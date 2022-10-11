ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

spacecoastdaily.com

WATCH: Brevard Sheriff’s Office Major Junny to Be Inducted into American Police Hall of Fame Museum

BREVARD COUNTY SHERIFF WAYNE IVEY: I am excited to share with our community that everyone’s favorite Bloodhound, Major Junny, is being inducted into the American Police Hall of Fame Museum in Titusville. Junny is an amazing K-9 who does so much for our community. From carrying on the memory of Junny Rios-Martinez to searching for missing children and helping the Sheriff’s Office spread the word about crime prevention, Junny has dedicated his entire life to serving our community.
TITUSVILLE, FL
click orlando

Flooding damage at Mims restaurant estimated at $2M, owner says

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Jason Reichman said his restaurant, the Loughman Lakeside, is still underwater two weeks after Hurricane Ian. “It’s probably about 3 to 4 feet most everywhere you go,” Reichman said. [TRENDING: Social Security payments set for big increase. Here’s what to know | Win...
MIMS, FL
click orlando

Here’s how long major flooding could last along St. Johns River

ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane Ian is long gone, but major flooding continues along the St. Johns River and its tributaries. It will take another week or more for the St. Johns to fall below major flood stage. The water may not completely recede until later in November as the...
DELAND, FL
click orlando

Space Coast Art Festival returns this weekend in Melbourne

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Space Coast Art Festival is returning to Melbourne this weekend, now in its 57th year. This free event will be hosted at The Avenue Viera on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. [TRENDING: Social Security...
MELBOURNE, FL
click orlando

New White Castle Crave & Go location to launch in Orlando. Here’s when

ORLANDO, Fla. – White Castle plans to open its inaugural Crave & Go location in Orlando this month. Cravers will now be able to order through the app or online and pick up at the new 1,800 square feet of in-line space directly behind the Orlando Flagship Castle that previously opened in 2021. This location is set to open on Wednesday, Oct. 26.
ORLANDO, FL
a-z-animals.com

How Many Alligators Live in Florida’s Massive Lake Kissimmee?

How Many Alligators Live in Florida's Massive Lake Kissimmee?. Alligators are quite a common sight in Florida, and while most Floridians are used to spotting the occasional baby alligator in a pond or pool, they are still an extremely cool sight. Although almost every freshwater lake across the state has alligators, some have a lot more than others.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
floridaescape.com

Into The Wild At Central Florida Zoo

The Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens boasts an array of over 300 animals in Sanford, Florida but it also hosts a must-see event – Asian Lantern Festival: Into the Wild. It’s the only event in central Florida that celebrates the art, culture, and beauty of traditional lantern festivals...
SANFORD, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Arrests In Brevard County: October 12, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL

