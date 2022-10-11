Read full article on original website
Shuttle announces XPC Slim DH610 and XPC Slim DH610S mini-PCs powered by Intel Alder Lake processors
Shuttle has revised its mini-PC offering with the XPC Slim DH610 and XPC Slim DH610S, two models equipped with the LGA 1700 socket. As such, Shuttle sells the pair with Intel Alder Lake processors, with SKUs ranging from lowly Pentium Gold models to powerful Core i9 editions with 65 W TDPs. Fundamentally, the XPC Slim DH610 and XPC Slim DH610S are similar machines, albeit with some differences in a few areas.
XMG OASIS: Rev.2 edition announced with improvements to laptop liquid cooling solution
XMG has announced an updated revision of the XMG OASIS, the first version of which we reviewed earlier this year with the XMG NEO 15. While we noted that the original XMG OASIS worked well and we liked the company's desire to experiment, we found that it only offered performance benefits under rare circumstances. Specifically, the XMG OASIS was handy for when extreme load saturated the stock heatsink.
Xiaomi Poco X4 GT: Powerful budget smartphone for gaming and entertainment
Xiaomi's Poco line of smartphones stand out with their great value for money. The latest addition to the line-up – Poco X4 GT – is no exception. Despite officially costing just 380 Euro (around US$370), the 6.6-inch phone is capable of delivering upper mid-range performance and also features a 144 Hz IPS display.
Redmi K60 Pro is tipped to debut with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, whereas the K60 might not
5G Android Chinese Tech Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Touchscreen. The famed tipster Digital Chat Station has dropped yet another slightly cryptic Weibo post that might pertain to an upcoming mobile device. In this case, it can be interpreted to mean that Redmi's 2023 line of flagship Android smartphones has entered a stage of development called design verification testing (DVT), which could indicate that the specs as leaked have been finalized for the 2 "K60" variants.
Purported Xiaomi 13 hands-on image lands with huge camera array
Last month, an alleged hands-on image of the Xiaomi 13 Pro surfaced online, albeit only of the device's front. To recap, the image highlighted the device's curved screen and centred punch-hole camera, all things that could be said of the Xiaomi 12 Pro too. Additionally, the image contained information about the device's specifications, as we discussed at the time.
Google Pixel Fold: New leak outlines multiple display specifications
Google did not reveal the Pixel Fold at this month's Pixel hardware launch event. However, the device is still expected to arrive, with an early 2023 release date purportedly being targeted. Now thought to be developed under the codename 'Felix', details about the Pixel Fold or Pixel Notepad last emerged a month or so ago, courtesy of Kuba Wojciechowski.
Garmin Vivomove Trend: Unreleased smartwatch leaks with a round display and NFC capabilities
Garmin has had a busy year, with numerous smartwatches under its belt. Most recently, the company introduced the Marq Gen 2 series, covered separately. However, earlier leaks suggested that even more smartwatches could be afoot, such as the Vivomove Trend. Subsequently, GoAndroid has discovered that Garmin has certified this with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), a sure sign that Garmin is preparing to add to its already burgeoning roster of smartwatches.
NFL・
Rumor | OPPO Reno9 or 9 Pro is snapped in the wild with a OnePlus 10 Pro-esque camera hump
5G Android Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Touchscreen OnePlus. OPPO's Reno8 series of premium mid-range Android smartphones were. launch with camera humps more like those of OnePlus (a subsidiary of their own OEM) than those of their Reno7 predecessors. Now, that line of speculation is back as this line of mobile devices reportedly gears up to produce yet another new generation.
Google Pixel Buds Pro: High-end earbuds receive 5-band equaliser with lastest software update
Google has shared new firmware for the Pixel Buds Pro, its AirPods Pro and WF-1000XM4 rival that it introduced in May at I/O 2022. Now on firmware version 3.14, the update moves the Pixel Buds Pro up from v2.14, which the earbuds have been running since August. While the new firmware version is rolling out now, you must have v1.0.474476083 of the Pixel Buds app installed before you can upgrade the Pixel Buds Pro to v3.14.
Honor X40 GT launches with the Snapdragon 888 alongside the new, budget 5G Play 6C smartphone
Honor has just compounded "gamer grade" claims made for the X40 GT ahead of its launch by revealing that its 144Hz display is driven by a Snapdragon 888 processor. Accordingly, it may prove to be something of a flagship killer in the X40's updated chassis. The OEM has also unveiled...
Pixel 7 Pro battery life could be terrible outdoors as the display allegedly consumes 50% more power at 1000 nits brightness than the Galaxy S22 Plus
Google released the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro on October 6 for US$599 and US$899 respectively. While not huge refreshes, both phones pack solid upgrades. Although both smartphones have garnered stellar reviews across the board, the battery life is proving to be a point of contention. XDA Developers now reports that the Pixel 7 Pro’s display might be consuming significantly more power than competing flagships, resulting in elevated battery drain.
Motorola Edge 30 Ultra exhibits acceptable repairability in a new teardown video
Motorola's Edge 30 Ultra is arguably one of the most impressive Android devices of 2022, augmenting its high-end OLED display and Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 platform with a world-first incorporation of the Samsung ISOCELL HP1 sensor. However, as PBKReviews has demonstrated, those premium internals have come at somewhat of a cost to its repairability.
Beelink GTR6 previewed with AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX and four HDMI 2.1 ports
Beelink has teased the GTR6, its next-generation mini-PC. According to the company, the machine will come with the Ryzen 9 6900HX, a 45 W APU with 8 Zen 3+ CPU cores and a Radeon 680M iGPU. It remains to be seen whether this will be the only processor option, although it is surpassed by the Ryzen 9 6980HX in AMD's mobile product stack.
Samsung details biggest One UI 5 innovations ahead of Android 13 update launch
Samsung appears to be days away from releasing the first One UI 5 public builds, with the company confirming their arrival for later this month. In the meantime, the company has highlighted many of the major changes that it has integrated within its latest OS update, equivalents of which can already be experienced in rival experiences like iOS 16.
Razercon 2022 | Razer Kraken Kitty Edition V2 Pro gaming headphones announced with three interchangeable RGB-enabled ears
Razer has announced an upgraded version of its feline-themed headphones at Razercon 2022. The Razer Kraken Kitty Edition V2 Pro now lets gamers try out different new looks with interchangeable cat, bear and rabbit ears. All three accessories are included in the retail packaging and are customizable with Razer Chroma RGB. Razer also claims that they can "react in real-time to in-stream events".
Google Pixel 7 Pro: New flagship impresses in DxOMark camera and display tests
The Pixel 7 Pro has finally started shipping and is already receiving praise for various improvements compared to the Pixel 6 Pro. According to DxOMark, the Pixel 7 Pro offers one of the most complete camera experiences for a smartphone, alongside the likes of the iPhone 14 Pro, Honor Magic4 Ultimate and the Huawei P50 Pro. The Pixel 7 Pro only falls short of the iPhone 14 Pro Max in display tests, too.
Fossil Group announces Wear OS 3 update eligibility and release date alongside new Gen 6 Wellness Edition smartwatch
Earlier this week, Google claimed that it was working towards releasing yearly major Wear OS updates, mirroring the experience offered on Android smartphones. Additionally, the company stated that it would be shifting responsibility onto OEMs to deliver Wear OS updates. For some reason, it did not outline when this change in approach would occur, nor from which version of Wear OS.
Barcelo-R Ryzen 5 7530U brings Zen 3 into the mix for the messy AMD Ryzen 7000 mobile APU lineup
The AMD Ryzen 5 7530U has been spotted by @momomo_us on the SiSoftware official benchmark ranker, where the chip revealed its configuration. It is a 6-core, 12-thread part, according to the entry, with a probable base clock of 2 GHz and L2 and L3 caches of 512 kB (per core, so x6) and 16 MB total, respectively. The naming scheme for the Ryzen 5 7530U also reveals its family series name, microarchitecture, and intended use scenario.
DOOGEE S96 GT price is announced ahead of the refreshed rugged smartphone's imminent release event
DOOGEE conducted its first formal smartphone refresh earlier in 2022, in that it took its already "successful" S96 Pro and replaced its MediaTek Helio G90 SoC with the G95, and also upgraded its selfie camera to 32MP in resolution. Otherwise, the resulting GT variant retains all the Pro's most interesting...
Huawei Watch 4 and Watch GT 4 series slated for 2023 releases as Watch GT Cyber tipped for October launch
Earlier this month, reports emerged about the Watch GT Cyber, a smartwatch that is expected to launch alongside the P50 Pocket New. Subsequently, new rumours allege that Huawei intends to release the Watch GT Cyber later this month, albeit probably only in China. Typically, Huawei takes a few months before bringing its wearables to other markets, such as Europe and the UK.
