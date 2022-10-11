Read full article on original website
Phone Arena
Amazon is destroying the unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 prices for its fall Prime Day event
So you thought Samsung and Best Buy's latest Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 deals were great, eh? That's... definitely true, but at least for a certain type of consumer, Amazon's special Prime Early Access offers on Samsung's newest foldable powerhouse might be even greater. We're talking about...
Digital Trends
Samsung’s 65-inch OLED TV (yes, not QLED) is $1,000 off at Best Buy
It’s a great time to upgrade your home entertainment experience, thanks to Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, which has all the big-name retailers offering seriously deep discounts on the best OLED TVs. This week’s Samsung S95B OLED TV deal is one of the top offers, with Best Buy selling this flagship set for $2,000 — that’s $1,000 off the normal price for one of this year’s highest-rated TVs.
Get this touch-screen student laptop for just $200, nearly 50% off at Best Buy
This 2-in-1 laptop/tablet hybrid from Lenovo is under $200 in this huge saving.
Samsung Galaxy S23 suddenly looks like a much more appealing Android phone
A stunning new concept video has just given us our best look yet at the Samsung Galaxy S23
PC Magazine
Grab a Microsoft Office 2021 Lifetime License for Less Than $36
Microsoft Office 2021 earned an Editors' Choice stamp of approval from PCMag when it debuted, and now you can grab your own copy for Windows or Mac for just $35.99 through Oct. 12. Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows. For Windows users, this bundle includes Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook,...
ZDNet
Walmart Rollback Days deal: Sony's 75-inch 4K TV is 67% off
Walmart's Rollback Days just started this morning, meaning you can save hundreds -- if not thousands -- on much-needed tech upgrades. One such upgrade? The Sony 75-inch Class XR75X95J BRAVIA XR Full Array LED 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV is on sale for only $1,298, saving you $1,699. This is the lowest price we've seen on this particular model.
Digital Trends
Best Buy just knocked $200 off this Chromebook — now just $99
If you’re a student on a tight budget, Chromebooks offer a great alternative to laptops that often cost hundreds of dollars more while still offering the same features. For example, this 14-inch Asus Chromebook not only has a big screen, but it’s currently going for only $99 at Best Buy as part of the Best Buy Prime Day deals that we’ve seen in the past couple of days.
Phone Arena
Apple's 2021 iPad Pro 11 and 12.9 are on sale at massive discounts in multiple 'affordable' options
Whether or not Apple plans to make a big deal out of the announcement of its next-gen iPad and iPad Pros, said announcement is definitely right around the corner. With multiple holiday and pre-holiday sales events organized by various major US retailers also on the horizon, it's certainly not surprising to see the current-gen 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pros heavily marked down shortly after the latest non-Pro 10.2-inch model.
The gorgeous 12.4-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus tablet is $350 off for Prime Day
The Galaxy Tab S7+ from Samsung was easily one of our favorite Android tablets when it was released, and it's a stellar deal thanks to some steep Prime Day savings on Amazon. If you're looking for a large 12.4-inch tablet with plenty of power for work and play, it's hard to go wrong with this Galaxy Tab S7+.
notebookcheck.net
Honor X40 GT ultra-high refresh rate and cooling detailed in new official leak
Honor now has less than 24 hours to debut the new GT variant for its existing X40 smartphone in China. Despite this, the company has now chosen to elaborate on hints of a gaming appeal in this upcoming device in much more detail. A number of Android smartphones have been...
notebookcheck.net
Samsung W23 5G launch date announced by China Telecom
The famous leaker Ice Universe has just demonstrated 100% accuracy in predicting the existence of a "Samsung W23" by posting a fresh new launch poster for the same. It indicates that China Telecom intends to debut the device as a new branded product later in 2022. The national carrier has...
notebookcheck.net
Surface Pro 9 5G: Microsoft replaces Surface Pro X with 120 Hz display, larger battery and Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 derived chipset upgrades
Microsoft has lifted the lid on the Surface Pro 9 5G, a successor to the Surface Pro X. While the Surface Pro 9 5G does not come cheap, it features numerous upgrades over the Surface Pro X, including a more powerful chipset and a much faster display. Windows ARM Convertible...
notebookcheck.net
Doogee AJ01 (non-)smart glasses hands-on: An interesting new product with an outdated design approach
Although audio sunglasses are far from what full-featured smart glasses usually deliver, both are still niche products. On the bright side, we need to highlight that fans of high-quality audio can get audio sunglasses from a top brand like BOSE, but those usually come with price tags over US$200. Thankfully, there are also sub-US$100 products like the Doogee AJ01 that target budget-conscious buyers.
notebookcheck.net
iQOO Neo7 launch announcement gives the new, potentially Dimensity 9000 Plus-powered smartphone an upcoming October 2022 debut
The next Neo-series launch is now officially a go, as iQOO has just announced that the 7 will be unveiled in full soon. The OEM has yet to make its rumored top-end Dimensity chipset official, even though it has indicated that it will have at least 1 8GB RAM/256GB internal storage SKU.
notebookcheck.net
Purported Xiaomi 13 hands-on image lands with huge camera array
Last month, an alleged hands-on image of the Xiaomi 13 Pro surfaced online, albeit only of the device's front. To recap, the image highlighted the device's curved screen and centred punch-hole camera, all things that could be said of the Xiaomi 12 Pro too. Additionally, the image contained information about the device's specifications, as we discussed at the time.
notebookcheck.net
Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Plus Gen 1 unveiled as a platform for "true mixed reality" as well as next-gen VR and AR hardware
5G Accessory Launch Virtual Reality (VR) / Augmented Reality (AR) Gaming. Meta mentioned that its new Quest Pro headset is based on Qualcomm's very latest platform for its form-factor during its launch, but more or less left it at that. Never fear, the Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 1's maker has released a deeper dive into its use-cases and potential advantages over its XR2 predecessor.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Mijia Smart Ceiling Light Pro with up to 140 W power and 10,000 lumens brightness arrives
The Xiaomi Mijia Smart Ceiling Light Pro for the bedroom and living room are now available to pre-order in China. The living room model comprises two rectangular panels, while the bedroom panel is round, both surrounded by a silver metal bar with an integrated light strip. Each product has a color rendering of Ra95 and a wide temperature range of 2,700 to 6,000 K.
notebookcheck.net
Microsoft Surface Pro 9 debuts with modest updates and more colours from US$999
Windows Intel Alder Lake Convertible / 2-in-1 Launch. Microsoft has announced the Surface Pro 9, a modest update on the Surface Pro 8. As such, the Surface Pro 9 retains its predecessor's 13-inch display, which operates natively at 2,880 x 1,920 pixels, 120 Hz and in a 3:2 aspect ratio. The Surface Pro 9 weighs 879 g though, 11 g lighter than the Surface Pro 8. Additionally, Microsoft has upgraded the Surface Pro series to Alder Lake processors, although not 28 W parts like the Surface Pro 8 has.
notebookcheck.net
Google Pixel 7 Pro: New flagship impresses in DxOMark camera and display tests
The Pixel 7 Pro has finally started shipping and is already receiving praise for various improvements compared to the Pixel 6 Pro. According to DxOMark, the Pixel 7 Pro offers one of the most complete camera experiences for a smartphone, alongside the likes of the iPhone 14 Pro, Honor Magic4 Ultimate and the Huawei P50 Pro. The Pixel 7 Pro only falls short of the iPhone 14 Pro Max in display tests, too.
