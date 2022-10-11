ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holly Pond, AL

‘Carry God with me’: Holly Pond junior Emma Earl excited for volleyball season

By Sammy Confer
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qSfaf_0iUgwZe200

HOLLY POND, Ala. – In this interview, I spoke with Holly Pond Junior Emma Earl. Earl talked about the valuable experience she gained from playing last season and how she feels to be playing with another great group of girls this year.

“I feel like last year was one of my better years. Our team chemistry was really good, and we communicated well with each other. I learned that no matter where you are playing, you matter to the team. If you have a positive attitude and mindset, then no one can stop you,” Earl said. “It was pretty good. Most of the team last year is still the same. We lost two good seniors in Kennedy Twilley and Mattie Earl. Mattie wasn’t able to play her senior year because of a torn ACL but having her there helped a lot. She helped me push through when I was struggling. All the girls were so supportive and encouraging. I knew that each girl had my back on the court.”

Emma learned so much from Kennedy and Mattie last season and has played for and took away so much from some amazing coaches so far.

“From Kennedy, I learned to always encourage and to never give up. When we were down, Kennedy was always there, hyping us up, and not stopping. From Mattie, I learned to be strong and to not take anything for granted. On the court, Mattie was strong. She didn’t show her weakness and that was an advantage for us as a team,” Earl said. “When I was in middle school, Emily Brown was the head varsity coach, and she is the reason why I fell in love with setting. She was the setter for her team in high school and she worked with me a lot early on in my career. Even when she transferred, she still came back and helped me with setting. I will forever be grateful for her.”

She added,

“In seventh grade, I had Beth Taylor, and she was awesome. She pushed us every day to be better. In eighth grade, I got moved up to JV and I had Tammy Foust. She is one of the best coaches I’ve ever had. She put in the work to make us better, but still cared for us. She believed in us every game and knew we could do it. We won the county championship that year. Adrien Adams has been my varsity coach the last three years and she is one heck of a coach. She knows the game of volleyball and it shows. I have learned so much from her these past few years and it’s unreal. She has helped shape me into the volleyball player I am today.”

“Coach Adams has taught me almost everything I know. She taught me to know my hitters and know who to set it to. She has taught me to read the other team and play them. Even when we are down, she wants us to still be up and talking. Even when I’m tried, she has taught me to use that as motivation to push through. One of the most important things she has taught me is to carry God with me. He has my back at all times and have faith in him.”

Emma has been one of many leaders on this team and has taught the younger players so much.

“Being a leader on the team is big shoes to fill and I had to fill them when I was only a freshman. Being a setter, you have to run the court, you make the plays, and determine what happens next,” she said. “I have taught the younger girls to cherish the moments you have on and off the court. You never know when it’ll be the last game you play. Play every game like it’s your last. I have also taught the younger girls to always play hard. If I work hard on the court, then they will see me and use that as inspiration or motivation.”

Emma and the rest of her team worked on a lot during the summer, and she’s set some goals for her and the team.

“We worked on defense a lot and serve receive. Since doing that, I can tell a big difference in how we play,” she said. “This past summer, we had the opportunity to work out with Steve Johnson and Colton Terry. I want to carry what I learned from them into the game of volleyball by being mentally, physically, and spiritually strong on the court. My team goal for the season is to make it to state. We have a really good chance to do that.”

Emma talked about what will make this team special to watch this year.

“What will make this team special to watch this year is the excitement you see on the court. When we get excited and pumped up, you can’t stop us. People have told me multiple times this year they love watching us play and they love our chemistry on the court.”

Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Cullman Tribune

PREP VOLLEYBALL: Holly Pond knocks off Cold Springs to win 2A, Area 12 title

HOLLY POND, Ala. – Holly Pond hosted this year’s Class 2A, Area 12 Tournament Thursday night and the Lady Broncos knocked off the Cleveland Lady Panthers and the Cold Springs Lady Eagles to claim this year’s area title and move on to next week’s North Regional Tournament in Huntsville. Holly Pond 25 – Cold Springs 18 (First Set) Holly Pond jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead in the first set behind a pair of aces by Emma Earl, but Cold Springs answered with a run of their own as a point and an ace by Ciara Calvert made it 3-2. Later on, three...
HOLLY POND, AL
The Cullman Tribune

PREP VOLLEYBALL: Good Hope sweeps Oneonta to win 4A, Area 12 Tournament

GOOD HOPE, Ala. – After capturing the Cullman County Championship a week ago, the Good Hope Lady Raiders were back on their home floor Thursday night hosting this year’s Class 4A, Area 12 Tournament. Oneonta defeated Hanceville to advance to the finals and the Lady Raiders swept Oneonta 3-0 to claim the 4A, Area 12 title. With the win, Good Hope has punched its ticket back to the North Regional Tournament in Huntsville. Good Hope 25 – Oneonta 20 (First Set) The opening set between Good Hope and Oneonta was about as close as it gets. Neither team led by more than...
GOOD HOPE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Bonnie Marie O’Conner

Bonnie Marie O’Connor, 72 of Bremen, passed away Oct. 12, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her family. She was born March 2, 1950. She was a grandma to everybody, whether blood or not. She was a light for the family, and she had a smile to light a room. She laughed in her sleep. She was an amazing person. She was small but mighty, and strong and tough. Visitation will be held on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, from noon to 2 p.m. in the chapel at Nichols Funeral Home in Addison, Alabama, where the service will begin at 2 p.m. Burial...
BREMEN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: John Allen Sandlin

John Allen Sandlin, 90, of Cold Springs, Alabama passed away at South Hampton Nursing and Rehab in Owens Cross Roads on Oct. 11, 2022. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Oct. 14, 2022, at Moss Service Funeral Home in Cullman, Alabama. Pastor Allen Speegle, his nephew, will officiate. Visitation will be 10-11 a.m., prior to the funeral service. A military graveside service will follow at Bethany Cemetery in Crane Hill, Alabama. John joined the Air Force in 1953 serving as a flight engineer and flight line supervisor. He also worked for Civil Services in aircraft quality control and retired as...
CULLMAN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Holly Pond, AL
Holly Pond, AL
Sports
thecomeback.com

College football game moved from Missouri to Alabama

Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Alabama A&M were getting ready to play one another this Sunday in the St. Louis River City HBCU Football Classic when it was announced that the game will be played in Alabama instead. Wednesday, the schools announced that “based on unfulfilled contractual obligations by the organizers of...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: James Alden Burks

James Alden Burks, age 80, of Holly Pond, Alabama passed away on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. James was born Feb. 26, 1942, in Cullman, Alabama to Lethie Pearl Butler Burks and Walter Jackson Burks. James is survived by his daughters: Tonya Kordonis, Wendy Kish; his significant other: Jennie Morrow; his grandchildren: Michael Kordonis, John Richards Jr., Karl (Brittany) Kish, Leslie (Isaac) Greer, Ethan Scott, Dion Bazinet, Kelly Sutton; and his great grandchildren: Laila Kordonis, Elena Hauger, Andromeda Hauger, Angel Klingsmith, Elijah Greer, Freya Richards, Brycen Kish. James was preceded in death by his mother: Lethie Pearl Butler Burks; his father: Walter Jackson Burks; his sisters: Opaline Harper, Etsel Robinson, Clovis Hammerick, Judah Faye Gallegos, Opal Burks; his brothers: John Travis Burks, Arthur Burks, William “Al” Burks; and his granddaughter Deanna Kordonis.
HOLLY POND, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Shirley Ann BeShears

A celebration of life will be held for Shirley Ann BeShears at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home with Jason Murphree officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. prior to the service. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Wife, mother, Mimi and the original Southern Starlet, Shirley BeShears’s love of life did not come to an end with her death. Shirley passed away on Oct. 12, 2022, at the age of 68 after a courageous battle with aplastic anemia and cancer, surrounded by loved ones who will continue to honor...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Tommy Hugh Anglin

Tommy Hugh Anglin, age 67 of Haleyville, Alabama, passed away Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at Haleyville Health Care Center. No services are planned at this time. Tommy was born on Nov. 3, 1954, in Hackleburg, Alabama to Vernon Anglin and Zenny Raper Anglin. He loved to hunt and fish and spend time with his grandkids. Tommy is survived by his daughter: April Anglin; grandchildren: Emily Cosby and Logan Anglin; and sister: Betty Lolley. He was preceded in death by his parents: Vernon Anglin and Zenny Raper Anglin, and brothers: Billy Anglin, Newell Anglin, and Troy Anglin
HALEYVILLE, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Beth Taylor
CBS 42

Will the Magic City Classic remain at Legion Field?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The 81st Magic City Classic is two weeks away. Birmingham officials expect people from over 25 states to be in the city for a week with many activities, but the main question remains: will the longtime HBCU game continue to be held at Legion Field? Alabama A&M and Alabama State’s agreement […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Annie Fisher Oakes

Funeral Services for Annie Fisher Oakes, 91, of Vinemont, will be 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at the Cullman Funeral Home Chapel.  Reverend Patrick Egan, O.S.B., will officiate the services.  The interment will follow the service in Cullman Heritage Cemetery.  The family will receive friends from 1:30 – 2:30 p.m. prior to the service.  The Rosary will begin at 2:30. Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Oakes family. Mrs. Oakes was born in England on March 15, 1931, to James & Mary Ellen Stanley Turner.  She came to America in the 1950’s.  She loved her cats, crafting and was an avid knitter. Mrs. Oakes was preceded in death by her parents: James & Mary Ellen Stanley Turner; sister: Shelia. She is survived by her daughters: Margaret (Gary) Lloyd, Christine (Troy) Vest, Patricia (David) Furno, & Lori Fisher; sister: Mary Cooke from England; grandchildren: Matt, Nick, Mark, Robing, Katherine, Sarah, Jennifer, Adam, Elizabeth, Christina and their spouses; great-grandchildren; great great-grandchild.
VINEMONT, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Greens & Beans Bluegrass Festival this Friday

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman Downtown Merchants Association (CDMA) will host the inaugural Greens & Beans Bluegrass Festival at Depot Park Friday, Oct. 14, from 5-10 p.m., featuring bluegrass artists Cotton Pickin’ Kids, Barefoot Nellie and Cottonmouth Creek. CDMA President Judith Caples previously told The Tribune, “Denise (Key) had been suggesting a bluegrass festival for a number of years and we all thought this was the perfect time. That gave me a mission and I ran with it. We obviously started with a Cullman favorite: the Cotton Pickin’ Kids… I went to the Alabama Bluegrass Association and started listening to some...
CULLMAN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#God#Acl
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Curtis Calvert Tyree

Curtis Calvert Tyree, 74 of Arley, passed away Oct. 9, 2022, at Hendrix Health and Rehabilitation surrounded by his family. He was born Oct. 16, 1947.  Curt was known by friends and family as “Sugar Daddy.” A visitation will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, from 9 until 10 a.m. at Nichols Funeral Home in Addison. A graveside service will follow at Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery at 11 a.m. in Arley. Brother Steve Amos will officiate. Curtis is survived by his sons: Kevin (Darla) Tyree, and Kyle (Marla) Tyree; daughters: Tomika (Ryan) Woods, and Bridgett (Steve) Amos; grandchildren: Olivia Kirk, Levi Tyree, Laken Tyree, Heather Waldrop, Marley Twilley, Colt Tyree, Tyler and Lilly Tanner, Jessica Burch, Hannah Holt, Justin Amos, Heather Shattles, and Katie Amos; and nine great grandchildren; sister: Virginia; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents: Calvert and Stacey Tyree; brother: Tommy Tyree; and mother of his children: Gail Tyree.
ARLEY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Soggy Senior Day at Cullman County Fair

CULLMAN, Ala. – Despite the drizzling rain Wednesday morning, Cullman County residents over the age of 55 gathered for Senior Day at Cullman County Fair. The special day was sponsored by Comfort Care Home Health and Hospice, which provided free T-shirts to the first 500 attendees.  The day, billed as “Just a Small Town Throwdown,” saw entertainment from the Cullman Active Adult Center’s Kickers dance line. Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry, Lt. Chad Whaley and Cullman County Commission Chairman Jeff Clemmons, along with County Commissioners Kerry Watson and Garry Marchman, attended and participated in the festivities with their favorite seniors.  Cullman County...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Bessie L. White

Bessie L. White, age 88 of Hanceville, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at the Magnolia Ridge Nursing Home in Gardendale. She was born Dec. 2, 1933, in Cullman, Alabama to John Henry Lake and Molly Edwards Lake. Bessie was a wonderful mother that helped with scouts, sports and just being an influence in their lives. Bessie was preceded in death by her husband: Feltus White; parents: John and Molly Lake; two sisters; and five brothers. She is survived by her son: Tim White; two nieces: Hilda and Sandy. Graveside services will be held on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Center Hill Cemetery with Brother Scott Deaton officiating. The family will receive friends on Wednesday evening from 5 until 8 p.m. at Hanceville Funeral Home. Hanceville Funeral Home is honored to serve the White Family.
HANCEVILLE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Volleyball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Truman Elbert Morgan

Truman Elbert Morgan, age 85, of Cullman, Alabama passed away on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. Truman was born November 23, 1936, in Cullman, Alabama to John Henry and Ruth May Albright Morgan. He is preceded in death by his parents; stepson: Rickey Witcher. A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. Survivors are sister: Joyce Shaw; brother: Dennis Morgan; step-daughter: Vickey Shabel; step-son: Shirley Witcher; grandchildren: Keith Witcher, Tammy Holt, Marcie Barton, Mitch (Christy) Witcher, Steven (Kristi) Witcher; several great and great great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews and other family. Moss Service Funeral Home directing.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Linda Gail Bridges

Linda Gail Bridges, age 68 of Haleyville, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at Walker Baptist Medical Center in Jasper. She was born on Nov. 29, 1953, in Cullman, Alabama to Verlie Moore and Jewell Parker Moore. Mrs. Bridges is survived by her husband: Dale Bridges of Haleyville. The family has chosen cremation and there will be no services. Hanceville Funeral Home is honored to serve the Bridges Family.
HALEYVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Henry Self Jr.

Funeral service for Henry Self Jr., 77, of Cullman will be at 12 noon, Thursday, Oct. 13th, 2022, at Cullman Funeral Home Chapel with interment in Mt. Carmel/Berlin Cemetery, Rev. Dudley Brock and Rev. Steve Rodgers will officiate. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until 12. Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Self family. Mr. Self passed away Oct. 10th, 2022.  He was born Aug. 18, 1945, to Henry Self Sr. and Alice Hammock Self. He was the owner of Surplus Sales in Berlin and worked for 35 years at Fruehauf Trailer Company.  Henry was a member of Oak Level Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother: William Franklin Self. Survivors include his son: Rickey Self; the mother of his son: Dianne Self Gober; nephew: Christopher (Linda) Self; his beloved dog: Marley; family and friends.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Nicholas Scott Phillips

Nicholas “Nick” Scott Phillips, age 53, of Cullman, Alabama passed away on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. Nick was born May 27, 1969, in Covington, Kentucky to Janet A. and Thelbert D. Phillips. Nick is survived by his sister: Nina M. Simpson (Shawn) Moyer; and his brother: Dwight E. Phillips; his nephew: Anthony J. (Yeisel) Simpson; his nephew: Travis Prescott Simpson; his great nephew: Michael A. Simpson; and his niece: Delana S. Moyer. Nick was preceded in death by his mother: Janet A. Phillips; his father: Thelbert D. Phillips; and his brother: Adam T. Phillips. Nick loved life and enjoyed living. He always wanted...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County, AL
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
597K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cullman Tribune is the oldest business and independent newspaper serving Cullman County. Our news content is hyper-local. Find local news, sports, editorials, military feature pieces, police reports, obituaries and a host of other topics.

 http://www.cullmantribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy