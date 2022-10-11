Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Another Golden Corral Restaurant Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergGrand Rapids, MI
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
New restaurant for dogs opening soon in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
Related
Man not guilty by insanity in 2021 double killing
A Galesburg man who admitted he shot and killed two of his neighbors in the summer of 2021 was found not guilty by reason of insanity.
WZZM 13
Nearly 50k pills from India seized in Ottawa County; 2 charged
SPRING LAKE, Mich — Two people are facing charges after investigators in Ottawa County say the confiscated 50,000 controlled substances and non-narcotic pills being sent to West Michigan from India. Back in March of 2022, investigators with the Department of Homeland Security in Miami, Florida seized a package that...
Michigan driver facing 8 new charges in deadly Make-A-Wish Bicycle Tour crash
IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — An Ionia woman has received eight additional charges against her in connection to a crash that killed two bicyclists and critically injured three others. Mandy Marie Benn, 42, is accused of hitting five bicyclists participating in a Make-A-Wish event in July. Benn previously had seven...
Fox17
Woman accused of abandoning kittens at Muskegon car wash charged
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Charges have been authorized against a woman who allegedly dropped off a litter of kittens at a Muskegon car wash this summer. The kittens, along with their mother, were reportedly left behind on Aug. 29. All of the kittens have since passed away. Their mother was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
PD: Driver shot, killed by passenger in SE GR
Authorities say a woman was shot and killed in southeast Grand Rapids early Tuesday morning.
Family identifies woman killed in Grand Rapids early morning shooting
Police say the suspect shot and killed 30-year-old Tamiqua Wright near 44th and Eastern Ave. around 1 a.m. on Tuesday. They are still searching for the suspect.
30-year-old woman killed in overnight shooting in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police are investigating an early morning shooting that left one woman dead Tuesday and shut down a busy intersection for several hours. It happened just after 1 a.m. near the intersection of 44th Street and Eastern Avenue SE in Grand Rapids, not far from the border with Kentwood. Police responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash and found a woman at the scene who had been shot.
Man, 24, pleads no contest in murder of Kalamazoo roommate
KALAMAZOO, MI – A man pleaded no contest in the fatal shooting of his roommate at a Kalamazoo apartment. Ezra Howe, 24, pleaded no contest to one felony count of second-degree murder and felony firearms Monday, Oct. 10, before Kalamazoo County Circuit Judge Paul Bridenstine. Howe entered his plea...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Michigan man freed from prison after judge throws out convictions
A man who spent nearly 25 years in prison walked out as a free man Wednesday after a judge overturned his murder convictions.
Michigan State Police Investigating A Traffic Crash
Northbound M/10 at Wyoming is back open following a traffic crash early this morning. The Detroit Regional Communications Center received a call at about 4:10am about a crash, and one of the drivers firing a shot at the other. At 6:05 am, Michigan State Police (MSP) officers were able to locate the victim following a phone call he made to police once he got home from the accidentscene. Further investigation conducted by MSP revealed that the victim was traveling Northbound on M10 when he swerved to avoid a collision with a Chrysler 200 that was blocking the freeway from a crash....
Michigan State Police investigated reported freeway shooting
Michigan State Police are investigating a reported freeway shooting. MSP says the victim was traveling northbound on the Lodge near Wyoming around 4:50 a.m.
Hidden cellphone found in dressing room at Portage high school
Police are investigating after a hidden cellphone was found in a dressing room at Portage Northern High School.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police: 17-year-old injured in shooting in Grand Rapids
A teen was injured in a shooting in Grand Rapids Tuesday.
Breakfast chain opening third restaurant in Grand Rapids area
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A new Morning Belle restaurant is expected to open at Breton Village in Grand Rapids in November. The restaurant, which is owned by Grand Rapids-based Meritage Hospitality Group and offers waffles, avocado toast, frittatas, egg white omelets and more, has two other locations in area: 434 Bridge St. NW and 1600 East Beltline Ave. NE in Grand Rapids Township.
Kalamazoo Woman Exposes Man For Posing As A Woman
Kalamazoo is always making a name for itself outside of the city and even the state. Of course, we're known for the Pfizer vaccine, guitars, many different medical materials, star athletes, and so much more, but not everything we're known for is good. Kalamazoo travels in numbers, impressive numbers at that, but your reputation means a lot, carries a lot of weight and can have serious implications.
Small school district in Michigan's Montcalm County isolated kids 4,000 times in 5 years
A small school district in central Michigan isolated children with disabilities in rooms more than 4,000 times over the last five school years — the most by far of any Michigan school district — and administrators will not reveal why. Instead, leaders of Montcalm Area Intermediate School District...
Meijer’s one-penny pony Sandy bucks inflation
There is one thing at Meijer grocery stores across the Midwest that hasn’t changed in price: Sandy the mechanical horse, children’s favorite checkout activity.
2 arrested for at least 15 storage unit break-ins
A Cedar Springs-area couple has been arrested for allegedly breaking into at least 15 storage units.
WWMTCw
'She shot me, I'm going to die,' South Haven homicide victim tells witness in murder case
PAW PAW, Mich. — A man testified he witnessed the fatal shooting of his close friend during the trial of a 2021 South Haven homicide Tuesday. Tiah Sutton, 24, was charged with open murder in the death of Shondell Newell, 43, following a dispute near Elkenburg Park in South Haven on July 8, 2021, police said.
earnthenecklace.com
Erica Mokay Leaving WWMT-TV: Where Is the Michigan Anchor Going?
Kalamazoo residents in Michigan have had the privilege of watching Erica Mokay’s newscasts for half a decade. Now the news anchor is moving on to the next step of her career. Erica Mokay announced that she is leaving WWMT-TV in October 2022. News Channel 3 viewers naturally had queries after the news. They want to know where the news anchor is going and if her new job is also taking her away from Michigan. Fortunately, Erica Mokey answered her viewers’ questions.
Comments / 0