The Sun Joe 300 W power station has been launched in the US. The gadget, which acts as an inverter and generator, has been released by Snow Joe, a brand known for its winter weather tools. The device has four slots to attach the company’s 24 V iON+ batteries, which will charge when plugged into a wall outlet. Alternatively, the attached batteries can power the gadget, allowing you to charge devices on the move. The battery packs are compatible with over 100 tools, from lawn mowers to power drills.

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO