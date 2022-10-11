Read full article on original website
Boise Man Arrested For Homophobic Slurs and Driving Car at People
Boise Police report they responded to hit and run incident on Americana Blvd. A release from the police department details a male driver who allegedly yelled a homophobic slur at two females. He then drove his at the women striking their vehicle. He then fled the scene before first responders could respond to the scene.
Do You Know This Meridian Fraud Suspect?
In the Treasure Valley, we're used to living a relatively safe and calm life. While tragedy and heartbreak have struck our beloved town before, there is no denying that overall we live in a very great place. Our community always looks out for itself--for the most part, our residents are neighborly and there is a sense of pride in our home that adds to the charm of the Treasure Valley.
Five men from southwest Idaho charged with over 50 wildlife violations
BOISE, Idaho — Five southwest Idaho men were charged with over 50 wildlife violations stemming from a 2021 hunting incident, which resulted in more than $21,000 in fines, 15 years in license revocations, 34 years of probation, 330 hours of community and the forfeiture of their kill. An investigation...
Man arrested for allegedly killing his mother in Idaho
BOISE, Idaho — A man was arrested Monday night for allegedly killing his mother in Idaho. According to KTVB, the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office said that a woman was found dead in her house in Middleton, Idaho, Monday evening. Levi Isaac Davis, 26, was arrested and charged with...
eastidahonews.com
Suspect allegedly drove car at two women, yelled homophobic slurs in Boise, police say
BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — Boise police arrested a 31-year-old man who allegedly threatened and yelled a homophobic slur at two women and intentionally drove his car at them, according to a Boise Police Department news release. Authorities said they had been searching for him since Saturday. Matthew Lehigh has...
Man Charged With Murder in 'Horrific' Killing of his Mother in Southern Idaho
A Nampa man was arrested Monday night after police found a woman dead in her residence in Middleton, the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday. Levi Isaac Davis, 26, was arrested for second-degree homicide and a parole violation from the Idaho Department of Probation and Parole. On Tuesday, Davis was charged with second-degree murder.
Oregon man sentenced to 30 years to life for firearm crimes in Payette County
CALDWELL, Idaho — Gregory J. Escobedo, 29, from Oregon, was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison on Tuesday for shooting the owner of a car he had stolen in Payette County back in March of 2021. Escobedo was arrested after Canyon County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the...
‘Manejando Sin Miedo’: An initiative to help undocumented immigrants obtain driver’s licenses in Idaho
IDAHO, USA — The 2023 legislative session is getting closer and local organizations are starting to raise awareness for potential bills being introduced. Poder of Idaho is kicking off the ‘Manejando Sin Miedo’ Driving without Fear Initiative. Poder of Idaho’s Executive Director Estefania Mondragon said, “we want...
waste360.com
Landfill Heavy Equipment Operator Terminated for Chronic Pain Sues Idaho County
Canyon County, Idaho, is situated along the picturesque Snake River, about 25 miles west of the capital city of Boise. Migrant wagon trains passed through the area in the 19th Century on the Oregon Trail. The county hosts professional rodeos each summer, and those who attend can forgo a beer and toast the competitors with a glass of local wine. The county’s thriving agricultural economy includes 80% of the state's vineyards.
There is Only One Reason You Can Legally Honk Your Horn in Idaho
As a runner, there are fewer things we hate more than being startled by a motorist honking their horn right behind me for apparent reason at all. Is it supposed to be a sign of encouragement? Is it because you think you recognize us? Is it because you think a girl in leggings is attractive? It doesn't matter the reason, if we're running safely down the sidewalk and are out of harm's way...these motorists shouldn't be honking their horns at us at all. What they're doing is technically illegal in Idaho.
Why Idaho City May Not Be as Safe as You Think
When it comes to where a person lives, many things are taken into account. Many people want an affordable place, a good job market, and a good educational system for their kids, and one of the most important aspects of where you live is feeling safe. If you don't feel safe, then life will be stressful, and feeling like your family members are in danger is not a way to go through life. Some places are known to be more unsafe than others, and some are known to see little crime. When it comes to cities in the United States which are the safest and which are more dangerous, and how do cities in Idaho compare?
Idaho son accused of fatally stabbing Humane Society executive mom after she evicted him
CANYON COUNTY, Idaho (TCD) -- A 26-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stabbing his mother several times not long after she evicted him from her home. Canyon County court records show Levi Davis was charged with second-degree murder and his bond was set at $5 million. According to court documents...
kizn.com
West Valley Humane Society mourns the loss of Executive Director
We now know more about a homicide in Middleton – and who was involved, as well as who has been arrested. The Canyon County Sheriff’s Office received an emergency call on Monday advising of a deceased person at a residence in Middleton. Officers from the Middleton Police Department...
Should Boise Bars Start Closing At 11 pm?
Going out for a night on the town in Boise with friends is great. You can start getting ready at 10 pm, be at the club by 11:30 pm, have a late-night snack at 2:25 am, and spend all weekend nursing that hangover. It's the best. Or, is there a...
The Scary Reason Boise Residents Should Check Their Car Engines
A warning from local and national animal organizations this week is a great reason to remind folks in the Treasure Valley--it's that time of the year again. Why Every Idahoan Should Be Checking Under Their Hood. As temperatures drop around the Treasure Valley, more and more animals are roaming around...
Idaho City’s Hotshot crews are spreading awareness during their off season
IDAHO CITY, Idaho — Idaho City Hotshot crews are getting ready to end the season. Wildland firefighter Julian Gluck says the crew is a national resource, getting sent out to multiple locations in the United States including Canada and Alaska. Gluck says many people often confuse Hotshot crews with...
idahobusinessreview.com
AZEK reopens old ShopKo warehouse as a manufacturing plant
The monster-sized building off of East Gowen Road in Boise may be the most written-about property in the Treasure Valley. Built in 1992 and expanded in 2000, the 348,149-square-foot structure was once the giant distribution warehouse for ShopKo. Located on 50 acres in southeast Boise, the former warehouse officially opened on Oct. 12 as the ...
signalamerican.com
Woman Thankful for Weiser EMS
Being a first responder or part of a medical staff can be a double-edged sword: you get to help others, often in emergency situations, but the job can sometimes be thankless. It can be assumed that receiving expressions of gratitude is not why law enforcement, doctors, EMTs, nurses, and others choose their particular line of work, but it must help with morale when they do get it.
AOL Corp
Garden City eatery has 5 violations. See Ada County food service inspections Sept. 20-26
Central District Health conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdh.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. Southwest District Health makes similar inspections in Canyon County. Anser School, 202...
Did You Know It’s Illegal To Do This With Leaves in Boise?
One of the most beautiful parts of living in the City of Trees? There's no shortage of beautiful fall colors to soak in or capture photos of. Walking beneath an incredible canopy of red, gold, and orange leaves is the primary reason that we've been prioritizing strolling down the Greenbelt to walk to lunch instead of getting in the car and hitting a drive-through. It's a peaceful (and functional) way to break up the workday.
