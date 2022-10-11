Read full article on original website
Related
intheknow.com
Disney World guest catches family allegedly sneaking in little girl in stroller to avoid ticket price
A TikToker claims she captured a family using a baby stroller to game Disney World’s admission policy, and the footage is going viral. Disney World guest @myfrienditsmebarbie gained over 9.5 million views when she uploaded the video, surreptitiously captured while waiting in line at Disney World. Since then, more...
disneyfoodblog.com
2 Disney World Parks Are SOLD OUT for Next Week
Wait times have been increasing in Disney World recently, and we’ve also seen bigger crowds arriving in the parks. There’s a lot to do in Disney World in October, whether you like to check out all the holiday decor, eat limited-time treats, attend Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, or just enjoy the slightly cooler weather. It’s important to review the Disney World calendar before your visit and you still need a Park Reservation to get into a park — so we’ve compiled that info right here just for you!
WDW News Today
New Price Increases on Rapid Fill Cups At Walt Disney World Resort Hotels
On our most recent visit to Walt Disney World Resort, we noticed the Rapid Fill cups available to resort guests increased in price by $2.00. These cups allow refills for the entire length of your resort stay, with most standard non-alcoholic beverages being available. These refill stations are only available within resorts but can be used at any resort self-service refill station.
I worked at Disney World for 2 years. Here are 10 things I never buy at the parks.
I worked at the Orlando, Florida, theme parks and now I'm a travel planner, so I've figured out where to cut costs on food, tickets, and merchandise.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woman Caught Sneaking Child Into Disney Using Her Pram Splits Views
A video of Disney theme park guests who allegedly hid a child in a baby buggy to avoid paying an admission fee for the kid has gone viral on TikTok, where it received eight millions views at the time of this writing. The video, shared from the TikTok account Disney...
disneydining.com
The Disney World Ride No One Talks About
You’ve planned, budgeted, and packed for the most amazing Walt Disney World Resort vacation! While most Guests rush off to Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom… most miss a fun ride in plain sight. We call ourselves Disney pros, but even...
disneyfoodblog.com
Every Scheduled CLOSURE in Disney World This Week
Planning a trip to Disney World? We’d love to help you out!. There are a few things you should NOT forget to do before you leave. Make sure you’ve got all the Park Pass Reservations that you need, and take a look at our packing guide so that you don’t forget any essentials. And one more thing! Be sure to look at this list of everything that’ll be CLOSED at the parks and hotels for the coming week — you don’t want to be caught off guard by unexpected closures!
CNET
Disneyland Raises Ticket Prices Again
Disneyland has once again upped the pricing of its theme park tickets in California ahead of the Disney 100 Years of Wonder (Disney100) celebration kicking off in January. Under the new pricing, it can now cost guests up to $244 to attend both theme parks for a single day. First...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Being taken for a ride? How theme parks including Disneyland, Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando and SeaWorld are hiking prices after the pandemic (but 'day care for teens' Six Flags remains cheap)
They're some of the most popular places to visit in the world, drawing millions of excited children across the US every year. But Disney theme parks are breaking parents with extortionate ticket prices and eye-watering costs when families get inside. Costs for Disneyland in California rocketed to up to $244...
WDW News Today
Price Increases Hit Walt Disney World & Disneyland Resort, Genie+ Switches to Date-Based Rates, Menu Changes Come to Resort Hotels, and More: Daily Recap (10/11/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Tuesday, October 11, 2022.
disneydining.com
Fan-Favorite Disney Attraction Won’t Cost You a Park Ticket, and You Can’t Find it at a Disney Park
There are so many different rides and attractions at Disney Parks across the globe that it’s difficult for most fans to narrow down a list of their favorites to just one or two, but one very unique fan-favorite Disney attraction has drawn guests for more than 50 years now, and you won’t find it inside a Disney Park.
disneyfoodblog.com
Mickey Bars and Pretzels Get Price Increases at Select Disney World Spots
Disney World has dropped a BUNCH of price increases recently. We noticed that several popular restaurants got price increases (including places like Be Our Guest Restaurant and Chef Mickey’s), and Disney also upped the cost for Droid Depot and Savi’s Workshop. Now, we’ve got another update — in some spots, prices have increased for classic Disney snacks!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
disneyfoodblog.com
How to Prevent Price Increases From RUINING Your Disney World Trip
If you thought Disney World was expensive before, get ready. 💰. Price increases on tickets, food items, and more are not unusual at Disney World. Earlier in 2022, we saw HUNDREDS of price increases impact snacks and food items across Disney World restaurants. We’ve also seen sneaky ticket price increases put in place for 2022 and 2023. But October of 2022 brought with it even MORE increases on everything from photo sessions to Mickey’s Premium Ice Cream Bars. So how can you avoid having your budget severely impacted by price increases at the Most Magical Place on Earth? We’ve got some tips.
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney’s Riviera Resort Got NEW Menu Items, and We’re Trying it ALL!
‘Tis the season for lots of new eats at the Disney World hotels, apparently!. We recently got a bunch of new menu additions at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge, including items at Territory Lounge and Roaring Fork. Now, Disney World has announced even MORE menu changes at various restaurants around the resorts, including some exciting additions at a fan-favorite bar!
disneyfoodblog.com
Refillable Mugs Are Now MORE EXPENSIVE in Disney World
If you thought Disney was done with price increases, think again. Back in January of 2022, we saw hundreds of price increases on all kinds of food items. That happened again in October 2022. Mickey’s Premium Ice Cream Bars, pretzels, bottles of water, character meals, and more are all more expensive in the Most Magical Place on Earth. And now we’ve spotted another price increase.
disneyfoodblog.com
Deck the Halls (And Your Closet) With NEW Holiday Merchandise in Disney World!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. No, really — do you LOVE Disney holiday merchandise so much that you want to display that love on your accessories all year long? Well, you’re in luck because a new holiday Dooney & Bourke collection is here. We spotted the collection online, but now it has started to pop up in Disney World too!
disneyfoodblog.com
Plan Your Next Disney Vacation with the Latest DEALS and DISCOUNTS
It’s Halloween season at Disney World and there are some great travel times coming up! It’s a busy time of year at Disney World with the EPCOT Food & Wine Festival running through November 19th and the 50th anniversary celebration is still going strong, plus Halloween parties through the end of October and more holiday fun coming next month!
disneyfoodblog.com
Our Best Strategies for Saving On Breakfast at Disney World
They say that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. That’s might be especially true in Disney World because, well, breakfast usually means MICKEY WAFFLES. But it can also mean a fun character dining experience, or just some delicious Starbucks or Joffrey’s coffee and a snack. Whatever you prefer, though, it can get expensive to eat breakfast in Disney World. So here are our best tips to save on that first meal of the day!
Disney World Raises Key Prices (and You Pretty Much Have to Pay)
Every aspect of human society changed during the covid-19 pandemic. And Walt Disney’s (DIS) theme parks are certainly no exception. The days where locals with annual passes could drop by on a whim seem to be over, at least for now, TheStreet’s Dan Kline recently pointed out, as Orlando-based Disney World moved to a reservation system, meaning that “in order to visit one of the company's four Florida theme parks, you needed both a valid admission and a reservation.”
disneyfoodblog.com
Why We Think New Holiday Ears (and More) Are Coming to Disney World SOON
Sorry Halloween, but the holiday season is already creeping in and starting to take over. We haven’t decided on a costume, been trick-or-treating, or even seen all the scary movies that we have planned for this year, but we’re keeping a close eye on stocking stuffers and Christmas tree ornaments even as we embrace spooky season.
Comments / 0