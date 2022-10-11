ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Comments / 0

Related
notebookcheck.net

Shuttle announces XPC Slim DH610 and XPC Slim DH610S mini-PCs powered by Intel Alder Lake processors

Shuttle has revised its mini-PC offering with the XPC Slim DH610 and XPC Slim DH610S, two models equipped with the LGA 1700 socket. As such, Shuttle sells the pair with Intel Alder Lake processors, with SKUs ranging from lowly Pentium Gold models to powerful Core i9 editions with 65 W TDPs. Fundamentally, the XPC Slim DH610 and XPC Slim DH610S are similar machines, albeit with some differences in a few areas.
TECHNOLOGY
notebookcheck.net

XMG OASIS: Rev.2 edition announced with improvements to laptop liquid cooling solution

XMG has announced an updated revision of the XMG OASIS, the first version of which we reviewed earlier this year with the XMG NEO 15. While we noted that the original XMG OASIS worked well and we liked the company's desire to experiment, we found that it only offered performance benefits under rare circumstances. Specifically, the XMG OASIS was handy for when extreme load saturated the stock heatsink.
COMPUTERS
notebookcheck.net

Xiaomi Poco X4 GT: Powerful budget smartphone for gaming and entertainment

Xiaomi's Poco line of smartphones stand out with their great value for money. The latest addition to the line-up – Poco X4 GT – is no exception. Despite officially costing just 380 Euro (around US$370), the 6.6-inch phone is capable of delivering upper mid-range performance and also features a 144 Hz IPS display.
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

Redmi K60 Pro is tipped to debut with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, whereas the K60 might not

5G Android Chinese Tech Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Touchscreen. The famed tipster Digital Chat Station has dropped yet another slightly cryptic Weibo post that might pertain to an upcoming mobile device. In this case, it can be interpreted to mean that Redmi's 2023 line of flagship Android smartphones has entered a stage of development called design verification testing (DVT), which could indicate that the specs as leaked have been finalized for the 2 "K60" variants.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Audio Codec#Smartphone#Audio Analysis#Smart Phone
notebookcheck.net

Purported Xiaomi 13 hands-on image lands with huge camera array

Last month, an alleged hands-on image of the Xiaomi 13 Pro surfaced online, albeit only of the device's front. To recap, the image highlighted the device's curved screen and centred punch-hole camera, all things that could be said of the Xiaomi 12 Pro too. Additionally, the image contained information about the device's specifications, as we discussed at the time.
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

Google Pixel Fold: New leak outlines multiple display specifications

Google did not reveal the Pixel Fold at this month's Pixel hardware launch event. However, the device is still expected to arrive, with an early 2023 release date purportedly being targeted. Now thought to be developed under the codename 'Felix', details about the Pixel Fold or Pixel Notepad last emerged a month or so ago, courtesy of Kuba Wojciechowski.
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

Garmin Vivomove Trend: Unreleased smartwatch leaks with a round display and NFC capabilities

Garmin has had a busy year, with numerous smartwatches under its belt. Most recently, the company introduced the Marq Gen 2 series, covered separately. However, earlier leaks suggested that even more smartwatches could be afoot, such as the Vivomove Trend. Subsequently, GoAndroid has discovered that Garmin has certified this with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), a sure sign that Garmin is preparing to add to its already burgeoning roster of smartwatches.
NFL
notebookcheck.net

Rumor | OPPO Reno9 or 9 Pro is snapped in the wild with a OnePlus 10 Pro-esque camera hump

5G Android Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Touchscreen OnePlus. OPPO's Reno8 series of premium mid-range Android smartphones were. launch with camera humps more like those of OnePlus (a subsidiary of their own OEM) than those of their Reno7 predecessors. Now, that line of speculation is back as this line of mobile devices reportedly gears up to produce yet another new generation.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
notebookcheck.net

Google Pixel Buds Pro: High-end earbuds receive 5-band equaliser with lastest software update

Google has shared new firmware for the Pixel Buds Pro, its AirPods Pro and WF-1000XM4 rival that it introduced in May at I/O 2022. Now on firmware version 3.14, the update moves the Pixel Buds Pro up from v2.14, which the earbuds have been running since August. While the new firmware version is rolling out now, you must have v1.0.474476083 of the Pixel Buds app installed before you can upgrade the Pixel Buds Pro to v3.14.
ELECTRONICS
notebookcheck.net

Pixel 7 Pro battery life could be terrible outdoors as the display allegedly consumes 50% more power at 1000 nits brightness than the Galaxy S22 Plus

Google released the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro on October 6 for US$599 and US$899 respectively. While not huge refreshes, both phones pack solid upgrades. Although both smartphones have garnered stellar reviews across the board, the battery life is proving to be a point of contention. XDA Developers now reports that the Pixel 7 Pro’s display might be consuming significantly more power than competing flagships, resulting in elevated battery drain.
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra exhibits acceptable repairability in a new teardown video

Motorola's Edge 30 Ultra is arguably one of the most impressive Android devices of 2022, augmenting its high-end OLED display and Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 platform with a world-first incorporation of the Samsung ISOCELL HP1 sensor. However, as PBKReviews has demonstrated, those premium internals have come at somewhat of a cost to its repairability.
TECHNOLOGY
notebookcheck.net

Beelink GTR6 previewed with AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX and four HDMI 2.1 ports

Beelink has teased the GTR6, its next-generation mini-PC. According to the company, the machine will come with the Ryzen 9 6900HX, a 45 W APU with 8 Zen 3+ CPU cores and a Radeon 680M iGPU. It remains to be seen whether this will be the only processor option, although it is surpassed by the Ryzen 9 6980HX in AMD's mobile product stack.
COMPUTERS
notebookcheck.net

Samsung details biggest One UI 5 innovations ahead of Android 13 update launch

Samsung appears to be days away from releasing the first One UI 5 public builds, with the company confirming their arrival for later this month. In the meantime, the company has highlighted many of the major changes that it has integrated within its latest OS update, equivalents of which can already be experienced in rival experiences like iOS 16.
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

Razercon 2022 | Razer Kraken Kitty Edition V2 Pro gaming headphones announced with three interchangeable RGB-enabled ears

Razer has announced an upgraded version of its feline-themed headphones at Razercon 2022. The Razer Kraken Kitty Edition V2 Pro now lets gamers try out different new looks with interchangeable cat, bear and rabbit ears. All three accessories are included in the retail packaging and are customizable with Razer Chroma RGB. Razer also claims that they can "react in real-time to in-stream events".
ELECTRONICS
notebookcheck.net

Google Pixel 7 Pro: New flagship impresses in DxOMark camera and display tests

The Pixel 7 Pro has finally started shipping and is already receiving praise for various improvements compared to the Pixel 6 Pro. According to DxOMark, the Pixel 7 Pro offers one of the most complete camera experiences for a smartphone, alongside the likes of the iPhone 14 Pro, Honor Magic4 Ultimate and the Huawei P50 Pro. The Pixel 7 Pro only falls short of the iPhone 14 Pro Max in display tests, too.
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

Fossil Group announces Wear OS 3 update eligibility and release date alongside new Gen 6 Wellness Edition smartwatch

Earlier this week, Google claimed that it was working towards releasing yearly major Wear OS updates, mirroring the experience offered on Android smartphones. Additionally, the company stated that it would be shifting responsibility onto OEMs to deliver Wear OS updates. For some reason, it did not outline when this change in approach would occur, nor from which version of Wear OS.
TECHNOLOGY
notebookcheck.net

Barcelo-R Ryzen 5 7530U brings Zen 3 into the mix for the messy AMD Ryzen 7000 mobile APU lineup

The AMD Ryzen 5 7530U has been spotted by @momomo_us on the SiSoftware official benchmark ranker, where the chip revealed its configuration. It is a 6-core, 12-thread part, according to the entry, with a probable base clock of 2 GHz and L2 and L3 caches of 512 kB (per core, so x6) and 16 MB total, respectively. The naming scheme for the Ryzen 5 7530U also reveals its family series name, microarchitecture, and intended use scenario.
COMPUTERS
notebookcheck.net

Huawei Watch 4 and Watch GT 4 series slated for 2023 releases as Watch GT Cyber tipped for October launch

Earlier this month, reports emerged about the Watch GT Cyber, a smartwatch that is expected to launch alongside the P50 Pocket New. Subsequently, new rumours allege that Huawei intends to release the Watch GT Cyber later this month, albeit probably only in China. Typically, Huawei takes a few months before bringing its wearables to other markets, such as Europe and the UK.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy