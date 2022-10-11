Eva Longoria’s Fashion Evolution Through the Years: Pics

Eva Longoria has long been a style icon in Hollywood. Ever since her breakout role as Gabrielle Solis on Desperate Housewives , her fashion choices have been adored. From pink sparkly dresses to timeless pantsuits, the movie star has a keen eye for the most trendy and classic looks.

Additionally, the Brooklyn Nine-Nine actress isn't afraid to show some skin with cutouts and plunging necklines — which always turn heads on the red carpet .

Both on and off screen, at events and at home, the Texas native consistently serves killer looks. Whether it's lounging in stylish bathing suits or wearing gorgeous sundresses , Longoria never misses. Her fashion sense is the perfect mixture of sexy and simple, making her closet everyone’s dream.

One of the actress’ most iconic looks was her ensemble at the 2002 Alma Awards. Longoria pulled up to the red carpet in a Barbie pink, glittery dress which hugged her figure in all the right places. Not only did her dress shine, but her shoes, bag and jewelry did too. With gorgeous gems hanging from her ears and a flashy necklace and bracelet, her look was the epitome of the early 2000s.

Another noteworthy outfit was the frock Longoria wore to the 2022 Global Gift Gala. Her black dress, designed by Roberto Cavalli, flaunted her figure with the side cutouts and strappy neckline. The sexy gown shined with gold hardware added to it, giving the ensemble a dramatic flair. While no jewels were present in this look, the gold accents and slicked back hair style was all the actress needed to have an unforgettable look.

The Grand Hotel alum doesn't only show her love for fashion by wearing it — she also designs it. In 2017, Longoria collaborated with The Limited and launched her own collection. In an interview with NBC News , she explained how she wanted her line to be ideal for the “everyday working woman,” and explained how adding designer to her resume was a childhood dream come true for her. Her gorgeous and affordable pieces included loungewear and other ensembles that are sure to wow in and outside of the office.

The fashion icon never disappoints when it comes to glitz and glam, and we’re taking a look back at her most memorable looks on the red carpet.

Keep scrolling to see how Longoria’s style evolved through the years: