
Phone Arena
Latest iPad Air with super fast M1 and 5G gets discounted for fall Prime Day
Apple's first in-house chip meant for computers and tablets, the M1, is something of a gold standard for chip makers like Qualcomm and Intel, thanks to its dramatically improved performance and incredible efficiency. You don't have to spend top dollar to experience the blazing-fast performance offered by it though, as the Prime Early Access Sale event has made the latest iPad Air with M1 power more affordable.
notebookcheck.net
Microsoft refreshes Surface Laptop 13.5-inch and 15-inch models without AMD Ryzen options
Microsoft has unveiled the Surface Laptop 5, arguably the most minor of upgrades at today's hardware launch event. As expected, Microsoft offers the Surface Laptop 5 series with the Core i5-1235U and the Core i7-1255U. According to Microsoft's website, consumers can order the Surface Laptop 5 series in the following configurations:
notebookcheck.net
Galaxy S23 battery life could be better than the Galaxy S22 as the device is reportedly coming with a bigger power pack and an FHD+ display
A deluge of Galaxy S23 leaks is sweeping the mobile landscape as of late. From design changes and possible color options to minute details like display bezels, new details about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 keep on emerging. This time we have information regarding the battery capacity and screen size of the upcoming Galaxy S flagship thanks to the Chinese leaker Digital Chat Station.
iPad Pro 2022 rumored release date, price, specs, design and more
Apple should be releasing a new iPad Pro in 2022. Here’s everything we know so far, plus what we’re hoping to see.
GTA 6 fans concerned map may be too big following latest leak
There are concerns that, after years and years of anticipation, Grand Theft Auto VI's map might actually be "too big" according to the footage leaked in the Rockstar Games security breach. The hack was devastating for the developer, showing off the modern-day Vice City, two player characters named Jason and...
DeWalt’s Entire Lineup is Deeply Discounted For Prime’s Early Access Sale
The Drive - Robert BaconOne of the most popular tool brands is having a huge sale. You’d be crazy to miss out.
Engadget
The Surface Pro 9 comes with either 12th-gen Intel CPUs or a 5G Arm chip
Last year's Surface Pro 8 was one of the biggest design upgrades for Microsoft's tablet PC, adding long-awaited features like Thunderbolt 4 and surprising upgrades like a 120Hz display. This year's Surface Pro 9, paradoxically, is both more of the same and a dramatic departure. It has the usual chip refresh — in this case, Intel's far superior 12th-gen CPUs — but there's also a new 5G-equipped model with a custom SQ 3 Arm chip.
WATCH: Flying car takes first public test flight
A flying car took a 90-minute public test flight in the United Arab Emirates.
CARS・
tipranks.com
BAE Systems (OTC:BAESF) May Soon Restart M777 Production
BAE Systems (OTC:BAESF)(GB:BA) is evaluating restarting the production of its M777 howitzers due to the increased interest arising from the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the Wall Street Journal reported. The WSJ report highlighted that BAE is holding talks with the U.S. army over restarting M777 production. It may take 30 to 36...
notebookcheck.net
Huawei Watch 4 and Watch GT 4 series slated for 2023 releases as Watch GT Cyber tipped for October launch
Earlier this month, reports emerged about the Watch GT Cyber, a smartwatch that is expected to launch alongside the P50 Pocket New. Subsequently, new rumours allege that Huawei intends to release the Watch GT Cyber later this month, albeit probably only in China. Typically, Huawei takes a few months before bringing its wearables to other markets, such as Europe and the UK.
Nasa invents ‘incredible’ battery for electric planes
Nasa has invented a new type of high-performance battery that researchers claim could be used to power fully electric airplanes.The US space agency made the breakthrough following investigations into solid-state batteries, which hold more energy and are lighter than industry-standard lithium-ion batteries.Solid-state batteries also perform better in stressful environments, as they are less prone to overheating, fire and loss of charge over time, however they typically cannot discharge energy at the same rate as li-ion batteries.Until now, this has made them unsuitable for powering large electronics, such as electric vehicles, as they require batteries capable of discharging their energy...
Save $120 on DJI’s Mini 2 drone during Amazon’s Early Access sale
This pint-sized flying machine is surprisingly easy to fly. DJIDJI's pint-sized drone offers a powerful camera in an easy-to-fly craft. Plus, get all the accessories you need.
hbsdealer.com
Generac brings hydrogen power to the home
Energy technology firm Generac and EODev, a French manufacturer of zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell power generators, announced a distribution agreement: Generac will offer EODev’s GEH2 – a large-scale, zero- emissions hydrogen fuel cell power generator – to the North American market. “Harnessing the power of hydrogen allows...
notebookcheck.net
MINISFORUM Venus series of Ryzen-powered mini PCs' most affordable variant is released to the European market
MINISFORUM has announced that the least expensive version of its 'Venus' (or UMxx0) mini PCs is now shipping to Europe. The Ryzen 7 4800U-powered compact desktop can support triple 4K monitors, has dual USB type C ports, 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2. It starts at just under US$330, albeit without RAM or memory included.
notebookcheck.net
Honor X40 GT launches with the Snapdragon 888 alongside the new, budget 5G Play 6C smartphone
Honor has just compounded "gamer grade" claims made for the X40 GT ahead of its launch by revealing that its 144Hz display is driven by a Snapdragon 888 processor. Accordingly, it may prove to be something of a flagship killer in the X40's updated chassis. The OEM has also unveiled...
The US’ first wind-solar-battery project is now online and can power around 100,000 homes
The first utility-scale energy plant of its kind combining solar power, wind power, and battery storage opened up recently and started providing power in North America. The project, called Wheatridge Renewable Energy Facilities, is co-owned by NextEra Energy Resources, LLC, and Portland General Electric (PGE). Located in northern Oregon, the...
notebookcheck.net
Purported Xiaomi 13 hands-on image lands with huge camera array
Last month, an alleged hands-on image of the Xiaomi 13 Pro surfaced online, albeit only of the device's front. To recap, the image highlighted the device's curved screen and centred punch-hole camera, all things that could be said of the Xiaomi 12 Pro too. Additionally, the image contained information about the device's specifications, as we discussed at the time.
Death of the PC: Chip manufacturer Intel 'plans to lay off thousands of workers' as booming popularity of smartphones and tablets drives down demand for traditional computers
Chipmaker Intel is reportedly planning major layoffs, likely numbering in the thousands, in the face of a slowdown in the personal computer market. The layoffs will be announced as early as this month and some Intel divisions, including the sales and marketing group, could be cut by up to 20 percent, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people with knowledge of the situation.
notebookcheck.net
Honor X40 GT ultra-high refresh rate and cooling detailed in new official leak
Honor now has less than 24 hours to debut the new GT variant for its existing X40 smartphone in China. Despite this, the company has now chosen to elaborate on hints of a gaming appeal in this upcoming device in much more detail. A number of Android smartphones have been...
