PlayStation Reveals New God of War PS5 Bundle
PlayStation has revealed that it will be releasing a new PS5 console bundle in the coming month alongside the launch of God of War Ragnarok. Although PlayStation has already had a pretty strong lineup of first-party titles throughout 2022, the forthcoming God of War sequel is easily going to be the biggest game that Sony releases this year. As such, the publisher is now looking to make it just a bit easier for those who want to pick up both Ragnarok and the latest PlayStation console in just a few short weeks.
My Hero Academia Cosplay Rocks The Dragon With Ryukyu
It's all hands on deck for both My Hero Academia's sixth season in the Shonen's anime adaptation as well as the Final Arc, as the professional heroes that populate Hero Society are lending a major assist to the young crime fighters that make up UA Academy's student body. One such hero has a Qurik which allows her to transform into a dragon, with Ryukyu not getting as much screen time as Endeavor, Hawks, or Mirko, but cosplayers clearly see something in the mentor to Uravity and Froppy.
My Dress-Up Darling Cosplay Dresses Marin for Season 2
My Dress-Up Darling will be coming back for a new anime in the near future, and one awesome cosplay is waiting for the big comeback by highlighting its main heroine, Marin Kitagawa! Although the Fall 2022 anime schedule is now underway with some of the most anticipated new releases of the year overall, it would do you well to remember how strong of a year it's been for anime already. Things got off to an explosive start with the Winter 2022 slate, and the biggest standout of that wave was a surprising romantic comedy debut that had a cult manga following.
Star Trek: Resurgence Delayed
The upcoming Star Trek video game Star Trek: Resurgence has officially been delayed. Previously set to release this year, the new video game from developer Dramatic Labs will now instead release in April 2023 for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via the Epic Games Store.
WWE's Bray Wyatt Delivers Amazing Promo and Teases New Persona in SmackDown Return
After making a much-celebrated return to WWE at Extreme Rules, Bray Wyatt was announced for this week's episode of SmackDown. Now the time is finally here, and boy did he not disappoint. Wyatt would arrive with a new theme song and his lantern in hand, and once he got to the ring things got even better, as he delivered a promo that was extremely genuine even when it was also furthering the story he was starting to tell. Then things took a swerve when the video screen popped up with what appeared to be him with the mask he had on at Extreme Rules, and it was almost like another side of him was issuing a threat. You can find the video below.
She-Hulk Season Finale Casts Stargirl Actor as a Major Hulk Character
In the season finale of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, fans were introduced to a character from the comic book source material, who most probably thought would not be showing up anytime soon. It's an appearance that hints at one of the biggest Hulk stories ever told, and has the potential to shift the direction the character takes from this point forward. Oh, and as a fun bonus, the character was played by actor Wil Deusner, who played Joey Zarick (the son of The Wizard) on HBO Max and The CW's acclaimed DC adaptation Stargirl. So, who is it and what does it mean?
Xbox Slams PlayStation Trolls in Viral Tweet
Since the days of the Super Nintendo and Sega Genesis, gamers have constantly been at war with one another over their preferred video game consoles. That longstanding tradition continues in the modern era with PlayStation and Xbox fans, often on social media. Not a day goes by where the official Xbox Twitter account doesn't post an innocuous Tweet, only for the company's social media person to be inundated with replies such as "PlayStation better." Xbox has now clapped back against the haters with a viral Tweet framed like a Halloween meme that's currently making the rounds.
HBO Max Announces Season 2 Premiere Date For Critically-Acclaimed Comedy
HBO Max revealed when fans can expect a new season of an original comedy on the service. Last year, people enjoyed Sort Of, as Bilal Baig's Sabi Mehboob navigated life as a millennial in Toronto, Canada. The first season ended with some changes on the way for the main character. Their friend Bessy is awake from that coma and their dad is also on the way from Dubai. It will be a lot for the ensemble to handle, but with the help from Seven and their friends, everything could work out right…sort of. On Instagram, the star let the fans know they could expect another batch of episodes on December 1. That might seem like a ways off, but Halloween is only in a few weeks and then the holiday sprint is on. Check out the poster for the new season right here down below!
Star Trek Reveals a Surprising Starfleet Member Joining Section 31
A surprising character joins the ranks of the secretive organization Section 31 in Star Trek: Lower Decks' most recent episode. SPOILERS for Star Trek: Lower Decks' latest episode, "Crisis Point 2: Paradoxus," follow. As a sequel to the original "Crisis Point" episode, it's no surprise that "Crisis Point 2: Paradoxus" is mostly a parody of Star Trek films. The episode sees Boimler trying to create his own holodeck movie experience that's better than the one Mariner made in the original "Crisis Point" episode. At the end of the episode, Boimler mentions that he's glad his story didn't end on a dark cliffhanger since he hates that.
The Classmate That Didn't Exist, "Purple Mommy," And 16 Other Creepy Childhood "Imaginary Friend" Stories
"My niece lived at my old childhood home and told me she had a 'friend' who asked why I went away. I asked who it was, and she described my old imaginary friend."
Steam Creator Valve Trademarks Mysterious New Project
Valve, the creator of the Steam platform and several hit games that exist within it, is apparently working on something new, something known currently as "Neon Prime." We don't know what that something is at this time given that it only exists as a trademark, but the way it's categorized indicates that it's indeed a game or at least some kind of software that could be considered such. Valve naturally has not said anything about its plans for Neon Prime at this time.
The Watcher’s true villain isn’t the secret stalker – it’s the creepy dad at its centre
There’s plenty to be scared of in The Watcher, Netflix’s latest collaboration with Ryan Murphy. Based on a true story, the thriller follows a family whose move from New York City to the New Jersey suburbs quickly becomes nightmarish. There’s a disturbing brother-sister neighbour duo who invite themselves onto (and into) the property as it suits. A spiky married couple across the street who have no qualms meddling in their garden. And a mystery stalker who sends them frightening letters, informing them that they’re constantly being watched and alluding to danger up ahead. Sharp scene cuts and surprise musical swells...
She-Hulk Finale Teased SPOILER's Comic-Accurate Costume in Plain Sight
The past two years of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have brought some major heroes and villains into the fold, subverting the expectations of their comic-accurate lore along the way. The latest project to do so is She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, which wrapped up its first season on Thursday with an Earth-shattering conclusion. The finale featured no shortage of cameo appearances, including Mary MacPherran / Titania (Jameela Jamil), who briefly returned to tussle during the episode's main fight scene. While Jamil's Titania has sported some epic outfits across the season (and even in real life), one blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment from the finale teased one of her comic-accurate looks. Spoilers for Episode 9 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, "Whose Show is This?", below! Only look if you want to know!
Cheaper Netflix Tier With Ads Launching Soon
Netflix's ad-supported tier will launch in November 2022, according to multiple reports. In the U.S., subscribers will be able to lower their monthly bill to $6.99 by accepting some ads during programming. The streaming giant is teaming with Microsoft to bring the ads to users, hopefully maximizing the experience by using algorithms to bring relevant ads in the same way Netflix tries to do with movies themselves. According to CNBC, the tier will include an average of four to five minutes of commercials each hour and won't give users the ability to download movies and TV series. A limited number of TV series and movies will initially be unavailable due to licensing restrictions, and the ads will run for 15 or 30 seconds in length and play before and during content.
PlayStation Plus Adding Over 20 New PS5 and PS4 Games in October 2022
PlayStation Plus is about to add over 20 new games that will be accessible across PS5 and PS4 in the coming week. While October 2022's free games for PS Plus Essential subscribers are already live, those who are members of PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium have been left wondering what new titles might be arriving for these tiers in the month. And while Sony took a bit longer than expected to unveil this slate, we now know what it will be comprised of.
What links RMS Tayleur and RMS Titanic? The Saturday quiz
1 What begins: “When in the Course of human events”?. 2 Which English county is a member of the Celtic Congress?. 3 Which novel’s original title was Margaret Hale?. 4 Which New York skyscraper has fender and hubcap decorations?. 5 Emma of Normandy was the mother of...
Overwatch 2 Announces Rewards For Massive Launch Week
Overwatch 2 had an incredibly successful launch week, gathering tens of millions of players in the process. Overwatch 2 has been one of the most anticipated games on the horizon for quite a while. Although it's not as drastic of a leap as some other video game sequels, it still provided some changes that fans have been hoping for, including making the game free-to-play. The sequel will also continue to expand over time with a PvE mode expected to arrive sometime in 2023. A lot of players were ready to see what Blizzard was cooking up for the sequel and hopped in, only to be met with a pretty chaotic launch week. Overwatch 2 immediately suffered a DDoS attack and had server issues for a good portion of the launch week. It also had controversial changes such as a phone number being required to login, bugs, and more that spoiled some fans' excitement.
Sauron Revealed in The Rings of Power Finale
After weeks of foreshadowing, Sauron finally revealed himself in the finale of The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power. It turns out that Sauron was hiding under our noses the entire time, as Galadriel learned that Halbrand was actually the Dark Lord during last night's episode. After going to Eregion for elvish healing, Halbrand quickly takes an interest in Celebrimbor's project to use mithril to create some sort of artifact that can be used to pass on the light of the Simarils onto the elves and prevent them from fading from Middle-Earth. Halbrand suggests a solution – combine the mithril with other metals to form an alloy and then use that new amplified metal to create a crown. Although Halbrand is never named as Annatar (a nom de plume meaning "Lord of Gifts", which Sauron used in The Simarillion), he does offer this advice as "a Gift."
Survivor's Jeff Probst Teases Potential International Crossover Season
This year, MTV's popular reality competition franchise The Challenge kicked off a global tournament that will see winners from several countries battle it out for a massive prize. It started with The Challenge USA, which aired on CBS, ahead of the full global showdown to come on Paramount+. Survivor is still Paramount's crown jewel when it comes to reality competitions, but the flagship CBS series has largely stayed separated from its international spinoffs. That could change sometime in the future, especially now that The Challenge has laid the groundwork.
Rings of Power Fans Loved That "Mind F-ck" Twist in Season Finale, "Y'all Did Us So Dirty"
Full spoilers for The Rings of Power will follow! The season one finale of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is now streaming and with it all eight episodes are out in the world, with the identity of some key characters also confirmed. Two key characters had their real identities revealed to the viewers at home, with Halbrand confirmed to be none other than Sauron (as many suspected) and The Stranger confirmed to actual be a Wizard (yes, perhaps even Gandalf the Grey). But what has many people buzzing online is the fact that The Rings of Power pulled a fast one on them at first and had them convinced someone else was Sauron.
