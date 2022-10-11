ByungHo Park and the KT Wiz (78-60, 3rd in KBO) play the Kia Tigers (69-72, 5th in KBO) at Suwon KT Wiz Park on Thursday, October 13, 2022. As a team, the Kia Tigers are putting up 5.0 runs per game, which has them at 2nd in baseball. They have 707 runs while having a team OBP of .348. The Tigers have compiled 247 two-baggers as a team and have hit 110 balls out of the stadium. They have accrued 665 RBI's and 1,338 hits on the campaign, and their average at the plate is at .271. Kia is slugging .396 and have been called out on strikes 968 times, while drawing a walk on 536 occasions.

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO