A Healdsburg man is under arrest for DUI charges after a rollover crash in Rohnert Park. On Tuesday night, investigators say a white Subaru sedan parked at the west curb of State Farm Drive drove into the southbound lane directly into the path of a gray Subaru sedan. The two cars crashed into each other with enough force that the gray Subaru rolled over on its side trapping its 57-year-old female driver. Emergency personnel rushed to the scene and managed to free the driver and transport her to a local hospital with moderate, non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the white Subaru, 31-year-old Matthew Lyons from Healdsburg, was arrested on two DUI related charges. He was uninjured but taken to local hospital first as a precaution.

ROHNERT PARK, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO