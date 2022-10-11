Google has shared new firmware for the Pixel Buds Pro, its AirPods Pro and WF-1000XM4 rival that it introduced in May at I/O 2022. Now on firmware version 3.14, the update moves the Pixel Buds Pro up from v2.14, which the earbuds have been running since August. While the new firmware version is rolling out now, you must have v1.0.474476083 of the Pixel Buds app installed before you can upgrade the Pixel Buds Pro to v3.14.

