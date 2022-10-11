Read full article on original website
intheknow.com
Disney World guest catches family allegedly sneaking in little girl in stroller to avoid ticket price
A TikToker claims she captured a family using a baby stroller to game Disney World’s admission policy, and the footage is going viral. Disney World guest @myfrienditsmebarbie gained over 9.5 million views when she uploaded the video, surreptitiously captured while waiting in line at Disney World. Since then, more...
disneytips.com
The Half-Day Disney Ticket You Didn’t Know About
It seems that more and more, Guests visiting the Walt Disney World or Disneyland Resorts are becoming increasingly vocal about the priciness of a Disney vacation. From increased ticket prices and expensive extras like Disney Genie to costly hotel rooms and the removal of Disney’s Magical Express, Disney Guests continually debate the price of a family trip to a Disney theme park.
WTF?! Disney Won't Refund Families After Hurricane Cancellations
If you had tickets to visit Disney World this week, you’re probably not a happy camper. The devastating arrival of Hurricane Ian on September 28 meant the Orlando, Florida, theme park was closed. And it remained closed for several days to “closely monitor” the weather event. As if that’s not enough reason to feel down, Disney will not refund you for any of those missed days.
disneyfoodblog.com
2 Disney World Parks Are SOLD OUT for Next Week
Wait times have been increasing in Disney World recently, and we’ve also seen bigger crowds arriving in the parks. There’s a lot to do in Disney World in October, whether you like to check out all the holiday decor, eat limited-time treats, attend Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, or just enjoy the slightly cooler weather. It’s important to review the Disney World calendar before your visit and you still need a Park Reservation to get into a park — so we’ve compiled that info right here just for you!
disneydining.com
Fan-Favorite Disney Attraction Won’t Cost You a Park Ticket, and You Can’t Find it at a Disney Park
There are so many different rides and attractions at Disney Parks across the globe that it’s difficult for most fans to narrow down a list of their favorites to just one or two, but one very unique fan-favorite Disney attraction has drawn guests for more than 50 years now, and you won’t find it inside a Disney Park.
WDW News Today
New Price Increases on Rapid Fill Cups At Walt Disney World Resort Hotels
On our most recent visit to Walt Disney World Resort, we noticed the Rapid Fill cups available to resort guests increased in price by $2.00. These cups allow refills for the entire length of your resort stay, with most standard non-alcoholic beverages being available. These refill stations are only available within resorts but can be used at any resort self-service refill station.
WDW News Today
First Look at Disney 100 Years of Wonder Mickey Popcorn Bucket and Spirit Jersey Coming to Disneyland Resort Next Year
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. With the announcement of the Disney 100 Years of Wonder Celebration at Disneyland Resort next year, Disney has previewed some of the special merchandise that will be available. A purple and silver chromatic Mickey popcorn bucket will...
WDW News Today
Rise of the Resistance Individual Lightning Lane Jumps to $25 at Disneyland
Price increases hit Disney Genie+ and Individual Lightning Lane at Disneyland Resort this morning, and with the new varied pricing scale, we’re already seeing new highs. Individual Lightning Lane access for Rise of the Resistance is selling at $25 per person today. Formerly, access was priced at $20 maximum with flex pricing.
disneydining.com
Disney Announces MagicBand+ Disneyland Launch Date!
In September 2021, Disney announced that it would soon be introducing a new kind of MagicBand, called MagicBand+. The new MagicBand+ would have all the features of a traditional MagicBand PLUS it would be rechargeable and would be interactive. Nearly one year later — in July 2022 — the bands were finally introduced. And now they will soon debut at Disneyland Resort.
WDW News Today
Price Increases Hit Walt Disney World & Disneyland Resort, Genie+ Switches to Date-Based Rates, Menu Changes Come to Resort Hotels, and More: Daily Recap (10/11/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Tuesday, October 11, 2022.
Disney World And Disneyland Trips Just Got A Lot More Expensive
Disney World And Disneyland just implemented some of the most far reaching price increases we've ever seen.
disneyfoodblog.com
5 BIGGEST Disney World Price Increases This Week and How to Cheat the System
If you’re wondering why your wallet is crying in the corner, it’s probably because Disney World just increased prices on all kinds of food, experiences, and souvenirs. This isn’t the first time we’ve seen a wave of price increases hit the parks (far from it), but it drives home the idea that Disney vacations are expensive and only getting pricier.
disneyfoodblog.com
Plan Your Next Disney Vacation with the Latest DEALS and DISCOUNTS
It’s Halloween season at Disney World and there are some great travel times coming up! It’s a busy time of year at Disney World with the EPCOT Food & Wine Festival running through November 19th and the 50th anniversary celebration is still going strong, plus Halloween parties through the end of October and more holiday fun coming next month!
disneyfoodblog.com
How to Prevent Price Increases From RUINING Your Disney World Trip
If you thought Disney World was expensive before, get ready. 💰. Price increases on tickets, food items, and more are not unusual at Disney World. Earlier in 2022, we saw HUNDREDS of price increases impact snacks and food items across Disney World restaurants. We’ve also seen sneaky ticket price increases put in place for 2022 and 2023. But October of 2022 brought with it even MORE increases on everything from photo sessions to Mickey’s Premium Ice Cream Bars. So how can you avoid having your budget severely impacted by price increases at the Most Magical Place on Earth? We’ve got some tips.
disneyfoodblog.com
Why We Think New Holiday Ears (and More) Are Coming to Disney World SOON
Sorry Halloween, but the holiday season is already creeping in and starting to take over. We haven’t decided on a costume, been trick-or-treating, or even seen all the scary movies that we have planned for this year, but we’re keeping a close eye on stocking stuffers and Christmas tree ornaments even as we embrace spooky season.
disneyfoodblog.com
Mickey Bars and Pretzels Get Price Increases at Select Disney World Spots
Disney World has dropped a BUNCH of price increases recently. We noticed that several popular restaurants got price increases (including places like Be Our Guest Restaurant and Chef Mickey’s), and Disney also upped the cost for Droid Depot and Savi’s Workshop. Now, we’ve got another update — in some spots, prices have increased for classic Disney snacks!
disneyfoodblog.com
A Haunted Mansion-Themed Disney Wedding?? Sign Us Up!
Raise your hand if you’ve ever dreamed of getting married in a Disney Park. 🙋♀️ Raise your hand again if you’d love to get married in a Disney Park…with a Haunted Mansion theme. 🎃. It’s officially Halloween season and we’re ALL about the...
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney’s Riviera Resort Got NEW Menu Items, and We’re Trying it ALL!
‘Tis the season for lots of new eats at the Disney World hotels, apparently!. We recently got a bunch of new menu additions at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge, including items at Territory Lounge and Roaring Fork. Now, Disney World has announced even MORE menu changes at various restaurants around the resorts, including some exciting additions at a fan-favorite bar!
disneyfoodblog.com
Ryan Reynolds Is Producing a NEW Movie for Disney
Sometimes Disney movies inspire attractions in the theme parks, and sometimes theme park attractions inspire Disney movies!. We’ve seen rides like Haunted Mansion, Jungle Cruise, Pirates of the Caribbean inspire Disney movies, while other rides, like Seven Dwarfs Mine Train, Rise of the Resistance, and Flight of Passage are all based on movies. But, there are more things than just rides in the parks that can inspire movies. And, it was just announced that another Disney movie is being made based off of something in the theme parks!
disneyfoodblog.com
Build Your Own Disney Castle At Home With These Kits!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Is there anything more iconic than a Disney Castle?. From the sweeping spires of Cinderella Castle in Disney World to the classic Bavarian style of Sleeping Beauty Castle in...
