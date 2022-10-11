Read full article on original website
Apple Experts Say You Should Delete These 3 Apps Immediately–They’re Ruining Your Phone!
To delete or not to delete — that is the ongoing burning question when it comes to apps and ways you can keep your iPhone and its battery in good shape. The apps that you use most can also be among those that are dwindling your phone’s battery down to nothing. And the more an app offers in terms of functionality and cool features, the more likely it is (usually) to be taxing on your phone’s battery and storage.
4 Apps You Should Remove Immediately Because They’re Slowing Down Your iPhone
Your iPhone is slow and sluggish — and you’ve done everything you can to try and find solutions. You’re only charging it with Apple-certified accessories and maybe you’ve even kicked your overnight charging habit in favor or something less frequent but more effective. That’s all great, but the apps that you are using could still be doing a number on your device and dragging it to a snail’s pace.
Every Android user warned to check THREE things today – it’s risky not to
KEEPING your Android device safe from hackers is important if you value your privacy. Fortunately, your phone is loaded with useful security features to help you shield its contents from prying eyes. Google released the Android 12 operating system back in October 2021, and the update added new privacy and...
Millions warned of horror Android bug that lets strangers spy on you with phone camera
ANDROID users have been warned about a new hack threat that allows cyber crooks to spy on you through your phone's camera. Experts have uncovered a worrying new form of spyware that attackers could use to take pictures, as well as record video and audio. And that's not the only...
daystech.org
iOS 16 Has An Amazing New iPhone Privacy Feature—Here’s How To Use It
Apple’s iOS 16 has been out for simply over a month, together with a bunch of fantastic new options on your iPhone. One of the very best of those, in my view, is Safety Check. The headlines have up to now touted iOS 16’s Safety Check as a privateness...
daystech.org
Apple no longer signing iOS 16.0 and 16.0.1, blocking downgrades
IOS 16 was officially released to the public on September 12 after three months of beta testing. Since then, Apple has launched two minor updates: iOS 16.0.1 and iOS 16.0.2. Now, the corporate has stopped signing each iOS 16.0 and iOS 16.0.1, which implies customers can now not downgrade from iOS 16.0.2.
Apple making BIG change to your iPhone after fans moaned about new feature
APPLE is tweaking the iPhone's new battery symbol with a slightly slicker design. It follows Apple fan complaints over the fact that the battery icon didn't deplete as it drained. The new icon – introduced this month with iOS 16 – finally added a number to represent battery percentage....
Warning for Android users as Google confirms it’s shutting down important feature
GOOGLE is planning to shut down one of its assistant features. Android users need to be aware that a feature will soon be leaving their device despite only being launched last year. According to 9to5Google, Google is shutting down its Assistant Driving Mode dashboard. Users of the feature will know...
Google approves Truth Social for the Google Play Store
Truth Social, the social media app backed by former President Donald Trump, has been approved for the Google Play Store, Google said Wednesday.
makeuseof.com
How to Find a Lost Android Phone
Lost your phone? There's no need to panic. Unlike in the past, there are several ways to find your misplaced or lost phone. And you don't even need to install any app on your Android phone to achieve this. All Android devices launched in the last few years feature a built-in anti-theft system, allowing you to track them if they are ever misplaced or lost.
CNET
With iOS 16, Here's How to Recover Deleted Text Messages on Your iPhone
It might seem surprising, but if you ever wanted to recover a deleted text message on iOS 15, the only way to do it was to hope you had a backup with that specific text message and then restore your iPhone. It's an arduous process for what should be a...
laptopmag.com
Google replaces passwords on Android and Chrome — goodbye, phishing attacks
Google is kicking off its much-talked-about passwordless future, announcing the launch of passkey support to both Android and Chrome. Soon, all Android phone users will only need their fingerprint, face, or screen lock to sign into their accounts. As stated in the announcement, passkeys are a replacement for passwords that...
Phone Arena
Apple's AR headset will scan your iris for biometric authentication
The new frontier in mobile technology is here. Virtual/Augmented reality (i.e. AR and VR) is no longer confined to the realm of science fiction, but is rather a part of the long-term strategy of many American tech giants. This week, Meta (the company which changed its name in order to...
komando.com
All the things you can do on Android phones (but still can’t do on iPhones)
IPhones are the pinnacle of smartphone technology. Apple constantly raises the bar on battery life, capability and camera quality, but an iPhone can’t do everything. Tap or click here for four new iPhone features we love from iOS 16. You have a few perks over iPhone users if you’re...
The Verge
Apple’s mixed reality headset reportedly lets you make payments with your eyes
Apple’s rumored virtual and augmented reality headset will reportedly use iris scanning tech for logins and payments, according to The Information. The report, which cites two people involved in developing the headset, says the scanning is supposed to make it easier for multiple people to use the headset with their own accounts.
Daily Collegian
BeReal isn’t the solution to social media
Throughout the rise of the internet and social media in general, we’ve established time and time again that who we are on social media isn’t true to who we are in real life. What if an app tried to flip the script? BeReal is one such app. Its mission statement is to “create an alternative to addictive social networks.”
All six of Google’s iOS 16 Lock Screen widgets are now available
The staggered rollout of Google’s iOS 16 Lock Screen widgets is finally complete. Last week, we pointed out that four of the six Lock Screen widgets Google announced on iOS 16 launch day were available, but now all six are out. The last two are Google Maps and Google Search — arguably the two sets of widgets that iPhone users wanted most.
Fitbit to make Google accounts mandatory on new devices in 2023
Fitbit announced that it will begin requiring a Google Account in order to use new features and devices in 2023.
Microsoft unveils new 'Microsoft 365' hub app for Windows, mobile, and web
Microsoft has unveiled a big update to the Office app on Windows, Android, and iOS, at Microsoft Ignite 2022, which rebrands the app to “Microsoft 365” and adds a handful of new features and changes.
Google rolls out passkey support to Android and Chrome
Google has launched passkey support to both Chrome and Android as part of a broader effort to adopt passwordless sign-ins across apps and websites regardless of the platform.
