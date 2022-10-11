The latest NVIDIA driver reveals no less than three video cards that have been in the rumor mill for a while. They have been spotted in the nv_dispig.inf file from the 522.25 Game Ready driver package and, based on past such events, this is the final step before they hit the market. However, we should keep in mind that NVIDIA or any third-parties still have to confirm this, although it is very likely that the three cards will be introduced silently as a part of the existing RTX 3000 series.

COMPUTERS ・ 1 DAY AGO