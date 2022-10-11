ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa Transportation Commission approves funding for State Recreation Trails Program

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago

(Des Moines) Today, the Iowa Transportation Commission approved $2,748,949 for eight State Recreational Trails Program projects.

Here in southwest Iowa, the Glenwood Trail will receive $200,000 and Great Western Connector Trail in Manning will receive $200,242.

Other projects include the Carlisle Connection Trail in Des Moines ($400,000), Eldora Trail Expansion ($397,000), Gear Avenue Trail Extension Phase II in West Burlington ($345,357), Heart of Iowa Nature Trail from 610th Avenue to 620th Avenue – Story County Conservation Board ($225,000), Raccoon River Valley Trail to High Trestle Trail Connector Phase V – Dallas County Conservation Board ($400,000), and West Union to Echo Valley State Park ($581,350).

The State Recreational Trails Program was created in 1988 with the purpose of developing and maintaining recreational trails and trail-related facilities for both motorized and non-motorized trail users. This funding is available to cities, counties, state agencies, local governments, and nonprofit organizations through an annual application-based program.

