NBA

ESPN 960 San Angelo

Should Texas Tech Go Back to the Classic Flat Double T?

Back in 2014, Texas Tech reintroduced the flat Double T on an Under Armour Jersey for the first time against Arkansas in Lubbock. The uniform was a Zach Thomas Era black helmet and uniform over gray pants. The look was a rousing hit, even though the game was a blowout in favor of the old Southwest Conference foe.
LUBBOCK, TX
DC News Now

Carson Wentz fractures his finger, now what?

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) – Multiple reports confirm that Carson Wentz has suffered a fractured finger on his throwing hand. Wentz injured his finger during the Commanders’ Thursday night football game against the Chicago Bears. He apparently played through the injury, and the Commanders beat Chicago 12-7 to end a four-game losing streak. According to […]
NFL
Action News Jax

Devin Haney beats Kambosos to keep 4 world lightweight belts

MELBOURNE, Australia — (AP) — American Devin Haney remains the undisputed lightweight boxing champion after outclassing former titleholder George Kambosos Jr. yet again in Melbourne. Despite sustaining a cut on the right side of his face during the eighth round, the 23-year-old Haney was dominant on Sunday while...
COMBAT SPORTS
State
Texas State
The Associated Press

Peña's 18th-inning HR sends Astros past Mariners for sweep

SEATTLE (AP) — Jeremy Peña and the Houston Astros just kept going. Scoreless inning after scoreless inning, as day turned into night in front of a frenzied crowd in Seattle. They eventually found a way. That’s how the Astros reached the AL Championship Series for the sixth straight year. It’s just what they do. Peña homered in the 18th inning, and the Astros beat the Mariners 1-0 on Saturday for a three-game sweep of their AL Division Series.
HOUSTON, TX
ESPN 960 San Angelo

ESPN 960 San Angelo

San Angelo, TX
ESPN 960 has the best sports coverage for San Angelo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

