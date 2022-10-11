NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street’s biggest comeback in years means stocks are rallying Thursday after roaring back from steep morning losses caused by a worse-than-expected report on inflation. The S&P 500 jumped 2.5% in afternoon trading after briefly surging 3% higher, a stunning reversal after earlier being down as much as 2.4% and touching its lowest level in nearly two years. Other markets around the world likewise veered sharply from losses to gains, while analysts offered possible reasons for the reversal but little that was concrete. Besides stocks, prices also initially tumbled for bonds and cryptocurrencies in the knee-jerk reaction to a disappointing report from the U.S. government, which showed inflation is spreading more widely across the economy. One component that’s closely followed by policy makers and investors accelerated to its hottest level in 40 years. That forced investors to brace for continued, big hikes to interest rates by the Federal Reserve to get inflation under control, and the potential recession those moves could create. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell as many as 549 points shortly after the report’s release, and the Nasdaq was down as much as 3.2%.

