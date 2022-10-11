Read full article on original website
Zacks.com
Buy These 4 Stocks With Rising Cash Flows Ahead of Q3 Earnings
MARUY - Free Report) , SP Plus Corporation (. ESEA - Free Report) are worth buying. Even a profitable business can fail if its cash flow is uneven and eventually file for bankruptcy. A company with a healthy cash position has the capability to effectively tide over any market mayhem and still be on its growth curve, besides enjoying the flexibility to make decisions, chase potential investments and run its growth engine.
Zacks.com
First Financial Bankshares (FFIN) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q3 Release
FFIN - Free Report) is expected to deliver flat earnings compared to the year-ago quarter on lower revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
Zacks.com
Genuine Parts (GPC) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
GPC - Free Report) to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Zacks.com
Trading, Higher Rates, Loans to Aid JPMorgan (JPM) Q3 Earnings
JPM - Free Report) in the third quarter of 2022 as well. Thus, market revenues (comprising nearly 20% of the company’s total revenues) might have offered some support to its earnings, scheduled to be released on Oct 14, before the opening bell. The developments since the start of 2022,...
Zacks.com
AutoZone (AZO) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
AZO - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $40.51 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $38.38 per share. This compares to earnings of $35.72 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 5.55%. A...
Zacks.com
Morgan Stanley (MS) Q3 Earnings Beat, Revenues & Costs Decline
MS - Free Report) third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $1.53 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.51. The bottom line reflects a decline of 25% from the year-ago quarter. Our estimate for earnings was $1.52. The performance of the investment banking (“IB”) business was not good. Equity underwriting...
Zacks.com
AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
AMN - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $113.46, moving +1.53% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.6% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 2.83%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.04%. Coming into today, shares of the...
Zacks.com
Here's How Investors Can Find Strong Business Services Stocks with the Zacks ESP Screener
Quarterly financial reports play a vital role on Wall Street, as they help investors see how a company has performed and what might be coming down the road in the near-term. And out of all of the metrics and results to consider, earnings is one of the most important. The...
Zacks.com
How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Utilities Stocks Set to Beat Earnings
Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter. We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line expectations can be even more...
Zacks.com
What's in the Cards for Travelers (TRV) in Q3 Earnings?
TRV - Free Report) is set to report third-quarter 2022 earnings on Oct 19. The insurer delivered an earnings surprise in each of the last four quarters, the average being 26.8%. Factors to Consider. Premium in the to-be-reported quarter is likely to have been driven by strong retention rates across...
Zacks.com
Citigroup (C) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
C - Free Report) third-quarter 2022 earnings per share (excluding Asia consumer divestiture-related impacts) of $1.50 have handily outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.46. After reporting better-than-expected earnings, shares of the company moved up marginally in the pre-market trading. The full-day trading session will display a clearer picture. Management...
Zacks.com
Commercial Metals (CMC) Q4 Earnings & Sales Top Mark, Rise Y/Y
CMC - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.45 for fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended Aug 31, 2022), beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.23. The bottom line surged 94% from the prior-year fiscal quarter’s earnings per share of $1.26. Including one-time items, CMC achieved an EPS...
Zacks.com
NVR Gears Up to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
NVR, Inc.’s (. NVR - Free Report) third-quarter 2022 earnings and revenues are expected to have increased on a year-over-year basis, courtesy of higher pricing and a solid backlog level. In the last reported quarter, earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, but homebuilding revenues beat the same. On a...
Zacks.com
MarketAxess (MKTX) Gears Up for Q3 Earnings: What to Expect?
MKTX - Free Report) is set to report its third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 19, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the leading electronic trading platform operator reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.78, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.1%, backed by robust growth in trading volumes across all product categories, broad-based market share gains and impressive strength exhibited by its new products of U.S. Treasuries and municipal bonds. However, the second-quarter performance was partly offset by an elevated expense level.
Zacks.com
Factors Likely to Decide Snap-on's (SNA) Fate in Q3 Earnings
SNA - Free Report) is likely to register year-over-year growth in the top and the bottom line when it reports third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 20. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings is currently pegged at $3.76 per share, suggesting growth of 5.3% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark has been unchanged in the past 30 days. The consensus estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $1,070 million, indicating a rise of 3.1% from the year-ago quarter’s actuals.
Zacks.com
Key Factors Affecting Northern Trust's (NTRS) Q3 Earnings
NTRS - Free Report) third-quarter 2022 results are scheduled to release on Oct 19, before market open. The company’s earnings and revenues are expected to have increased from the year-ago reported figure. In the last reported quarter, NTRS’s earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.A rising expense base and weak...
Zacks.com
Wells Fargo (WFC) Q3 Earnings Beat, Provisions & Mortgage Hurt
WFC - Free Report) third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $1.30 outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.09. Results excluded a $2 billion or 45 cents per share of charges related to a number of “historical matters, including litigation, customer remediation, and regulatory matters.”. Shares of WFC have...
Zacks.com
Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
SWK - Free Report) closed at $77.04 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.74% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.6% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.83%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%. Heading into today, shares of the tool company...
Zacks.com
Is PBF Energy (PBF) a Solid Growth Stock? 3 Reasons to Think "Yes"
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk...
Zacks.com
Moderna (MRNA) Soars 8.3%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
MRNA - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 8.3% higher at $130.72. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 8.1% loss over the past four weeks. Share prices of Moderna likely rose...
