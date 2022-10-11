ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Hampton, NY

NBC Connecticut

New Haven Teen Arrested in Connection to Multiple Armed Robberies

Ansonia Police said they've arrested an 18-year-old for his involvement in multiple armed robberies in Connecticut. Officials said the New Haven teenager was taken into custody on Oct. 6 for his role in an armed robbery at the Xtra Mart on Wakelee Street in July. Working with New Haven Police,...
NEW HAVEN, CT
CBS New York

School district: 13-year-old boy dies in Coram hit-and-run

CORAM, N.Y. -- A 13-year-old boy died from his injuries in a hit-and-run crash in Suffolk County, the William Floyd School District announced Thursday. Police said the boy and his 13-year-old sister were walking in the bike lane on Granny Road in Coram when they were hit just after 7 p.m. on Wednesday. The siblings were taken to Stony Brook University Hospital. The girl suffered minor injuries and was expected to be OK, police said.There was no immediate description of the car or driver in the hit-and-run. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Suffolk County Police Department's Major Case Unit detectives at 631-852-6555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. 
CORAM, NY
PIX11

Boy died saving sister from hit-and-run driver on Long Island, family says

CORAM, N.Y. (PIX11) — A 13-year-old boy is being remembered as a hero after his family says he died saving his sister from a hit-and-run driver on Long Island. Tyler Phillips and Krystal Randolph were struck by an SUV around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday while walking along Granny Road near Middle Island Road in Coram, according […]
CORAM, NY
CBS New York

13-year-old boy dies in Long Island hit-and-run

CORAM, N.Y. -- A grief-stricken Long Island family is pleading for help after two children were the victims of a hit-and-run driver. One did not survive. As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reported Thursday, the siblings were walking on a bicycle path in Coram because there are no sidewalks. "He's my hero," said Desari Mack. Her son, 13-year-old Tyler Phillips, was left for dead at the side the road by a driver who fled the scene. "He has no brain function. He's gone," she said. Tyler's organs are being donated. He was a middle school student in the William Floyd School District, which posted word of the...
CORAM, NY
CBS New York

Brother and sister injured by hit-and-run driver on Long Island

CORAM, N.Y. -- Two siblings are hurt, one critically, following a hit-and-run Wednesday on Long Island. Police said the brother and sister, both 13 years old, were walking in the bike lane on Granny Road in Coram when they were struck just after 7 p.m.The teens were taken to Stony Brook University Hospital, where the boy was listed in critical condition. Police said the girl suffered minor injuries and is expected to be OK. There's no word on a description of the car police are looking for. 
CORAM, NY
Daily Voice

New Details Released After Bay Shore Man Nabbed In Kidnapping Of Woman

New details have been released after a 33-year-old man who is accused of kidnapping a woman on Long Island was apprehended following a pursuit. Holmark Garces, of Bay Shore, forced a woman who is known to him into a 1999 Toyota Corolla while she was walking in Brentwood on Grand Boulevard at Studley Street at about 8:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12, the Suffolk County Police Department said.
BAY SHORE, NY
Daily Voice

5-Year-Old Falls From Second-Story Window In Hampton Bays

Police on Long Island are investigating after a 5-year-old child fell from a second-story window. The incident took place in Hampton Bays around 5:55 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 13. Police received a 911 call reporting the event and officers responded to the home along with Hampton Bays Volunteer Ambulance, according to Lt. Susan Ralph of the Southampton Police.
HAMPTON BAYS, NY
Daily Voice

Police Officers Hailed As Heroes For Reviving Long Island Woman

Two Long Island police officers are being honored for helping to save a woman in medical distress. The incident took place in Holtsville around 5:50 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13. According to the Suffolk County Police, Officers Frederick Reed and Stacey Byrnes along with the Holbrook Fire Department provided life-saving aid to a woman in medical distress in Holbrook.
HOLTSVILLE, NY
WTNH

Police make 2nd arrest in Dixwell Social Lounge shooting in Hamden

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police have a second man in custody in connection to a February shooting in the parking lot of the Dixwell Social Lounge in Hamden. A 34-year-old man was shot in the foot on Feb. 17, according to police. In the months since, Hamden police identified 39-year-old Donald Woodson as one of […]
HAMDEN, CT

