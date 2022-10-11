Read full article on original website
Serial Burglar Arrested After Crashing Off Highway 101 in Petaluma
A serial burglar of Santa Rosa businesses has been arrested. About 30 commercial burglaries happened from the beginning of August through October 7th. Cops figured out that the suspect was 37-year-old Justin Garwood. He stole various items but usually money and cash boxes and registers. On October 7th, a deputy noticed a stolen pickup driven by Garwood on Highway 101 near Petaluma. Garwood saw the deputy and veered across the highway, hitting another motorist before going down a dirt embankment and crashing into a fence. He tried to get out with the vehicle, almost hitting a deputy, before fleeing on foot. Garwood was arrested and handed over to Santa Rosa Police for questioning.
Man Stabbed in Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds Parking Lot; No Arrests Made
Petaluma police are on the hunt for suspects after a man was stabbed in the parking lot of the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds. The man was stabbed in the back late Wednesday night and is expected to survive. Police say he was attacked during an argument in a dimly-lit area of the fairgrounds parking lot. Officers found a knife at the scene, which will be processed for fingerprints. Witnesses say there were at least four other people involved in the argument who all left in different vehicles. Petaluma police add that the victim is not being cooperative with investigators.
Suspect arrested in connection with Petaluma hit-and-run, DUI
PETALUMA (BCN) — Police in Petaluma have arrested a suspect in connection with a hit-and-run collision that occurred Wednesday. Jeremy Beckman, 36, of Cotati, was arrested on suspicion of DUI and hit-and-run, according to the Petaluma Police Department. On Wednesday at 6:08 p.m., officers responded to a report of a hit-and-run collision in the 400 […]
One Hurt, One Arrested in Rohnert Park Rollover Crash
A Healdsburg man is under arrest for DUI charges after a rollover crash in Rohnert Park. On Tuesday night, investigators say a white Subaru sedan parked at the west curb of State Farm Drive drove into the southbound lane directly into the path of a gray Subaru sedan. The two cars crashed into each other with enough force that the gray Subaru rolled over on its side trapping its 57-year-old female driver. Emergency personnel rushed to the scene and managed to free the driver and transport her to a local hospital with moderate, non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the white Subaru, 31-year-old Matthew Lyons from Healdsburg, was arrested on two DUI related charges. He was uninjured but taken to local hospital first as a precaution.
Hit and Run Suspect Arrested at Target Parking Lot in Petaluma
Petaluma police have arrested a DUI Hit and Run suspect. It happened Wednesday evening when a crash was reported in the Target parking lot on Kenilworth Drive. A damaged SUV was found but the driver was not. However, a few minutes later, the driver returned and told officers he was drunk and caused the crash. 36-year-old Jeremy Beckman was arrested for DUI and Hit and Run with a .12 percent blood alcohol content. Beckman was also on probation for a prior DUI.
Suspect arrested in deadly hit-and-run that killed Walnut Creek nail salon owner
WALNUT CREEK -- Police in Walnut Creek on Friday confirmed the recent arrest of a suspect in a deadly hit-and-run collision that killed the owner of a local nail salon earlier this month.In a press release issued Friday afternoon, police identified 29-year-old Brentwood resident Arck Ramirez as the suspect taken into custody in connection with the fatal hit-and-run that occurred on Oct. 1 near the intersection of N. Californian Blvd. and Civic Drive.The family of Chungthuy "Tammy" Le identified her as the victim in the crash that happened that day at around 7 p.m. Walnut Creek police said she died...
Woman Flees From Police In Lafayette – Crashes At 24/680 Split
A car stopped by police on eastbound Highway 24 in Lafayette Wednesday abruptly sped away, crashing in the 24/680 interchange and briefly closing the freeway to traffic. The incident was reported shortly after noon after police stopped a gold sedan on eastbound Highway 24 at Pleasant Hill Road. Police gave chase after the car sped away but the unidentified driver crashed her vehicle a short distance down the freeway – where she was removed from the wreckage of her car and arrested.
Arson suspected in fire at Novato playground for special needs children
NOVATO, Calif. (KRON) — An arsonist is suspected of intentionally igniting a fire on a playground that was in the process of being built for children with special needs, according to the Novato Police Department. The fire ignited around 11:37 p.m. Thursday at Pioneer Park on Simmons Lane in Novato. Police officers found parts of […]
Man stabbed in Petaluma parking lot
PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — One man was stabbed Wednesday night in a Petaluma parking lot, according to a news release from the Petaluma Police Department. Officers responded at approximately 10:20 p.m. to the Petaluma Valley Hospital to contact a victim who had suffered a stab wound, the release states. Through investigating, the officers learned that […]
Police: Elderly couple found dead in possible murder-suicide
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – The Santa Rosa Police Department announced a gruesome discovery Oct. 13 — a possible murder-suicide involving an elderly couple. Police received a phone call at 9:18 a.m. Wednesday about the possible murder-suicide in the 400 block of Meadowgreen Drive. The caller abruptly hung up. When officers entered the residence mentioned […]
Man Evades Law Enforcement—Collides with Ukiah Building—Flees on Foot—Remains At-Large
The following is a press release issued by the Ukiah Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 10-13-2022, at approximately 3:33 pm, Ukiah PD personnel attempted to stop the driver of a...
Man sitting in parked car dies in Hayward crash
HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — A man was sitting inside a car parked in Hayward when another driver’s vehicle slammed into the parked car, according to police. The man in the parked car was knocked unconscious and died at the scene, the Hayward Police Department stated. The crash happened just before 3 a.m. Saturday near the […]
San Leandro police: Man confesses to killing armored truck guard he previously worked with
Investigators say that the suspect had previously worked for the security company - in fact he worked with the victim for five days and was familiar with the route.
Suspected DUI driver arrested after 2 Subarus involved in Rohnert Park collision
ROHNERT PARK, Calif. (KRON) — Two drivers were hospitalized after two Subarus were involved in a vehicle collision Tuesday night in Rohnert Park, authorities announced in a Nixle alert. The incident happened around 8:35 p.m. on State Farm Drive between Commerced Boulevard and Professional Center Drive. Officers spotted a crash involving a white Subaru sedan […]
Castro Valley homeowner shot trying to prevent catalytic converter theft
(KRON) — A Castro Valley homeowner was shot early Wednesday morning by one of four suspects who were attempting to steal his catalytic converter, according to news release tweeted out by the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a report of shots fired at approximately 3:50 a.m. on the 4500 block of Sargent Avenue. […]
Antioch Police Arrest Driver Who Killed 12-Year-Old on Sycamore Drive, Injured 2 Others
ANTIOCH, CA — On October 11, 29-year-old Ray Shaqil Reeves was arrested and booked into the Martinez Detention Facilityfor vehicular manslaughter and 5 charges of assault with deadly weapon. The charges stem from a Sept. 16 crash on Sycamore Drive where at 3:21 pm, Antioch Police and Contra Costa...
Object in Roadway Causes to Early Morning Crashes on Vasco Road
At 4:03 am Tuesday, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District responded to a motorcycle crash on Vasco Road near the county line. The incident temporarily blocked traffic as crews worked the scene and it appears a tire or cement block were in the roadway which caused a 2-3 vehicle crash involving the motorcycle.
2 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Rohnert Park (Rohnert Park, CA)
The officials reported a motor vehicle accident in Rohnert Park on Tuesday night. The officials stated that two vehicles were involved in a crash on State Farm Drive between Commerced Boulevard and [..]
Arrest made in Daly City home invasion, robbery of elderly woman
DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) — A 70-year-old woman was assaulted and robbed after three men entered her Daly City home on Sept. 28, KRON4 reported. Security video shows at least one of the suspects dressed up as a utility worker. An arrest in the home invasion on the 100 block of Los Olivos Avenue was […]
Oakland woman arrested in killing of Army veteran at gas station
OAKLAND, Calif. - An Oakland woman was arrested and facing a murder charge for allegedly killing a bystander, an Army veteran, while exchanging gunfire with other people at a gas station in March. Authorities arrested 21-year-old Tyja Braswell on Tuesday in Oakland. She is being held at Santa Rita Jail...
