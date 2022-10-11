ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

The Half-Day Disney Ticket You Didn’t Know About

It seems that more and more, Guests visiting the Walt Disney World or Disneyland Resorts are becoming increasingly vocal about the priciness of a Disney vacation. From increased ticket prices and expensive extras like Disney Genie to costly hotel rooms and the removal of Disney’s Magical Express, Disney Guests continually debate the price of a family trip to a Disney theme park.
WDW News Today

New Price Increases on Rapid Fill Cups At Walt Disney World Resort Hotels

On our most recent visit to Walt Disney World Resort, we noticed the Rapid Fill cups available to resort guests increased in price by $2.00. These cups allow refills for the entire length of your resort stay, with most standard non-alcoholic beverages being available. These refill stations are only available within resorts but can be used at any resort self-service refill station.
WDW News Today

Rise of the Resistance Individual Lightning Lane Jumps to $25 at Disneyland

Price increases hit Disney Genie+ and Individual Lightning Lane at Disneyland Resort this morning, and with the new varied pricing scale, we’re already seeing new highs. Individual Lightning Lane access for Rise of the Resistance is selling at $25 per person today. Formerly, access was priced at $20 maximum with flex pricing.
disneydining.com

Disney Announces MagicBand+ Disneyland Launch Date!

In September 2021, Disney announced that it would soon be introducing a new kind of MagicBand, called MagicBand+. The new MagicBand+ would have all the features of a traditional MagicBand PLUS it would be rechargeable and would be interactive. Nearly one year later — in July 2022 — the bands were finally introduced. And now they will soon debut at Disneyland Resort.
WDW News Today

Price Increases Hit Walt Disney World & Disneyland Resort, Genie+ Switches to Date-Based Rates, Menu Changes Come to Resort Hotels, and More: Daily Recap (10/11/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Tuesday, October 11, 2022.
disneyfoodblog.com

Ryan Reynolds Is Producing a NEW Movie for Disney

Sometimes Disney movies inspire attractions in the theme parks, and sometimes theme park attractions inspire Disney movies!. We’ve seen rides like Haunted Mansion, Jungle Cruise, Pirates of the Caribbean inspire Disney movies, while other rides, like Seven Dwarfs Mine Train, Rise of the Resistance, and Flight of Passage are all based on movies. But, there are more things than just rides in the parks that can inspire movies. And, it was just announced that another Disney movie is being made based off of something in the theme parks!
disneyfoodblog.com

Why We Think New Holiday Ears (and More) Are Coming to Disney World SOON

Sorry Halloween, but the holiday season is already creeping in and starting to take over. We haven’t decided on a costume, been trick-or-treating, or even seen all the scary movies that we have planned for this year, but we’re keeping a close eye on stocking stuffers and Christmas tree ornaments even as we embrace spooky season.
disneyfoodblog.com

Disney’s Riviera Resort Got NEW Menu Items, and We’re Trying it ALL!

‘Tis the season for lots of new eats at the Disney World hotels, apparently!. We recently got a bunch of new menu additions at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge, including items at Territory Lounge and Roaring Fork. Now, Disney World has announced even MORE menu changes at various restaurants around the resorts, including some exciting additions at a fan-favorite bar!
disneyfoodblog.com

Tickets and Reservations Now OPEN for Disney’s 100th Anniversary Event

The Walt Disney Company’s 100th anniversary is coming up soon, and the main hub for the celebration will be Disneyland Resort. The party is slated to begin on January 27th, 2023. Previously, Disney had paused theme park reservations and ticket purchases for Disneyland and Disney California Adventure from January...
disneyfoodblog.com

Where to Get Disney World’s New 50th Anniversary Spirit Jersey for CHEAPER

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Disney World’s 50th Anniversary celebrations have now been running for more than a year, but Disney’s not slowing down with the new merchandise!. We’ve continued to see...
disneyfoodblog.com

PHOTOS: See What’s CHANGED at the Belle Vue Lounge in Disney World

The BoardWalk Deli recently opened, The Cake Bake Shop is bringing desserts to the BoardWalk soon, and the BoardWalk Inn will be “reinvigorated” with changes in the lobby, lounge, and guest rooms. And now there’s a BIG change in one space inside BoardWalk Inn!. We took a...
disneyfoodblog.com

Chef Mickey’s Sees Price INCREASES in Disney World

Get ready — 🚨 dining is getting MORE expensive in Disney World. 🚨. Hundreds of price increases impacted Disney World restaurants back in early 2022, and again in October. From bottled water and soda price increases to increases on Mickey’s Premium Ice Cream Bars, there’s a lot to unpack in Disney’s latest reveals. But if you’re a big character dining fan, then there’s one particular update you need to know about at Chef Mickey’s.
disneyfoodblog.com

Refillable Mugs Are Now MORE EXPENSIVE in Disney World

If you thought Disney was done with price increases, think again. Back in January of 2022, we saw hundreds of price increases on all kinds of food items. That happened again in October 2022. Mickey’s Premium Ice Cream Bars, pretzels, bottles of water, character meals, and more are all more expensive in the Most Magical Place on Earth. And now we’ve spotted another price increase.
