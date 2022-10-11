ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 5

Related
Vibe

50 Cent’s Oldest Son Calls His $6700/Month In Child Support Inadequate

Marquise Jackson — the eldest son of Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson — recently hopped on Instagram Live to discuss the amount of money he received a month from his father via child support. According to the spitting-image of Fif, the $6700 a month he received wasn’t quite enough to maintain the lifestyle he felt he deserved based on being related to the Queens rapper, especially while living in NYC.More from VIBE.comThe Game Blasts 50 Cent For Relationship With Estranged Son When Detailing Hypothetical Film50 Cent Producing 3 Horror Movies Under G-Unit Film & Television50 Cent Shares Preview For 'Hip Hop...
CELEBRITIES
Chrissie Massey

Rapper 50 Cent's 25-Year-Old Son Says $6,700 A Month In Child Support Is 'Not Enough'

50 Cent's son, Marquise Jackson, says his father's child support isn't enough to support his lifestyle.Wikimedia/Curtis Jackson. Marquise Jackson, the oldest child of Curtis Jackson (AKA 50 Cent), hopped on Instagram Live to trash his father's "measly" $6,700 a month child support monthly payment, claiming it wasn't enough to live comfortably in New York City. Jackson's son is 25, and reported he is "trying to rebuild his life."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
50 Cent
Shine My Crown

Ashanti Shares Graphic Photos of Sister While in Abusive Relationship

The sister of the famed “Princess of Hip Hop and R&B” has come out in support of Domestic Violence Awareness Month. In an Instagram post, Kenashia “Shia” Douglas, the sister of singer and songwriter Ashanti, revealed a string of gut-wrenching photos detailing the abuse she suffered while dating Slow Bucks, an entertainment executive with ties to rappers in the music industry.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Power 102.9 NoCo

Erica Banks Faces Backlash for Saying She Only Lets Attractive Women Go to the Club With Her

Erica Banks is facing backlash for a video in which she says she has physical requirements for the women that she goes clubbing with. On Monday (Sept. 19), a video surfaced of the "Buss It" rhymer talking about her preference when it comes to the look of the people she wants in her presence while partying. The Instagram video was reportedly leaked from Erica's Close Friends account on her Instagram Story. In the clip, the Dallas rhymer goes into detail about her qualifications.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Vibe

Diddy Sued By Woman Claiming To Be Kim Porter’s Niece

Diddy is facing legal action from a woman claiming to be Kim Porter’s niece. According to TMZ, the 52-year-old, legal name Sean Combs, is being sued by an unidentified person who claims she was wrongfully terminated by the Hip-Hop veteran. Referred to as Jane Doe, the claimant alleges Diddy, Tri Star Sports, and other entities fired her from work when she revealed she was pregnant. More from VIBE.comDiddy Performs Classic Records And New Tunes At 2022 iHeartRadio Music FestivalYung Miami Assures Fans She's Still Single While Dating Diddy50 Cent Trolls His Son's Mother For Allegedly Dating Diddy Roe claims she was...
CELEBRITIES
rolling out

Tiffany Haddish says she lost all her jobs over molestation lawsuit

Tiffany Haddish currently doesn’t have a job to her name due to the molestation lawsuit that was filed against her, but has now been dismissed. In a lawsuit obtained by “TMZ” on Sept. 1, comedians Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears were being accused of grooming a then-14-year-old girl and her then-seven-year-old brother and coercing them to film explicit skits.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

T.I. Reveals The Biggest Paycheck He’s Ever Received: 'It's A Lot Of Pressure'

T.I. has revealed the biggest paycheck he’s received throughout his career as a rapper, actor and record executive. During a recent interview with former NFL player Tony “The Closer” Robinson, the Atlanta native said he once received a check for a whopping $26 million. While he didn’t say where it came from, he admitted there’s a lot of pressure that comes with a figure like that, and that it’s even harder to keep it.
NFL
rolling out

rolling out

Atlanta, GA
110K+
Followers
7K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading source of Black culture, entertainment, financial, and political News

 https://rollingout.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy