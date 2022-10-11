ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

shefinds

Apple Experts Say You Should Delete These 3 Apps Immediately–They’re Ruining Your Phone!

To delete or not to delete — that is the ongoing burning question when it comes to apps and ways you can keep your iPhone and its battery in good shape. The apps that you use most can also be among those that are dwindling your phone’s battery down to nothing. And the more an app offers in terms of functionality and cool features, the more likely it is (usually) to be taxing on your phone’s battery and storage.
shefinds

4 Apps You Should Remove Immediately Because They’re Slowing Down Your iPhone

Your iPhone is slow and sluggish — and you’ve done everything you can to try and find solutions. You’re only charging it with Apple-certified accessories and maybe you’ve even kicked your overnight charging habit in favor or something less frequent but more effective. That’s all great, but the apps that you are using could still be doing a number on your device and dragging it to a snail’s pace.
daystech.org

Apple no longer signing iOS 16.0 and 16.0.1, blocking downgrades

IOS 16 was officially released to the public on September 12 after three months of beta testing. Since then, Apple has launched two minor updates: iOS 16.0.1 and iOS 16.0.2. Now, the corporate has stopped signing each iOS 16.0 and iOS 16.0.1, which implies customers can now not downgrade from iOS 16.0.2.
makeuseof.com

How to Find a Lost Android Phone

Lost your phone? There's no need to panic. Unlike in the past, there are several ways to find your misplaced or lost phone. And you don't even need to install any app on your Android phone to achieve this. All Android devices launched in the last few years feature a built-in anti-theft system, allowing you to track them if they are ever misplaced or lost.
laptopmag.com

Google replaces passwords on Android and Chrome — goodbye, phishing attacks

Google is kicking off its much-talked-about passwordless future, announcing the launch of passkey support to both Android and Chrome. Soon, all Android phone users will only need their fingerprint, face, or screen lock to sign into their accounts. As stated in the announcement, passkeys are a replacement for passwords that...
Phone Arena

Apple's AR headset will scan your iris for biometric authentication

The new frontier in mobile technology is here. Virtual/Augmented reality (i.e. AR and VR) is no longer confined to the realm of science fiction, but is rather a part of the long-term strategy of many American tech giants. This week, Meta (the company which changed its name in order to...
The Verge

Apple’s mixed reality headset reportedly lets you make payments with your eyes

Apple’s rumored virtual and augmented reality headset will reportedly use iris scanning tech for logins and payments, according to The Information. The report, which cites two people involved in developing the headset, says the scanning is supposed to make it easier for multiple people to use the headset with their own accounts.
Daily Collegian

BeReal isn’t the solution to social media

Throughout the rise of the internet and social media in general, we’ve established time and time again that who we are on social media isn’t true to who we are in real life. What if an app tried to flip the script? BeReal is one such app. Its mission statement is to “create an alternative to addictive social networks.”
BGR.com

All six of Google’s iOS 16 Lock Screen widgets are now available

The staggered rollout of Google’s iOS 16 Lock Screen widgets is finally complete. Last week, we pointed out that four of the six Lock Screen widgets Google announced on iOS 16 launch day were available, but now all six are out. The last two are Google Maps and Google Search — arguably the two sets of widgets that iPhone users wanted most.
