Cell Phones

Digital Trends

Samsung’s 65-inch OLED TV (yes, not QLED) is $1,000 off at Best Buy

It’s a great time to upgrade your home entertainment experience, thanks to Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, which has all the big-name retailers offering seriously deep discounts on the best OLED TVs. This week’s Samsung S95B OLED TV deal is one of the top offers, with Best Buy selling this flagship set for $2,000 — that’s $1,000 off the normal price for one of this year’s highest-rated TVs.
PC Magazine

Grab a Microsoft Office 2021 Lifetime License for Less Than $36

Microsoft Office 2021 earned an Editors' Choice stamp of approval from PCMag when it debuted, and now you can grab your own copy for Windows or Mac for just $35.99 through Oct. 12. Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows. For Windows users, this bundle includes Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook,...
ZDNet

Walmart Rollback Days deal: Sony's 75-inch 4K TV is 67% off

Walmart's Rollback Days just started this morning, meaning you can save hundreds -- if not thousands -- on much-needed tech upgrades. One such upgrade? The Sony 75-inch Class XR75X95J BRAVIA XR Full Array LED 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV is on sale for only $1,298, saving you $1,699. This is the lowest price we've seen on this particular model.
Digital Trends

Best Buy just knocked $200 off this Chromebook — now just $99

If you’re a student on a tight budget, Chromebooks offer a great alternative to laptops that often cost hundreds of dollars more while still offering the same features. For example, this 14-inch Asus Chromebook not only has a big screen, but it’s currently going for only $99 at Best Buy as part of the Best Buy Prime Day deals that we’ve seen in the past couple of days.
Phone Arena

Apple's 2021 iPad Pro 11 and 12.9 are on sale at massive discounts in multiple 'affordable' options

Whether or not Apple plans to make a big deal out of the announcement of its next-gen iPad and iPad Pros, said announcement is definitely right around the corner. With multiple holiday and pre-holiday sales events organized by various major US retailers also on the horizon, it's certainly not surprising to see the current-gen 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pros heavily marked down shortly after the latest non-Pro 10.2-inch model.
notebookcheck.net

Samsung W23 5G launch date announced by China Telecom

The famous leaker Ice Universe has just demonstrated 100% accuracy in predicting the existence of a "Samsung W23" by posting a fresh new launch poster for the same. It indicates that China Telecom intends to debut the device as a new branded product later in 2022. The national carrier has...
notebookcheck.net

Doogee AJ01 (non-)smart glasses hands-on: An interesting new product with an outdated design approach

Although audio sunglasses are far from what full-featured smart glasses usually deliver, both are still niche products. On the bright side, we need to highlight that fans of high-quality audio can get audio sunglasses from a top brand like BOSE, but those usually come with price tags over US$200. Thankfully, there are also sub-US$100 products like the Doogee AJ01 that target budget-conscious buyers.
notebookcheck.net

Purported Xiaomi 13 hands-on image lands with huge camera array

Last month, an alleged hands-on image of the Xiaomi 13 Pro surfaced online, albeit only of the device's front. To recap, the image highlighted the device's curved screen and centred punch-hole camera, all things that could be said of the Xiaomi 12 Pro too. Additionally, the image contained information about the device's specifications, as we discussed at the time.
notebookcheck.net

Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Plus Gen 1 unveiled as a platform for "true mixed reality" as well as next-gen VR and AR hardware

5G Accessory Launch Virtual Reality (VR) / Augmented Reality (AR) Gaming. Meta mentioned that its new Quest Pro headset is based on Qualcomm's very latest platform for its form-factor during its launch, but more or less left it at that. Never fear, the Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 1's maker has released a deeper dive into its use-cases and potential advantages over its XR2 predecessor.
notebookcheck.net

Xiaomi Mijia Smart Ceiling Light Pro with up to 140 W power and 10,000 lumens brightness arrives

The Xiaomi Mijia Smart Ceiling Light Pro for the bedroom and living room are now available to pre-order in China. The living room model comprises two rectangular panels, while the bedroom panel is round, both surrounded by a silver metal bar with an integrated light strip. Each product has a color rendering of Ra95 and a wide temperature range of 2,700 to 6,000 K.
notebookcheck.net

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 debuts with modest updates and more colours from US$999

Windows Intel Alder Lake Convertible / 2-in-1 Launch. Microsoft has announced the Surface Pro 9, a modest update on the Surface Pro 8. As such, the Surface Pro 9 retains its predecessor's 13-inch display, which operates natively at 2,880 x 1,920 pixels, 120 Hz and in a 3:2 aspect ratio. The Surface Pro 9 weighs 879 g though, 11 g lighter than the Surface Pro 8. Additionally, Microsoft has upgraded the Surface Pro series to Alder Lake processors, although not 28 W parts like the Surface Pro 8 has.
notebookcheck.net

Google Pixel 7 Pro: New flagship impresses in DxOMark camera and display tests

The Pixel 7 Pro has finally started shipping and is already receiving praise for various improvements compared to the Pixel 6 Pro. According to DxOMark, the Pixel 7 Pro offers one of the most complete camera experiences for a smartphone, alongside the likes of the iPhone 14 Pro, Honor Magic4 Ultimate and the Huawei P50 Pro. The Pixel 7 Pro only falls short of the iPhone 14 Pro Max in display tests, too.
