Read full article on original website
Related
notebookcheck.net
Surface Pro 9 5G: Microsoft replaces Surface Pro X with 120 Hz display, larger battery and Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 derived chipset upgrades
Microsoft has lifted the lid on the Surface Pro 9 5G, a successor to the Surface Pro X. While the Surface Pro 9 5G does not come cheap, it features numerous upgrades over the Surface Pro X, including a more powerful chipset and a much faster display. Windows ARM Convertible...
notebookcheck.net
MSI G322C: 32-inch curved gaming monitor introduced with 1000R curvature and 170 Hz refresh rate
MSI has introduced the G322C, a curved gaming monitor with a 32-inch VA panel. Built with a 1000R curvature, the MSI G322C combines a 1,920 x 1,080-pixel native resolution with a 170 Hz refresh rate and 1 ms response times (MPRT). Additionally, the VA panel peaks at just 250 nits, although it delivers a 3,000:1 contrast ratio.
notebookcheck.net
Microsoft Surface Studio 3: Late rumour claims Surface Studio 2 Plus launch with outrageous European pricing and last-generation hardware
Microsoft is on the verge of announcing new products, with rumours suggesting that the Surface Laptop 5, Surface Pro 9, Project Volterra and the Surface Studio 3 are all in play. Scheduled for later today and watchable on Microsoft's website, the event should be the company's largest in a few years. However, Roland Quandt claims to have obtained some fairly disheartening specifications for Microsoft's next Surface Studio.
notebookcheck.net
Lenovo ThinkPhone: Design and specifications leak for future flagship smartphone
Evan Blass shared more details about 'Bronco', a device that the leaker revealed in June alongside 'Canyon'. As we discussed at the time, Blass believed that both models would launch under the Edge 40 series, although we suspected that Bronco could be a Moto G200 successor instead, given that Blass claimed it would rely on the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, not the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.
IN THIS ARTICLE
notebookcheck.net
Asus launches Chromebook Vibe CX55 Flip designed for cloud gaming
Google announced a new initiative to promote cloud gaming. In the announcement made earlier today, the search engine giant unveiled new Chromebooks from Acer, Lenovo, and Asus. Asus' model is a sleek convertible designed for streaming games from cloud gaming services. The Asus Chromebook Vibe CX55 Flip features a Tiger...
notebookcheck.net
AMD Zen 4 vs Intel Raptor Lake Blender benchmark results paint the Core i5-13600K as the real value champion
Intel announced the 13th gen Raptor Lake CPUs on September 27, almost a month after AMD took the wraps off the Zen 4 processors. Team Blue’s Raptor Lake portfolio includes the Core i9-13900K, the Core i7-13700K, and the Core i5-13600K. While we already have detailed reviews of the Ryzen 7000 processors, the Raptor Lake chips are still under embargo. So, independent, third-party Intel Raptor Lake vs AMD Zen 4 performance comparisons aren’t available yet. Fortunately, we’ve had a ton of leaks indicating the performance of Intel’s CPUs and new leaks keep coming out.
notebookcheck.net
Honor X40 GT ultra-high refresh rate and cooling detailed in new official leak
Honor now has less than 24 hours to debut the new GT variant for its existing X40 smartphone in China. Despite this, the company has now chosen to elaborate on hints of a gaming appeal in this upcoming device in much more detail. A number of Android smartphones have been...
notebookcheck.net
Microsoft to soon introduce DirectStorage 1.1 with GPU decompression for even faster game loading times
Back in March this year, Windows 10 and 11 received support for DirectStorage, opening up new ways to reduce game load times through optimized IO throughput, also freeing CPU overhead in the process. Initial DirectStorage 1.0 tests showed that game load times on an NVMe SSD are indeed lower, but saving up less than 1 second did not seem to make a meaningful impact. This is because DS 1.0 does not include GPU decompression, which essentially moves all game asset decompression tasks from the CPU to the GPU. Microsoft recently announced that GPU decompression will be added with DS 1.1 by the end of 2022, and offered a preview with estimated performance improvements.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
notebookcheck.net
Dell Latitude 7230 Rugged Extreme announced with Intel Alder Lake vPro processors, a 16:10 screen and loads of accessories
Dell has announced a new tablet tailor-made for operation in extreme conditions. The Latitude 7230 Rugged Extreme has all the bells and whistles of a rugged device, complete with MIL-STD 810H certification, a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on the screen, corner tether points and programmable buttons. At the back, one gets two hot-swappable 35.6 Wh batteries, a stylus slot, a smart card reader (optional) and an easily accessible NVMe SSD slot.
notebookcheck.net
Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Plus Gen 1 unveiled as a platform for "true mixed reality" as well as next-gen VR and AR hardware
5G Accessory Launch Virtual Reality (VR) / Augmented Reality (AR) Gaming. Meta mentioned that its new Quest Pro headset is based on Qualcomm's very latest platform for its form-factor during its launch, but more or less left it at that. Never fear, the Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 1's maker has released a deeper dive into its use-cases and potential advantages over its XR2 predecessor.
notebookcheck.net
Moto G72: Motorola brings mid-range smartphone to Europe with new MediaTek Helio G99 chipset
Motorola has decided to release the Moto G72 in Europe, less than two weeks after the smartphone's debut. Announced first in India, the Moto G72 is Motorola's latest member of the Moto G series, having introduced the Moto G22 through Moto G82 already this year. As its name suggests, the Moto G72 is one of the better-equipped Moto G series models, with a 108 MP camera as one of its major selling points.
notebookcheck.net
Deal | Powerful Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16 gaming laptop with RTX 3070 Ti and AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX now on sale with a 31% discount
High-end gamers with US$1,749 to spare can now take advantage of a noteworthy deal for the well-equipped Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16, which not only features a quick RTX 3070 Ti, but also a gorgeous and bright display that usually can't be found in more affordable gaming laptops. Amazon's Prime...
notebookcheck.net
Optoma ZU820T and ZU725T WUXGA projectors with up to 8,800 lumens brightness unveiled
Optoma has announced two new projectors as part of its DuraCore laser ProScene range, the ZU820T and ZU725T. The mid-range WUXGA projectors have a 3,000,000:1 contrast ratio and a 1.25 to 2.1 throw ratio, projecting images from 60-in to 200-in (~152 to 508 cm) wide. Both models are designed for professional use and follow in the footsteps of the ZU920TST device.
notebookcheck.net
Honor X40 GT launches with the Snapdragon 888 alongside the new, budget 5G Play 6C smartphone
Honor has just compounded "gamer grade" claims made for the X40 GT ahead of its launch by revealing that its 144Hz display is driven by a Snapdragon 888 processor. Accordingly, it may prove to be something of a flagship killer in the X40's updated chassis. The OEM has also unveiled...
notebookcheck.net
AMD's RX 7900 XT cards allegedly support unannounced DisplayPort 2.1 connectors
Even though DisplayPort 2.0 has been available for three years now with almost double the bandwidth of the HDMI 2.1 standard, Nvidia and AMD cards still do not offer such ports. Intel, on the other hand, includes DP 2.0 support on the freshly released Arc A5 / A7 series, and it looks like AMD is finally stepping up with the soon-to-be-released RX 7000 GPUs that allegedly offer DP 2.1 support.
notebookcheck.net
Formovie THEATER: Premium ultra-short throw projector arrives in the UK for £3,499
The Formovie THEATER has arrived in the UK, a month or so after the ultra-short throw (UST) projector's release in the US. Sold by Pure Theatre in the UK, the Formovie THEATER recently outperformed the likes of the Hisense PX1-PRO and the Samsung 'The Premiere' LSP9T in the 2022 Laser TV Showdown, hosted annually by ProjectorScreen and Projector Central.
notebookcheck.net
Pixel 7 Pro battery life could be terrible outdoors as the display allegedly consumes 50% more power at 1000 nits brightness than the Galaxy S22 Plus
Google released the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro on October 6 for US$599 and US$899 respectively. While not huge refreshes, both phones pack solid upgrades. Although both smartphones have garnered stellar reviews across the board, the battery life is proving to be a point of contention. XDA Developers now reports that the Pixel 7 Pro’s display might be consuming significantly more power than competing flagships, resulting in elevated battery drain.
notebookcheck.net
Three unreleased RTX 3000 series cards, spotted in latest NVIDIA graphics driver
The latest NVIDIA driver reveals no less than three video cards that have been in the rumor mill for a while. They have been spotted in the nv_dispig.inf file from the 522.25 Game Ready driver package and, based on past such events, this is the final step before they hit the market. However, we should keep in mind that NVIDIA or any third-parties still have to confirm this, although it is very likely that the three cards will be introduced silently as a part of the existing RTX 3000 series.
notebookcheck.net
Underwhelming AMD Radeon RX 7000 performance estimate renders it incapable of competing with Ada Lovelace in rasterization and raytracing
Ada Lovelace's astronomically high prices have shifted the limelight to AMD's upcoming Radeon RX 7000 graphics cards. Outside of one leak by Angstronomics, very little is known about their performance. To make matters worse, one has to wait until November 3 to see the graphics cards. The wait to buy one will be a lot longer, says Bilibili leaker Enthusiast Citizen.
notebookcheck.net
Microsoft Surface Pro 9 debuts with modest updates and more colours from US$999
Windows Intel Alder Lake Convertible / 2-in-1 Launch. Microsoft has announced the Surface Pro 9, a modest update on the Surface Pro 8. As such, the Surface Pro 9 retains its predecessor's 13-inch display, which operates natively at 2,880 x 1,920 pixels, 120 Hz and in a 3:2 aspect ratio. The Surface Pro 9 weighs 879 g though, 11 g lighter than the Surface Pro 8. Additionally, Microsoft has upgraded the Surface Pro series to Alder Lake processors, although not 28 W parts like the Surface Pro 8 has.
Comments / 0