Police: Man accused of exposing himself at Suffolk County Community College
The incident happened in a bathroom on the Ammerman Campus last week on Oct. 5.
New Haven Teen Arrested in Connection to Multiple Armed Robberies
Ansonia Police said they've arrested an 18-year-old for his involvement in multiple armed robberies in Connecticut. Officials said the New Haven teenager was taken into custody on Oct. 6 for his role in an armed robbery at the Xtra Mart on Wakelee Street in July. Working with New Haven Police,...
School district: 13-year-old boy dies in Coram hit-and-run
CORAM, N.Y. -- A 13-year-old boy died from his injuries in a hit-and-run crash in Suffolk County, the William Floyd School District announced Thursday. Police said the boy and his 13-year-old sister were walking in the bike lane on Granny Road in Coram when they were hit just after 7 p.m. on Wednesday. The siblings were taken to Stony Brook University Hospital. The girl suffered minor injuries and was expected to be OK, police said.There was no immediate description of the car or driver in the hit-and-run. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Suffolk County Police Department's Major Case Unit detectives at 631-852-6555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.
Boy died saving sister from hit-and-run driver on Long Island, family says
CORAM, N.Y. (PIX11) — A 13-year-old boy is being remembered as a hero after his family says he died saving his sister from a hit-and-run driver on Long Island. Tyler Phillips and Krystal Randolph were struck by an SUV around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday while walking along Granny Road near Middle Island Road in Coram, according […]
13-year-old boy dies in Long Island hit-and-run
CORAM, N.Y. -- A grief-stricken Long Island family is pleading for help after two children were the victims of a hit-and-run driver. One did not survive. As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reported Thursday, the siblings were walking on a bicycle path in Coram because there are no sidewalks. "He's my hero," said Desari Mack. Her son, 13-year-old Tyler Phillips, was left for dead at the side the road by a driver who fled the scene. "He has no brain function. He's gone," she said. Tyler's organs are being donated. He was a middle school student in the William Floyd School District, which posted word of the...
Seen Them? Duo Wanted For Stealing Items, Shattering Door At Kings Park 7-Eleven
Authorities are searching for two people who are wanted in an incident that happened at a 7-Eleven on Long Island. A woman stole items from the store, located at 126 Pulaski Road in Kings Park, on Friday, Sept. 2, Suffolk County Police reported on Wednesday, Oct. 12. When an employee...
Brother and sister injured by hit-and-run driver on Long Island
CORAM, N.Y. -- Two siblings are hurt, one critically, following a hit-and-run Wednesday on Long Island. Police said the brother and sister, both 13 years old, were walking in the bike lane on Granny Road in Coram when they were struck just after 7 p.m.The teens were taken to Stony Brook University Hospital, where the boy was listed in critical condition. Police said the girl suffered minor injuries and is expected to be OK. There's no word on a description of the car police are looking for.
New Details Released After Bay Shore Man Nabbed In Kidnapping Of Woman
New details have been released after a 33-year-old man who is accused of kidnapping a woman on Long Island was apprehended following a pursuit. Holmark Garces, of Bay Shore, forced a woman who is known to him into a 1999 Toyota Corolla while she was walking in Brentwood on Grand Boulevard at Studley Street at about 8:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12, the Suffolk County Police Department said.
Seen Him? Man Wanted For Stealing $500 Worth Of Merchandise From Riverhead Store
Authorities asked the public for help locating a man who is accused of stealing merchandise from Lowe's on Long Island. A man stole merchandise valued at about $500 from the store, located at 1461 Old Country Road in Riverhead, on June 6, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers reported on Tuesday, Oct. 11.
Missing teen who provoked FBI search says he left Bridgeport to get away from a 'personal situation'
He says he needed to get away from "a personal situation in Bridgeport" that had "gotten out of control."
Police: 2 men wanted for Selden home burglary
Police say the two men entered a home on Adirondack Drive and stole several pieces of jewelry, including a gold ring.
5-Year-Old Falls From Second-Story Window In Hampton Bays
Police on Long Island are investigating after a 5-year-old child fell from a second-story window. The incident took place in Hampton Bays around 5:55 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 13. Police received a 911 call reporting the event and officers responded to the home along with Hampton Bays Volunteer Ambulance, according to Lt. Susan Ralph of the Southampton Police.
Family of boy fatally shot says they're disappointed with accused gunmen's plea deal
The family of a Bridgeport 12-year-old boy who was fatally shot walking home from the store says they're disappointed about a plea deal given to the accused gunman. Clinton Howell was killed during a drive-by shooting outside of their home a week before Christmas 2018. "It hurts. I cannot even...
Police Officers Hailed As Heroes For Reviving Long Island Woman
Two Long Island police officers are being honored for helping to save a woman in medical distress. The incident took place in Holtsville around 5:50 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13. According to the Suffolk County Police, Officers Frederick Reed and Stacey Byrnes along with the Holbrook Fire Department provided life-saving aid to a woman in medical distress in Holbrook.
VIDEO: Deadly stabbing under investigation in New Haven
Legal analyst Ryan McGuigan talks about today's Verdict in the Alex Jones trial. There's an easier way to get an absentee ballot this year.
5 NYPD officers hurt in crash and struggle with suspect who fled from Long Island
NYPD officers boxed in the suspect on local streets, and the suspect's car collided with the police cruisers.
Man Accused of Shooting New Haven Police Officer Appears in Court
Jose Claudio, 36, appeared in a New Haven Court on Tuesday after authorities say he shot a police officer last week. “He has shown by his actions he is a danger to society; he seriously injured a police officer in the line of duty,” prosecutors said. Family for both...
Attorneys seek psych defense for Lauren Pazienza, LI woman who fatally shoved 87-year-old
Attorneys for Lauren Pazienza, the Port Jefferson woman who fatally shoved 87-year-old voice teacher Barbara Gustern in Chelsea, filed a motion on Tuesday that indicated they intend to pursue a psychological defense.
Police make 2nd arrest in Dixwell Social Lounge shooting in Hamden
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police have a second man in custody in connection to a February shooting in the parking lot of the Dixwell Social Lounge in Hamden. A 34-year-old man was shot in the foot on Feb. 17, according to police. In the months since, Hamden police identified 39-year-old Donald Woodson as one of […]
Man from Orange sentenced for multiple crimes targeting same family over course of 1 year
A man from Orange has been sentenced for multiple crimes targeting the same family over the course of a year. Christopher Barretta's five children and wife watched on as Barretta was handcuffed and sentenced to 18 months behind bars. The 49-year-old had no criminal history prior to April 2020 where...
