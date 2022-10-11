Read full article on original website
Should Texas Tech Go Back to the Classic Flat Double T?
Back in 2014, Texas Tech reintroduced the flat Double T on an Under Armour Jersey for the first time against Arkansas in Lubbock. The uniform was a Zach Thomas Era black helmet and uniform over gray pants. The look was a rousing hit, even though the game was a blowout in favor of the old Southwest Conference foe.
Carson Wentz fractures his finger, now what?
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) – Multiple reports confirm that Carson Wentz has suffered a fractured finger on his throwing hand. Wentz injured his finger during the Commanders’ Thursday night football game against the Chicago Bears. He apparently played through the injury, and the Commanders beat Chicago 12-7 to end a four-game losing streak. According to […]
NFL・
Devin Haney beats Kambosos to keep 4 world lightweight belts
MELBOURNE, Australia — (AP) — American Devin Haney remains the undisputed lightweight boxing champion after outclassing former titleholder George Kambosos Jr. yet again in Melbourne. Despite sustaining a cut on the right side of his face during the eighth round, the 23-year-old Haney was dominant on Sunday while...
Twitter reacts to the Utah Utes’ win over the USC Trojans
How Twitter reacted to the Utah Utes beating the USC Trojans at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City.
Guardians rally for 3 runs in the 9th to stun Yankees, take 2-1 advantage in ALDS
Only a day removed from a dramatic extra-inning win in Game 2 of the ALDS, the Cleveland Guardians shocked the New York Yankees again on Saturday. Trailing by two, the Guardians rallied for three runs in the ninth inning, earning a 6-5 win and a 2-1 advantage in the best-of-five series.
College Football Rankings Week 8: Tennessee Volunteers grab No. 1 spot, Penn State and USC collapse
Week 7 of the 2022 college football season is in the books and it surpassed sky-high expectations. Clashes between Alabama
NFL・
Commentary: Lincoln Riley and USC fail to achieve statement win as playoff hopes dim
What was supposed to officially herald USC's return to the elite echelons of college football turned into a nightmare for Lincoln Riley in loss to Utah.
Peña's 18th-inning HR sends Astros past Mariners for sweep
SEATTLE (AP) — Jeremy Peña and the Houston Astros just kept going. Scoreless inning after scoreless inning, as day turned into night in front of a frenzied crowd in Seattle. They eventually found a way. That’s how the Astros reached the AL Championship Series for the sixth straight year. It’s just what they do. Peña homered in the 18th inning, and the Astros beat the Mariners 1-0 on Saturday for a three-game sweep of their AL Division Series.
