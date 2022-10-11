ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

CNET

Disneyland's Newest Ride Is Opening Jan. 27

Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway will open at Disneyland on Jan. 27, ahead of the reopening of Mickey's Toontown in the spring, Disney Parks announced Thursday. The trackless ride, which opened at Disney World's Hollywood Studios in Florida back in early 2020, has been under construction at the California theme park for the past few years. During 2022, Toontown also closed down for refurbishment.
disneytips.com

The Half-Day Disney Ticket You Didn’t Know About

It seems that more and more, Guests visiting the Walt Disney World or Disneyland Resorts are becoming increasingly vocal about the priciness of a Disney vacation. From increased ticket prices and expensive extras like Disney Genie to costly hotel rooms and the removal of Disney’s Magical Express, Disney Guests continually debate the price of a family trip to a Disney theme park.
disneydining.com

Disney Announces MagicBand+ Disneyland Launch Date!

In September 2021, Disney announced that it would soon be introducing a new kind of MagicBand, called MagicBand+. The new MagicBand+ would have all the features of a traditional MagicBand PLUS it would be rechargeable and would be interactive. Nearly one year later — in July 2022 — the bands were finally introduced. And now they will soon debut at Disneyland Resort.
TheStreet

More Details Emerge About Universal Studios' Disney World Killer

Since Comcast's (CMCSA) Universal Studios added "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" in 2007, it's become an actual competitor for Walt Disney's (DIS) Disney World. Before the boy wizard and his friends were brought to Islands of Adventure in 2010 and Universal Studios in 2014, it could be argued that the Comcast park was secondary to what Disney offered.
disneytips.com

Disney Park Doubles the Price of Its “FastPass” Pack for One-Time Fee

The Disney Genie+ and individual Lightning Lanes seem like they are here to stay at both Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort. But would you be interested in paying a one-time fee for an ultimate “FastPass” package?. When visiting Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, or...
WDW News Today

Price Increases Hit Walt Disney World & Disneyland Resort, Genie+ Switches to Date-Based Rates, Menu Changes Come to Resort Hotels, and More: Daily Recap (10/11/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Tuesday, October 11, 2022.
WDW News Today

Rise of the Resistance Individual Lightning Lane Jumps to $25 at Disneyland

Price increases hit Disney Genie+ and Individual Lightning Lane at Disneyland Resort this morning, and with the new varied pricing scale, we’re already seeing new highs. Individual Lightning Lane access for Rise of the Resistance is selling at $25 per person today. Formerly, access was priced at $20 maximum with flex pricing.
disneyfoodblog.com

Refillable Mugs Are Now MORE EXPENSIVE in Disney World

If you thought Disney was done with price increases, think again. Back in January of 2022, we saw hundreds of price increases on all kinds of food items. That happened again in October 2022. Mickey’s Premium Ice Cream Bars, pretzels, bottles of water, character meals, and more are all more expensive in the Most Magical Place on Earth. And now we’ve spotted another price increase.
Cinemablend

Grown Adult At Disney The Worst, Interrupts Chewbacca And Rey Having A Fun Moment With Kids At Galaxy's Edge

As somebody who would have to classify himself as a “Disney Adult,” I generally would come to the defense of other adults at Disneyland or Walt Disney World. While some seem to feel that there’s something wrong with adults having fun in the Disney parks, nothing is further from the truth. There is, however, a line, and when you cross it, all bets are off.
USA TODAY

Disney World and Disneyland raise prices of Genie+ service

Guests who want to pay to skip long lines at Walt Disney World and Disneyland will have to spend a little more. Disney changed prices for its Disney Genie+ service, which allows visitors to get the next available entry time at popular attractions, and costs will now vary depending on how busy they are.
disneyfoodblog.com

Tickets and Reservations Now OPEN for Disney’s 100th Anniversary Event

The Walt Disney Company’s 100th anniversary is coming up soon, and the main hub for the celebration will be Disneyland Resort. The party is slated to begin on January 27th, 2023. Previously, Disney had paused theme park reservations and ticket purchases for Disneyland and Disney California Adventure from January...
disneyfoodblog.com

Where to Get Disney World’s New 50th Anniversary Spirit Jersey for CHEAPER

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Disney World’s 50th Anniversary celebrations have now been running for more than a year, but Disney’s not slowing down with the new merchandise!. We’ve continued to see...
disneyfoodblog.com

This Ghirardelli Sundae in Disney Springs Was So Good We Almost Forgot It Was Dairy-Free

Even though it’s officially fall, it seems as though Central Florida and Disney World haven’t quite gotten the memo. It’s still pretty hot in the Sunshine State, and we’re always looking to cool off with a delicious treat. You could opt for a Dole Whip at Magic Kingdom, or maybe a frozen martini at EPCOT. But, there’s a cold concoction option that doesn’t involve having to shell out for a park ticket — so come with us to the Ghirardelli Soda Fountain in Disney Springs to try it out!
disneyfoodblog.com

Disney Just Dropped Even More Holiday Merchandise ONLINE!

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Disney merchandise tends to be a passion of ours and lately, Disney has really been delivering. From new collections like the Disney x Vans 50th anniversary collection, the latest holiday Dooney and Bourke collections, and new Starbucks cups, our wallets have been looking pretty empty. Now, Disney has made it even easier to add a little holiday cheer to your home while you sit at home!
disneyfoodblog.com

Ryan Reynolds Is Producing a NEW Movie for Disney

Sometimes Disney movies inspire attractions in the theme parks, and sometimes theme park attractions inspire Disney movies!. We’ve seen rides like Haunted Mansion, Jungle Cruise, Pirates of the Caribbean inspire Disney movies, while other rides, like Seven Dwarfs Mine Train, Rise of the Resistance, and Flight of Passage are all based on movies. But, there are more things than just rides in the parks that can inspire movies. And, it was just announced that another Disney movie is being made based off of something in the theme parks!
MOVIES
disneyfoodblog.com

PRICING Revealed for Monsieur Paul’s Restaurant Reopening in Disney World

If you’re going to Disney World after October 18th of this year, you can dine at the (soon-to-be) newly reopened Monsieur Paul Restaurant in EPCOT. When it returns, Monsieur Paul is going to have a new prix fixe menu, which includes appetizers, a fish course, a meat course, a cheese board, and dessert. This spot is known for beautiful eats and an upscale atmosphere, but those luxuries don’t come cheap. Find out exactly how much this meal will cost!
