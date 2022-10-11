Read full article on original website
click orlando
Volusia County slowly reopens beach accesses, ramps after Hurricane Ian
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. – County officials said Hurricane Ian caused damage to most of Volusia’s beach access ramps and boardwalks after it swept through Central Florida over two weeks ago. Officials said while some have reopened, other areas are still too dangerous to let people on. [TRENDING:...
click orlando
Road closures, traffic congestion expected due to Pride, Biketoberfest weekend
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to come out for Pride and Biketoberfest this weekend, which could have a big impact on people’s commutes. Organizers said more than 200,000 are expected for the ‘Come out with Pride’ festival in Orlando, which is set...
spacecoastdaily.com
Cape Canaveral Lighthouse Foundation to Celebrate 154 Years During Event at American Muscle Car Museum Nov. 5
BREVARD COUNTY • CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA – The Cape Canaveral Lighthouse is 154 years old, and there will be a celebration during a special evening at the American Muscle Car Museum, a 123,000-square-foot complex that houses a collection of more than 300 cars. The American Muscle Car Museum...
click orlando
‘A little mini-United Nations:’ Kissimmee food truck park a magnet for Hispanic business owners
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – It’s considered to be Florida’s biggest food truck park. World Food Trucks, located in a parking lot off of W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway in Kissimmee, is also a popular place for Hispanic vendors. “We’ve got Mexican, we’ve got Venezuelan, we have Arab,” said...
spacecoastdaily.com
WATCH: Brevard Sheriff’s Office Major Junny to Be Inducted into American Police Hall of Fame Museum
BREVARD COUNTY SHERIFF WAYNE IVEY: I am excited to share with our community that everyone’s favorite Bloodhound, Major Junny, is being inducted into the American Police Hall of Fame Museum in Titusville. Junny is an amazing K-9 who does so much for our community. From carrying on the memory of Junny Rios-Martinez to searching for missing children and helping the Sheriff’s Office spread the word about crime prevention, Junny has dedicated his entire life to serving our community.
click orlando
SunRail to reopen Osceola County stations after Hurricane Ian damage
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – SunRail said it will reopen two of its Osceola County stations on Monday after repairing tracks damaged by Hurricane Ian. The Kissimmee and Poinciana stations were closed after the ground under a section of the railroad track washed away during the hurricane about two weeks ago.
click orlando
Orlando prepares for ‘Come out with Pride’ parade; new security measures announced
ORLANDO, Fla. – While it’s quiet at Lake Eola Thursday afternoon, you can still see signs of the city preparing for Pride weekend — like a traffic advisory sign warning drivers of potential delays ahead of the upcoming Come out with Pride parade. “We just want folks...
click orlando
2 weeks after Hurricane Ian, floodwater still covers major Seminole County road
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Part of State Road 46 remains closed in east Seminole County where water covers the road in Geneva towards Mims two weeks after Hurricane Ian. The water is slowly receding across the county, leaving 93 roads impassable as of Friday afternoon. Down at the Riverwalk...
click orlando
Flooding damage at Mims restaurant estimated at $2M, owner says
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Jason Reichman said his restaurant, the Loughman Lakeside, is still underwater two weeks after Hurricane Ian. “It’s probably about 3 to 4 feet most everywhere you go,” Reichman said. [TRENDING: Social Security payments set for big increase. Here’s what to know | Win...
click orlando
Here’s how long major flooding could last along St. Johns River
ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane Ian is long gone, but major flooding continues along the St. Johns River and its tributaries. It will take another week or more for the St. Johns to fall below major flood stage. The water may not completely recede until later in November as the...
click orlando
Space Coast Art Festival returns this weekend in Melbourne
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Space Coast Art Festival is returning to Melbourne this weekend, now in its 57th year. This free event will be hosted at The Avenue Viera on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. [TRENDING: Social Security...
click orlando
New White Castle Crave & Go location to launch in Orlando. Here’s when
ORLANDO, Fla. – White Castle plans to open its inaugural Crave & Go location in Orlando this month. Cravers will now be able to order through the app or online and pick up at the new 1,800 square feet of in-line space directly behind the Orlando Flagship Castle that previously opened in 2021. This location is set to open on Wednesday, Oct. 26.
spacecoastdaily.com
SpaceX to Launch Eutelsat HOTBIRD 13F Mission From Cape Canaveral Space Force Station Oct. 14
BREVARD COUNTY • CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA – SpaceX is targeting Friday, October 14, to launch the Eutelsat HOTBIRD 13F mission to a geosynchronous transfer orbit from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The 116-minute launch window opens at 11:26 p.m. ET. A...
click orlando
Florida Farmworkers Association hosts Orange County drive-up food drive
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Farmworkers Association hosted a food drive on Wednesday at their Apopka office to provide resources for those impacted by Hurricane Ian. Hurricane victims were able to pull into the group’s parking lot and have donations placed into their vehicles. [TRENDING: NASA sets...
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard County Event and Entertainment Best Bets, So Much to Do On the Space Coast!
Fran Cosmo, Former Lead Singer of BOSTON, to Perform in Concert at 36th Annual Space Coast State Fair Nov. 19. BREVARD COUNTY • VIERA, FLORIDA – Do you love all the great songs from the band BOSTON? A little bit of Boston is coming to the Space Coast this fall.
a-z-animals.com
How Many Alligators Live in Florida’s Massive Lake Kissimmee?
How Many Alligators Live in Florida's Massive Lake Kissimmee?. Alligators are quite a common sight in Florida, and while most Floridians are used to spotting the occasional baby alligator in a pond or pool, they are still an extremely cool sight. Although almost every freshwater lake across the state has alligators, some have a lot more than others.
click orlando
Law enforcement activity at shopping center in Seminole County creates traffic delays
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Law enforcement activity at a shopping center in Seminole County created traffic delays Thursday morning. The shopping center is located at Red Bug Lake and Tuskawilla roads. The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to a business in the plaza for reports of a device, which was later determined to not be an explosive.
floridaescape.com
Into The Wild At Central Florida Zoo
The Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens boasts an array of over 300 animals in Sanford, Florida but it also hosts a must-see event – Asian Lantern Festival: Into the Wild. It’s the only event in central Florida that celebrates the art, culture, and beauty of traditional lantern festivals...
spacecoastdaily.com
Arrests In Brevard County: October 12, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
click orlando
Here’s when Central Florida schools will have Hurricane Ian makeup days
ORLANDO, Fla. – Students and teachers throughout Central Florida have all returned to school after Hurricane Ian barreled through the state nearly two weeks ago. Now, Central Florida districts are working to determine when students will make up the school days missed due to the hurricane. [TRENDING: Video game...
