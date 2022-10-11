Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NBC Bay Area
Chavez vs. Mahan: Closer Look at Candidates Seeking to Become San Jose's Next Mayor
San Jose is set to get a new mayor. With current Mayor Sam Liccardo terming out, voters have two candidates to decide between: Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez, who is largely backed by labor interests, and city Councilman Matt Mahan, backed largely by the city's business community. Both candidates...
SFist
Retired Judge Files State Bar Complaint Against SF District Attorney Brooke Jenkins, Citing Dishonest Conduct
Ahead of the November election in which mayoral appointee to the SF DA's office Brooke Jenkins is hoping to be elected by the people, there appears to be at least one October surprise. As KTVU first reported, retired Superior Court Judge Martha Goldin filed a complaint with the State Bar...
NBC Bay Area
Contra Costa County Reassures Voters Every Ballot Will Be Safe, Counted
Contra Costa County is taking every step it can to make sure voters know their ballots are safe and every one of them will be accurately counted. The county tested its Dominion ballot tabulating machines Friday morning, a state requirement to ensure accuracy before the election. “My experience with dominion...
Santa Clara candidate attacked with slurs, death threats
The Santa Clara mayoral race is turning ugly and life threatening for one candidate. Councilmember and mayoral candidate Anthony Becker said in the past few months he has received death threats and been subjected to homophobic slurs, as the city’s first openly gay policymaker. He said his partner has also been harassed. Becker wants his opponent, incumbent Mayor Lisa Gillmor, to speak out and stop the discriminatory behavior against him and the LGBTQ community.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
SJPD got more than $41M budget increase as department faced calls to defund police, data shows
Police records obtained by the I-Team show during the 2019-2020 fiscal year, there were 514 officers who used force 1,323 times -- 77 of those officers used force up to 15 times repeatedly.
gilroylife.com
Breaking news: Petition to recall councilmember Armendariz goes to county ROV
Armendariz told the city council she will not resign, says recall proponents should withdraw petition. City Clerk Thai Pham verified that the minimum number of petitions have been signed and submitted by Gilroy voters for a special election that, if held next year, may remove Councilmember Rebeca Armendariz from office.
santaclaranews.org
BREAKING: Recall Effort Launched Against Anthony Becker, Suds Jain and Kevin Park for “Potential Corruption and Wrongdoing”
Today, at Santa Clara City Hall approximately 40 residents gathered to form a committee to recall Councilmembers Anthony Becker, Suds Jain and Kevin Park. Committee member Teresa O’Neill said that Santa Clarans “are fighting back against potential corruption and wrongdoing with this recall project.”. Recall organizer Burt Field...
santaclaranews.org
BREAKING: Santa Clara Police Chief Calls for District Attorney to Investigate Grand Jury Findings About 49er Five
Santa Clara Police Chief Pat Nikolai made an official request for Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen to Investigate the findings of the Civil Grand Jury Report, “Unsportsmanlike Conduct.” Wow. The report was officially released yesterday. It was leaked and appeared in media reports on Friday. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTVU FOX 2
Former school superintendent in San Jose awarded $2 million in gender discrimination verdict
A U.S. District Court has awarded over $2 million to a former superintendent for San Jose’s Evergreen School District. The veteran educator filed a gender discrimination lawsuit back in 2020, claiming she was being paid less than her male colleague.
climaterwc.com
Redwood City Council candidates face barrage from business community
Candidates for the Redwood City Council race perhaps got more than what they bargained for when they appeared at a forum sponsored by the Redwood City Downtown Business Association on October 11. The audience of business owners peppered current councilmember Diane Howard and aspiring councilors Margaret Becker, Alison Madden, Chris...
NBC Bay Area
San Francisco Public Defender Reacts to City's Drug Crackdown
San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood is ground zero for the city's opioid crisis. But the city's public defender said the mayor and district attorney's latest effort to solve it won't work. “As the war on drugs has demonstrated, criminalizing the supply has done nothing to reduce the demand,” said San...
rwcpulse.com
Blog: The Tragic Murder of Louise Anderson
On the morning of Jan. 27, 1968, the battered body of a young woman was found in a snowbank near Skyline Boulevard and Old La Honda Road near Woodside. The woman had been stabbed and sexually assaulted. The body was identified via fingerprints as belonging to Mrs. Fairley Louise Anderson, a resident of West 41st Avenue in San Mateo. Law enforcement determined the body had been dragged through two barbed wire fences and dumped while still alive, where she died of exposure or blood loss or a combination of the two.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gilroy councilwoman who threw fatal Halloween party may face recall
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – The Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters has received a petition seeking to recall Gilroy councilwoman Rebeca Armendariz. The county office confirmed the news to KRON4 on Oct. 13 but could not confirm when it received the petition. The office has a month to verify the signatures, excluding weekends […]
hoodline.com
San Jose is paying $500 to homeless people willing to leave airport-adjacent encampment
The city of San Jose is trying a new tactic to help clear out a large homeless encampment near Mineta San Jose International Airport that is filled with old RVs, trailers, and cars. City Officials are now handing out $500 to anyone that is willing to relocate or have their vehicle towed away. The city started cleaning up the encampment at Columbus Park on October 11th. According to NBC Bay Area, “97 RVs, trailers, and vehicles were still at the site. Fifteen owners of those vehicles were ready to take the $500. About fifteen others also expressed interest.”
NBC Bay Area
Another Bay Area Exodus? New Report Shows Many Residents May Consider Leaving
New numbers from the U.S. Census show that Bay Area residents are more likely to consider moving out of the area than people in other major metropolitan areas. But the reasons why are still up for debate. San Francisco resident Jimmy Figueroa said he understands why the new Census numbers...
SF voters to decide on reopening JFK Drive to cars in Golden Gate Park
SAN FRANCISCO -- With election day looming in less than a month, on Thursday KPIX 5 takes a closer look at what's at stake when San Francisco voters decide whether to reopen JFK Drive to cars.Proposition J will affirm that JFK Drive remain a pedestrian and bicycle promenade with a restriction on where cars are allowed.Muralist Josue Rojas isn't your typical artist. He likes to paint on a big canvas "There is this myth about artists being locked away like Van Gough. The idea of doing things like murals -- street art, graffiti -- it flies in the face of...
Parking battles highlight East San Jose’s struggles
With the sun setting over East San Jose, Rabia Khan pointed to the maintenance hole cover in the street she and her friends used as a makeshift pitcher’s mound as children, running freely along the street’s curbs. “I used to play on this street all the time,” she...
Bay Area school shooter hoax: Swatting can leave psychological trauma for everyone, experts say
Various Bay Area police departments received false calls Wednesday that reported an active shooter at schools -- which turned out to be incidents of swatting. This is a trend nationwide, and many mental health experts say it can cause some serious problems.
NBC Bay Area
Oakland Senior Center Alarm System Cited by Inspectors Week Before Fire
Fire inspectors issued a citation for alarm-related “immediate life safety hazards” at Grand Lake Gardens senior living community the week before Friday’s early morning fire, records show. The fire started at the fifth floor of one of the two buildings in the 400 block of Santa Clara...
Years before 1st Fleet Week, Navy quietly sprayed S.F. with germs
Seventy-two years ago this month, a San Francisco man checked back into a local hospital after his recent prostate surger y, setting off a chain of events that revealed the existence of a covert U.S. military test conducted in the Bay Area. Just three weeks later, 75-year-old Edward Nevin was dead, after bacteria once thought harmless spread to his heart. Doctors found the same bacteria in 10 other patients over...
Comments / 0