Soccer

CBS Sports

Barcelona vs. Inter Milan score: Barca's Champions League hopes hanging by thread thanks to Robert Lewandowski

Barcelona's Champions League hopes for the 2022-23 season hang by a thread. In what looked set to be a shocking turn of events, Xavi's side were nearly eliminated from the group stage on Wednesday, blowing a lead at home to Inter Milan, only to rescue a late 3-3 draw to salvage a point and stay alive. While it is certainly better than a loss, the point does very little for the team's hopes of advancing from the group stage, needing a minor miracle to get through to the knockout stage.
Yardbarker

Inter Coach Simone Inzaghi: “Great Match Against Barcelona That We Could’ve Won, Focus On Salernitana & Fiorentina Before Viktoria Plzen”

Inter head coach Simone Inzaghi feels that his team played an excellent match to grab a 3-3 draw against Barcelona in the Champions League. Speaking to Amazon Prime after the match, the coach also noted that the team must immediately shift focus to their Serie A commitments rather than thinking that they have one foot in the knockout rounds.
CBS Sports

Europa League scores: Man United need late strike to beat Omonoia; Arsenal win while AS Roma draw Betis

Matchday 4 of Europa League play has seen the teams heading to the round of 32 from Group B decided as Fenerbache's 2-1 victory over AEK Larnaka and Rennes' defeating Dynamo Kyiv 1-0 putting both victors through. Arsenal also took control of Group A despite only playing three games so far with a 1-0 victory over Bodo/Glimt. Freiburg and Real Sociedad booked their spots in the knockout stages while Manchester United left it late as a goal from Scott McTominay secured a surprisingly close 1-0 victory over Omonia. Also, with a draw against Roma, Real Betis did just enough to qualify for knockouts while Jose Mourinho's side will worry as Ludogorets won 2-0 over HJK, seeing the Italian side stay in third place.
Yardbarker

Bonucci pens an open letter to Juventus fans

Leonardo Bonucci has penned an open letter to the Juventus fans ahead of their match against Torino this weekend. The Bianconeri have had a poor start to this season and they need to beat their neighbours after back-to-back losses in the league and Champions League. Bonucci is the club’s current...
FOX Sports

Perfect Napoli beats Ajax 4-2 to reach Champs League last 16

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — The superlatives are running out for Napoli and forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. Napoli advanced to the last 16 of the Champions League with two matches to spare after another goal and an assist from Kvaratskhelia helped his team beat Ajax 4-2 on Wednesday. The Italian club...
Yardbarker

Unhappy Juventus will sell any of their current players

Juventus has had a poor season, so it is predictable that the club is unhappy with its players. The Bianconeri invested in their playing squad in the last two seasons, and it is one of the strongest in Europe on paper. However, they have not been delivering the results on...
NBC Sports

Liverpool vs Manchester City projected lineups, form, head-to-head, prediction

Liverpool host Manchester City in a proper heavyweight clash in the Premier League on Sunday (watch live, 11:30am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com) at Anfield. These two teams have delivered games of the highest caliber in recent years as Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola have battled for every trophy going. With contrasting styles of play, and contrasting fortunes heading into this clash, there is so much intrigue swirling around this particular match.
