Read full article on original website
Related
notebookcheck.net
Shuttle announces XPC Slim DH610 and XPC Slim DH610S mini-PCs powered by Intel Alder Lake processors
Shuttle has revised its mini-PC offering with the XPC Slim DH610 and XPC Slim DH610S, two models equipped with the LGA 1700 socket. As such, Shuttle sells the pair with Intel Alder Lake processors, with SKUs ranging from lowly Pentium Gold models to powerful Core i9 editions with 65 W TDPs. Fundamentally, the XPC Slim DH610 and XPC Slim DH610S are similar machines, albeit with some differences in a few areas.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Wallet rolling out to 13 new markets this year
Introduced first back in 2013 as Samsung's mobile wallet system, Samsung Wallet became Samsung Pay in 2015, and then bounced back in early 2022. After being announced at the Samsung Unpacked event in February 2022, Samsung Wallet rolled out in June. Today, the platform is available in essential markets such as China, Germany, the United Kingdom, and the United States.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Mijia Smart Ceiling Light Pro with up to 140 W power and 10,000 lumens brightness arrives
The Xiaomi Mijia Smart Ceiling Light Pro for the bedroom and living room are now available to pre-order in China. The living room model comprises two rectangular panels, while the bedroom panel is round, both surrounded by a silver metal bar with an integrated light strip. Each product has a color rendering of Ra95 and a wide temperature range of 2,700 to 6,000 K.
notebookcheck.net
DOOGEE S96 GT price is announced ahead of the refreshed rugged smartphone's imminent release event
DOOGEE conducted its first formal smartphone refresh earlier in 2022, in that it took its already "successful" S96 Pro and replaced its MediaTek Helio G90 SoC with the G95, and also upgraded its selfie camera to 32MP in resolution. Otherwise, the resulting GT variant retains all the Pro's most interesting...
IN THIS ARTICLE
notebookcheck.net
Deal | 1080p Mudix portable projector with wireless screen mirroring on sale for $109 USD
Amazon is currently running a sale on the 2022 Mudix portable projector for $60 USD off the original price of $169 after applying the coupon code at checkout. The projector is notable for its ability to connect wirelessly to an Android, iPhone, or Windows PC for video playback. In contrast, most other projectors require an HDMI connection at the very least for any video.
notebookcheck.net
Razercon 2022 | Razer Kraken Kitty Edition V2 Pro gaming headphones announced with three interchangeable RGB-enabled ears
Razer has announced an upgraded version of its feline-themed headphones at Razercon 2022. The Razer Kraken Kitty Edition V2 Pro now lets gamers try out different new looks with interchangeable cat, bear and rabbit ears. All three accessories are included in the retail packaging and are customizable with Razer Chroma RGB. Razer also claims that they can "react in real-time to in-stream events".
notebookcheck.net
Apple receives US$19 million fine in Brazil for selling phones without a charger
Although the decision is not final and Apple will fight back, a Brazilian court has decided to fine the Cupertino-based tech giant with the equivalent of roughly US$19 million for selling phones without chargers. Even more, the court ruled that chargers must be bundled with new iPhones sold in the country.
notebookcheck.net
Purported Xiaomi 13 hands-on image lands with huge camera array
Last month, an alleged hands-on image of the Xiaomi 13 Pro surfaced online, albeit only of the device's front. To recap, the image highlighted the device's curved screen and centred punch-hole camera, all things that could be said of the Xiaomi 12 Pro too. Additionally, the image contained information about the device's specifications, as we discussed at the time.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
notebookcheck.net
Beelink GTR6 previewed with AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX and four HDMI 2.1 ports
Beelink has teased the GTR6, its next-generation mini-PC. According to the company, the machine will come with the Ryzen 9 6900HX, a 45 W APU with 8 Zen 3+ CPU cores and a Radeon 680M iGPU. It remains to be seen whether this will be the only processor option, although it is surpassed by the Ryzen 9 6980HX in AMD's mobile product stack.
notebookcheck.net
Sun Joe 300 W portable power station can charge six devices simultaneously
The Sun Joe 300 W power station has been launched in the US. The gadget, which acts as an inverter and generator, has been released by Snow Joe, a brand known for its winter weather tools. The device has four slots to attach the company’s 24 V iON+ batteries, which will charge when plugged into a wall outlet. Alternatively, the attached batteries can power the gadget, allowing you to charge devices on the move. The battery packs are compatible with over 100 tools, from lawn mowers to power drills.
notebookcheck.net
Cheaper Tesla CCS adapter by Lectron allows Model 3/Y/S/X charging at more than 5,000 non-Supercharger stations
The recently unveiled official Tesla CCS adapter now has a direct competitor made by Lectron which, priced at US$199, is much cheaper. Tesla's CCS adapter allows its owners to top up at non-Supercharger networks like those of Electrify America or EVgo. Tesla actually had it released in markets like South Korea long before it was brought to its US store, perhaps to preempt any EV charging standards interoperability mandate by the US government.
CARS・
notebookcheck.net
Made-in-USA Polestar 3 performance SUV priced at $84,000 with top safety feature that scans for forgotten children or pets
After teasing it throughout the summer, the Swedish EV maker finally unveiled its Polestar 3 "performance SUV" that will for the first time be made in the US. Equipped with a big 111 kWh battery pack that offers about 300 miles of EPA range on a charge, and up to 380 kW electric motors that produce up to 910 Nm of torque, the Polestar 3 release date is set for Q3 of next year.
notebookcheck.net
XMG OASIS: Rev.2 edition announced with improvements to laptop liquid cooling solution
XMG has announced an updated revision of the XMG OASIS, the first version of which we reviewed earlier this year with the XMG NEO 15. While we noted that the original XMG OASIS worked well and we liked the company's desire to experiment, we found that it only offered performance benefits under rare circumstances. Specifically, the XMG OASIS was handy for when extreme load saturated the stock heatsink.
notebookcheck.net
Nvidia looking to solve limited GPU availability issues via “Verified Priority Access” program
The initial launch of a new GPU generation is often plagued with reduced availability and inflated prices caused by crypto-miners or flippers. While crypto-mining might not be a problem for too long, stock issues will most likely continue to appear each time Nvidia releases flagship gaming GPUs, and the company is now looking to alleviate this situation for the RTX 4000-series with the introduction of a “Verified Priority Access” program.
notebookcheck.net
Pixel 7 Pro battery life could be terrible outdoors as the display allegedly consumes 50% more power at 1000 nits brightness than the Galaxy S22 Plus
Google released the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro on October 6 for US$599 and US$899 respectively. While not huge refreshes, both phones pack solid upgrades. Although both smartphones have garnered stellar reviews across the board, the battery life is proving to be a point of contention. XDA Developers now reports that the Pixel 7 Pro’s display might be consuming significantly more power than competing flagships, resulting in elevated battery drain.
notebookcheck.net
Sony ZV-1F launches as a new mirrorless compact camera for vloggers and creators
Sony has patently cherry-picked features that might appeal to aspiring or emerging content creators in the new ZV-1F. It has a 20.1MP 1.0-type CMOS sensor matched by very few smartphones in terms of size, yet potentially improves on its predecessor with a ZEISS Tessar T* F2.0 prime lens with an ultra-wide 20mm form-factor this time around.
NFL・
notebookcheck.net
Fossil Group announces Wear OS 3 update eligibility and release date alongside new Gen 6 Wellness Edition smartwatch
Earlier this week, Google claimed that it was working towards releasing yearly major Wear OS updates, mirroring the experience offered on Android smartphones. Additionally, the company stated that it would be shifting responsibility onto OEMs to deliver Wear OS updates. For some reason, it did not outline when this change in approach would occur, nor from which version of Wear OS.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung details biggest One UI 5 innovations ahead of Android 13 update launch
Samsung appears to be days away from releasing the first One UI 5 public builds, with the company confirming their arrival for later this month. In the meantime, the company has highlighted many of the major changes that it has integrated within its latest OS update, equivalents of which can already be experienced in rival experiences like iOS 16.
notebookcheck.net
Redmi K60 Pro is tipped to debut with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, whereas the K60 might not
5G Android Chinese Tech Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Touchscreen. The famed tipster Digital Chat Station has dropped yet another slightly cryptic Weibo post that might pertain to an upcoming mobile device. In this case, it can be interpreted to mean that Redmi's 2023 line of flagship Android smartphones has entered a stage of development called design verification testing (DVT), which could indicate that the specs as leaked have been finalized for the 2 "K60" variants.
notebookcheck.net
Lenovo ThinkPhone: Design and specifications leak for future flagship smartphone
Evan Blass shared more details about 'Bronco', a device that the leaker revealed in June alongside 'Canyon'. As we discussed at the time, Blass believed that both models would launch under the Edge 40 series, although we suspected that Bronco could be a Moto G200 successor instead, given that Blass claimed it would rely on the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, not the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.
Comments / 0